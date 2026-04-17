Health & Wellness
Dr. Anthony Hilliard Named President of Loma Linda University Health
Seasoned healthcare leader to guide one of the region’s largest medical institutions through next phase of growth and global impact
The Loma Linda University Health Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Anthony Hilliard, MD, FACC, to serve as President of Loma Linda University Health (LLUH), effective July 1. Dr. Hilliard will continue to serve concurrently as Chief Executive Officer of the Loma Linda University Health hospitals, a role he has held since October 2024.
Dr. Hilliard will serve as President‑Elect through June 30, partnering closely with current President Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, who will remain in office through the transition.
“Dr. Hilliard is a deeply mission‑driven leader with exceptional experience across clinical care, academic medicine, and healthcare operations,” said Thomas Lemon, Chair of the LLUH Board of Trustees. “At a time when Loma Linda University Health continues to expand its global footprint in healthcare delivery and education, the Board has full confidence in Dr. Hilliard’s ability to lead with clarity, collaboration, and faith.”
The LLUH Board also expressed deep appreciation for Dr. Hart’s transformational leadership, which guided LLUH through a period of historic growth, strengthened mission integration, and significant advancement across its clinical and academic enterprises.
A Southern California native, Dr. Hilliard earned his medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed his residency and cardiology fellowships at the Mayo Clinic, where he received multiple national honors. Since returning to Loma Linda University Health in 2009, he has served in progressively senior leadership roles, including Division Head of Cardiology; Chief Operating Officer of the Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Group and LLU Health Care; Senior Vice President for Clinical Faculty Operations of LLUH; Associate Dean of Clinical Operations for the School of Medicine; and, since 2024, Chief Executive Officer of the hospitals.
In 2025, Dr. Hilliard was promoted to Professor of Medicine in recognition of his sustained contributions to academic medicine, leadership, and mentorship. Nationally, he has also held leadership roles with the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
“Dr. Hilliard understands both the complexity of our integrated organization and the sacred responsibility of our global calling,” Lemon added. “His leadership reflects Loma Linda University Health’s commitment to whole‑person care — locally and around the world.”
Health & Wellness
Eastvale Native and NFL Safety Marcus Williams brings professional-level training to young athletes
Williams has created the ideal elite environment for aspiring collegiate/professional athletes
NFL Safety Marcus Williams, who completed the 2024-2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, announced today the grand opening of MW Athletix multi-sport performance training center in Corona, CA. The opening fulfills a lifelong dream of his to bring professional-caliber training to young athletes in his hometown via the same trainers and recovery specialists that he’s been training with for over a decade.
Joined by local city officials including Corona Mayor Jim Steiner and NFL friends like Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead and others, Williams will introduce two champion-building trainers Eliseo Cabildo and Keith Coury, who bring decades of strength and speed training to MW Athletix members. Also joining MW Athletix is Jocelyn Martinez, LMT, MMT from Gamebreak Sports Massage who is also part of Marcus’s original champion-building team.
“MW Athletix is about the relentless pursuit of excellence, a philosophy of mine that I wanted to bring back to my hometown where it all started,” said Williams, founder/owner of MW Athletix. “Here we will combine advanced training methods with community support to help athletes reach their goals. The focus will be on speed, agility and strength to create the fastest and most explosive athletes in all genres of sport. I am excited to see young superstars come to life here, and shine.”
Every aspect of MW Athletix promotes optimal athlete development and performance. The 7,800-square-foot exclusive private training environment has a 30-yard climate controlled indoor turf field, top-of-the-line strength equipment powered by an exclusive partnership with REP Fitness, media walls, assessment and performance monitoring, massage therapy and recovery services, and easy billing and scheduling through the MWA app.
“We are proud to have Marcus as a very active, life-long member of our community and welcome him to business ownership in Corona,” said Corona Mayor Jim Steiner. “He has already demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the Inland Empire youth through his charitable foundation, and knowing him, MW Athletix will be just as wildly successful. We also look forward to the dreams he inspires in these young athletes and the superstars who emerge from this endeavor.”
MW Athletix offers flexible training programs designed to provide options for both month-to-month and discounted training packages (three- to six-month commitments), allowing athletes to maximize savings and benefits. Training packages include free access to cold plunge and Normatec recovery systems. Athletes undergo Performance Assessments that analyze body composition, speed, power/explosion, and strength/velocity.
MW Athletix also specializes in cutting-edge sports injury recovery solutions designed to help athletes of all levels return to peak performance. This innovative approach combines the latest advancements in rehabilitation, personalized treatment plans, and performance optimization.
Recovery partner Gamebreak Sports Massage has over 15 years of experience and specializes in a wide range of therapeutic techniques.
Athletes who become founding members will receive $100 off membership when they pre-enroll before March 3, 2025. To schedule a tour or for more information, please click here.
Health & Wellness
First pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital
Partial heart transplant procedure offers lifelong solution for patients, reducing need for surgeries
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has performed the first pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California, a pioneering procedure that could transform the future of heart valve replacement. The 15-hour procedure was performed by a team led by cardiothoracic surgeon Anees Razzouk, MD, on January 21.
The patient, 12-year-old Ymiliano Hernandez, was born with truncus arteriosus, a rare congenital heart defect in which a single blood vessel exits the heart instead of the usual two, affecting normal blood flow. Hernandez underwent the partial heart transplant that replaced his damaged valves and outflow tracts with living tissue from a donor’s heart. Post-operative ultrasound results revealed that his heart now functions as if he had been born with a normal one.
