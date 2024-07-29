Savor the Seasons: The Whys and Hows of Embracing Seasonal Eating

Exploring the Rich Benefits of Aligning Our Diets with Nature’s Cycles

Wellness Tips By Sarah Goudie, Nutrition Expert & Guest Writer for IEBJ

In my discussions about nourishment, I often share four crucial elements: what we eat, when we eat, how we eat, and why we eat.

During this time of year, one aspect of “what we eat” stands out to me because I cannot miss the abundance of vibrant berries, melons, and citrus available at local stores and farmers’ markets.

Beyond just the nutrients in our food, it’s worth considering why “what we eat” matters. Seasonal eating plays a pivotal role here. The availability of produce is shaped by climate and geography, which were fundamental to early agricultural societies. Additionally, cultural traditions and holistic practices like Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda, and Indigenous wisdom emphasize the importance of seasonal nourishment.

Here are some how’s and why’s to embrace seasonal eating, on the regular…even in urban or semi-urban settings:

1. Enjoyment : Seasonal fruits and vegetables are a full sensory experience. Fresh, ripe, and bursting with flavor, they offer a taste experience that’s undeniable. This freshness enhances the overall enjoyment of food through taste, visual beauty, and aroma.

Try creating a seasonal meal: Once you know what’s in season, plan your meals accordingly. Look for recipes that highlight seasonal ingredients and incorporate them into your cooking. Experiment with new dishes to fully enjoy the flavors and nutritional benefits of seasonal produce. This may sound like a huge undertaking…but start small. Pick one meal, 1x a week a try it out!

2. Nutritional Benefits : Harvested at peak ripeness, seasonal produce retains higher nutritional content compared to out-of-season counterparts that are often harvested prematurely and ripened during transport. Trying new and seasonally inspired foods introduces a higher variety of vitamins and nutrients into your diet naturally.

Dive into some research: Learning new things isn’t just good for your recipe making journey, but it is also great for your cognitive health! Do a quick internet search about seasonal eating, grab a book or read an article to learn more about recipes, cultural perspectives and specific facts about this form of nourishment!

3. Support Local : By choosing seasonal foods, we support local farmers and the regional economy. This provides financial support for local farmers and reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance food transportation.

Dine local. Look for restaurants in your area that prioritize seasonal ingredients in their menus. Dining out can be an opportunity to enjoy professionally prepared dishes featuring local and seasonal foods.

4. Environmental Impact : Seasonal eating promotes environmental sustainability. It encourages biodiversity and reduces reliance on artificial inputs like pesticides and excessive irrigation. This practice fosters a deeper connection to the Earth’s natural cycles and raises awareness about food availability throughout the year.

Visit and support farmers’ markets: I get super geeky and excited about Farmers’ markets! I absolutely love meeting the farmers and family members who grow and harvest food that I can enjoy. They are often very happy to share stories about the crops, fun facts about the food they have harvested or even give amazing recipe recommendations. One of my favorite vendors at my neighborhood farmers market has everything from honey to fresh veggies and they collaborate with a team of foragers who also contribute to the market.

5. Financial Savings : Seasonal produce is typically more affordable. Its abundance during peak seasons often translates to lower prices, especially when sourced locally rather than imported or grown in controlled environments.

Grow your own: Balconies, rooftops and windowsills can be prime areas to grow your own herbs, small veggies or fruits. I’ve found that mint is the easiest to grow and I love having it available to add to drinks or summer salads.

By embracing seasonal eating, we enhance our culinary experiences and contribute positively to our health, local communities, and the planet. It’s a simple yet impactful way to align our diet with the rhythms of nature and support sustainable living practices.