San Bernardino County Economic Development Looks to Bolster Local Filming as Official County Film Office

County Benefits from Close Proximity to LA Market and Diverse Range of Location Options

For fiscal year 2019-2020, San Bernardino County benefited from an economic impact from the film industry of more than $10 million, which accounted for 200 applications and 354 days of filming. Now to further bolster that impact the San Bernardino County Economic Development Department is the official film office for the County providing a one-stop-shop service to the entertainment industry.

Filming permits are required for all commercial filming and commercial still photography done in the unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County, or when facilities are used that belong to, are managed by or are under the jurisdiction of the County.

A number of notable projects were shot in the County over the last year. These included: critically-acclaimed series Homecoming (filmed in Crestline); Jay Leno’s Garage television show (filmed in Fontana); television series 9-1-1 Season 3 (filmed in Lucerne Valley); FX drama Old Man starring Jeff Bridges (filmed in Crestline); HGTV television show House Hunter’s International (filmed in San Bernardino); along with commercials for Kia (filmed in Chino) and Volkswagen (filmed in Trona).

Natalia Paez, producer, Shades of Grey, an agency that works with lifestyle brands, said, “We had not shot in that part of California. The San Bernardino County team was instrumental in moving our photo shoot forward. Not only did they help with the basic permitting information, they also helped us find the perfect street location for one pivotal scene that was proving difficult to find. I hope more clients choose to shoot in this area because I’d work with the County again in a heartbeat.”

Producers also noted that the County’s expansive locations ranging from desolate desert to forested alpine meadows can be rare to find so closely accessible both to each other and to major media and transportation hubs.

“It is exciting to see our County used by the creative community because of its beauty and diversity of scenery. Plus our inland Southern California location keeps us accessible to the LA entertainment industry. We look forward to increasing our reputation as a location of choice,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.

San Bernardino County offers marketing opportunities for businesses and homeowners who are interested in listing their location on the San Bernardino County Locations Library. There are 142 unique listings for filmmakers to browse. An example is the UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge, one of the newest partners, offering scenic and mountainous views. The lakeside resort can be utilized for filming and lodging accommodations.

To view the County’s location library, resources and applications, visit https://www.selectsbcounty.com/major-initiatives/film.