“By age two, Ymiliano had already undergone two major surgeries, followed by a catheter-based procedure,” said Razzouk. “Later, a valve infection left him facing a fourth major surgery to replace two prosthetic valves. Instead, a partial heart transplant offered a better solution, providing viable tissue that could resist infection, grow with him, and support normal circulation.”
Hernandez’s cardiologist, Natalie Shwaish, MD, said she believes partial heart transplants are the future of valve replacement for many patients.
“It’s incredible to think about the benefits of this approach,” Shwaish said. “Traditional valve replacements, like those from human cadavers or cows, don’t last very long. That means patients often need repeat surgeries an average of every 10 years for the rest of their life. The risks increase each time the chest is opened, making repeated procedures a significant concern. The other option, mechanical heart valves, require blood thinners which are challenging to manage in children and always have the risk of bleeding.”
Key benefits of the procedure are:
- Potentially longer-lasting solution compared to traditional artificial valves.
- The new heart valve grows with the patient, reducing the need for future replacements.
- Eliminates the need for lifelong blood thinners, making it safer for active children and future mothers.
- Expands the donor pool by using hearts unsuitable for whole transplantation.
The procedure currently requires immunosuppression to prevent rejection which carries risks such as increased infection susceptibility.
Health & Wellness
Buddha Bars: A Mother’s Innovative Solution to Healthy Snacking
How Natasha Kia Turned a Family Challenge into a Thriving Business with Vegetable-Infused Nutrition Bars
By Ken Alan, Freelance Writer for IEBJ
In the bustling life of an entrepreneur and mother, Natasha Kia faced a common challenge: ensuring her teenage daughters enjoyed healthy eating habits, especially when it came to vegetables. Despite her best efforts, she found that the vegetables she packed in their lunch boxes were consistently ignored and returned at the end of the day, untouched.
The Genesis of a Solution
Determined to tackle this problem, Natasha embarked on an inventive culinary journey, which led to the creation of the Buddha Bar. This wasn’t just another health bar; it was a blend of taste and nutrition, cleverly disguising the earthy flavors of vegetables in a form that was not only acceptable but also desirable to young palates.
Her eldest daughter, Brijeette, now 18, recounts her initial surprise and delight at the discovery. “I’m a health freak and used to eat these health bars all the time, but they had terrible ingredients. When my mom first gave me the Buddha Bar, I was amazed. It was delicious, and I couldn’t believe it was made by her. I instantly wanted more!”
What Makes Buddha Bars Special?
According to the product’s website, each Buddha Bar is crafted to provide a full serving of protein along with a hearty dose of vegetables. “Each bar is infused with kale, carrots, beets, and peas, ensuring a well-rounded snack or meal supplement that provides a rich source of vitamins and minerals in every bite,” the website boasts.
Natasha explains the frustration that led to her innovation. “It was disheartening to see the vegetables and fruits I packed come back home uneaten every day. It felt like a waste.”
Widespread Appeal
The appeal of Buddha Bars has transcended Natasha’s immediate circle, reaching her daughter’s athletic friends and others in the community. “All my friends are athletes, and they’ve been loving them,” Brijeette notes. Natasha adds, “It’s a great snack for anyone, really useful for pre-workout and post-workout times.”
Availability and Nutritional Information
Currently, Buddha Bars are sold online in packs of twelve and at a single LA Fitness location, though Natasha is actively seeking broader retail distribution. The bars, produced by a contract manufacturer in Orange County, each contain 190 calories, 8 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of fat, 90 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of sugars. “It tastes like a chocolate brownie,” Natasha describes, emphasizing the dual benefit of protein and vegetable intake.
Inspiration Behind the Brand
The inspiration for the brand name came from a moment of creativity and reflection for Natasha. “It took me a while, but the image of baby Buddha just popped in my head,” she shared. The packaging reflects this inspiration with the slogan, “Feed your body, feed your mind, feed your soul,” promoting a holistic approach to health and well-being.
Natasha’s Background and Vision
Born in Tennessee and raised in Orange County, Natasha studied finance and marketing at Chapman University and initially built her career in real estate. The transition to creating a health-focused product took over a year of research and development to perfect the taste, according to her. With the manufacturing and distribution framework now established, she hopes to expand her product line and company’s reach.
Expansion into the Inland Empire and Beyond
Natasha is keen on taking Buddha Bars from their local Orange County roots to wider markets, particularly aiming for distribution into the Inland Empire region and Los Angeles County. This strategic move would not only enhance the visibility of Buddha Bars but also cater to a larger demographic looking for healthy snack options. Furthermore, Natasha is currently in negotiations to place her innovative bars at the historic Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta. This partnership would introduce her products to a wellness-oriented clientele, perfectly aligning with the resort’s focus on health and rejuvenation.
Looking Ahead
While Natasha has plans to introduce more flavors and products, she remains focused on consolidating the brand and ensuring its current offerings gain a stronger foothold in the market. “I’m not a big company yet, but I hope to be,” she states optimistically.
For enthusiasts and potential customers seeking more information or to purchase Buddha Bars, visiting the official website at www.buddhahealthbar.com offers a gateway to exploring these innovative snacks.
By cleverly integrating nutritious vegetables into a tasty, convenient snack bar, Natasha Kia not only solves a personal problem but also contributes significantly to the broader challenge of healthy eating for busy families. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to health are a testament to her dedication to not just feeding the body but also nurturing the mind and soul.
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