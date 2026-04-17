Dr. Anthony Hilliard Named President of Loma Linda University Health

How Natasha Kia Turned a Family Challenge into a Thriving Business with Vegetable-Infused Nutrition Bars

By Ken Alan, Freelance Writer for IEBJ

In the bustling life of an entrepreneur and mother, Natasha Kia faced a common challenge: ensuring her teenage daughters enjoyed healthy eating habits, especially when it came to vegetables. Despite her best efforts, she found that the vegetables she packed in their lunch boxes were consistently ignored and returned at the end of the day, untouched.

The Genesis of a Solution

Determined to tackle this problem, Natasha embarked on an inventive culinary journey, which led to the creation of the Buddha Bar. This wasn’t just another health bar; it was a blend of taste and nutrition, cleverly disguising the earthy flavors of vegetables in a form that was not only acceptable but also desirable to young palates.

Her eldest daughter, Brijeette, now 18, recounts her initial surprise and delight at the discovery. “I’m a health freak and used to eat these health bars all the time, but they had terrible ingredients. When my mom first gave me the Buddha Bar, I was amazed. It was delicious, and I couldn’t believe it was made by her. I instantly wanted more!”

What Makes Buddha Bars Special?

According to the product’s website, each Buddha Bar is crafted to provide a full serving of protein along with a hearty dose of vegetables. “Each bar is infused with kale, carrots, beets, and peas, ensuring a well-rounded snack or meal supplement that provides a rich source of vitamins and minerals in every bite,” the website boasts.

Natasha explains the frustration that led to her innovation. “It was disheartening to see the vegetables and fruits I packed come back home uneaten every day. It felt like a waste.”

Widespread Appeal

The appeal of Buddha Bars has transcended Natasha’s immediate circle, reaching her daughter’s athletic friends and others in the community. “All my friends are athletes, and they’ve been loving them,” Brijeette notes. Natasha adds, “It’s a great snack for anyone, really useful for pre-workout and post-workout times.”

Availability and Nutritional Information

Currently, Buddha Bars are sold online in packs of twelve and at a single LA Fitness location, though Natasha is actively seeking broader retail distribution. The bars, produced by a contract manufacturer in Orange County, each contain 190 calories, 8 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of fat, 90 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of sugars. “It tastes like a chocolate brownie,” Natasha describes, emphasizing the dual benefit of protein and vegetable intake.

Inspiration Behind the Brand

The inspiration for the brand name came from a moment of creativity and reflection for Natasha. “It took me a while, but the image of baby Buddha just popped in my head,” she shared. The packaging reflects this inspiration with the slogan, “Feed your body, feed your mind, feed your soul,” promoting a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Natasha’s Background and Vision

Born in Tennessee and raised in Orange County, Natasha studied finance and marketing at Chapman University and initially built her career in real estate. The transition to creating a health-focused product took over a year of research and development to perfect the taste, according to her. With the manufacturing and distribution framework now established, she hopes to expand her product line and company’s reach.

Expansion into the Inland Empire and Beyond

Natasha is keen on taking Buddha Bars from their local Orange County roots to wider markets, particularly aiming for distribution into the Inland Empire region and Los Angeles County. This strategic move would not only enhance the visibility of Buddha Bars but also cater to a larger demographic looking for healthy snack options. Furthermore, Natasha is currently in negotiations to place her innovative bars at the historic Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta. This partnership would introduce her products to a wellness-oriented clientele, perfectly aligning with the resort’s focus on health and rejuvenation.

Looking Ahead

While Natasha has plans to introduce more flavors and products, she remains focused on consolidating the brand and ensuring its current offerings gain a stronger foothold in the market. “I’m not a big company yet, but I hope to be,” she states optimistically.

For enthusiasts and potential customers seeking more information or to purchase Buddha Bars, visiting the official website at www.buddhahealthbar.com offers a gateway to exploring these innovative snacks.

By cleverly integrating nutritious vegetables into a tasty, convenient snack bar, Natasha Kia not only solves a personal problem but also contributes significantly to the broader challenge of healthy eating for busy families. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to health are a testament to her dedication to not just feeding the body but also nurturing the mind and soul.