Inland Southern California United Way to host United for Good annual fundraising gala

Celebrating Community and Compassion: Inland Southern California United Way’s Gala to Support Local Programs

Inland Southern California United Way will hold its annual fundraising gala, “United for Good,” on May 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. Funds raised will support programs and services that build thriving futures in Riverside, San Bernardino, and East Los Angeles Counties.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning KESQ-TV anchor Peter Daut, the gala celebrates United Way’s achievements over the past year and sets the course for the next one.

“Our gala is more than a fundraising event,” said Inland Southern California United Way President and Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly Starrs. “It’s a celebration of unity, hope, and the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to thrive in a world often divided by differences.”

Inland Southern California United Way serves over one million people a year and reaches nearly half a million households. Now in its second year since merging with United Way of the Desert, it has expanded services to the Coachella Valley, providing greater support to resource-limited communities.

The United for Good gala, produced by Palm Springs-based Momentous, will honor Dr. Tim Jochen and Mr. Lee Erwin and Contour Dermatology with the 2025 John J. Benoit Community Hero Award, United Way client Jack Lewzader with the 2025 Lisa Wright Spirit of Determination Award, Costco with the 2025 Community Impact Award, and Supervisor Yxstian Guetierrez with the 2025 Legislator of the Year Award.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and a program that includes an exciting live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, exclusive trips, and other unique items. The gala concludes with dancing to DJ Mod Girl, Coachella Valley’s favorite DJ, known for her catchy energy and spirited performances that keep the crowd moving all night long.

Platinum Sponsors are the Grace Helen Spearman Foundation and El Paseo Jewelers. Gold Sponsors are US Bank, Niagara Water, and Kaiser Permanente. Silver Sponsors are Inland Empire Health Plan, Moreno Valley Unified School District, Armtec, Desert Healthcare District, and PNC Bank. The Dinner Sponsor is Contour Dermatology, the Valet Sponsor is the Parkview Foundation, and the Photo Booth Sponsor is TruEvolution. KESQ-TV is the lead media sponsor, and Local IQ/The Desert Sun is a media partner.

“As you enjoy the evening surrounded by friends, community-minded advocates, and fellow supporters, know that you are making a difference—one person at a time,” said Starrs. “Together, we can uplift our communities and empower everyone to reach their full potential.”

For more information or to purchase gala tickets, visit www.inlandsocaluw.org/gala-2025.