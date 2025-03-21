Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger count increased in February as cargo tonnage continues upward trend
Ontario International Airport (ONT) saw a slight increase in passengers in February compared with the same month in the prior year, despite one fewer day due to Leap Year in 2024. Adjusting for the shorter month in 2025, ONT passenger volume was 3.6% higher than February 2024.
According to ONT officials, 450,093 air travelers chose the Southern California gateway last month versus 449,893 last year. Ontario’s domestic passenger count totaled 414,286, a 0.2% increase, while international volume decreased by 1.8% to 35,807.
Over the first two months of the year, ONT passenger traffic was 0.6% higher, with domestic volume up 1.3% while the number of international travelers was lower by 6.6%
“We continue to prove that we are the aviation gateway Southern California deserves. Even with a shorter month, we saw growth, an achievement that speaks to our resilience, strong demand, and the trust travelers and airlines place in us. With new service launching to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington as well as four international destinations in Mexico and Asia, ONT is not just keeping up; we are setting the stage for even greater success in 2025 and beyond,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).
|PassengerTotals
|Feb2025
|Feb2024
|Change
|YTD2025
|YTD2024
|Change
|Domestic
|414,286
|413,413
|0.2%
|849,205
|837,990
|1.3%
|International
|35,807
|36,480
|-1.8%
|76,127
|81,492
|-6.6%
|Total
|450,093
|449,893
|0.0%
|925,332
|919,482
|0.6%
The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in February were:
- Southwest Airlines (37.5%)
- American Airlines (16.1%)
- Frontier Airlines (10.7%)
- Delta Air Lines (9.1%)
- United Airlines (8.6%)
Air cargo increased by 6.8% in February, driven by shipments of mail which grew by more than 276%. Freight shipments for the month decreased 6.1%. For the year, freight and mail combined rose by 6.7%.
Air cargo(tonnage) Feb2025 Feb2024 Change YTD2025 YTD2024 Change Freight 50,606 53,922 -6.1% 103,029 110,691 -6.9% 9,727 2,583 276.5% 20,630 5,244 293.4% Total 60,333 56,505 6.8% 123,659 115,935 6.7%
“Ontario prides itself on first rate cargo facilities and operational excellence which makes our Inland Empire airport a hub of choice for cargo shippers,” Elkadi said.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport Celebrates 47 Months of Continuous Passenger Growth
New Air Services and Strong Cargo Performance Propel ONT’s Growth in Early 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) has marked a significant achievement, recording its 47th straight month of passenger growth. In January 2025, passenger volume at ONT rose by 1.2%, with over 475,000 travelers compared to 469,000 in January 2024.
The airport saw an increase in domestic travelers, with nearly 435,000 passengers representing a 2.4% rise from the previous year. However, international traffic experienced a decrease, down 10% to just over 40,000 passengers.
Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), expressed optimism about the future. “We’re kicking off the new year with incredible momentum, as more travelers continue to choose ONT. With several exciting new air service announcements from our airline partners, 2025 is set to be a year of substantial growth, opportunity, and enhanced connectivity for our community.”
Looking ahead, ONT is poised to introduce several new travel options. This summer, passengers will benefit from daily flights to Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Chicago/O’Hare (ORD) via Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, respectively. Additionally, international service expansions include STARLUX Airlines commencing four-times weekly flights to Taipei (TPE) in June and Volaris launching routes to three more cities in Mexico in July, including a daily flight from ONT to Los Cabos (SJD).
Passenger Totals for January 2025 vs. January 2024:
- Domestic: 434,919 (2.4% increase)
- International: 40,320 (10.4% decrease)
- Total: 475,239 (1.2% increase)
Top carriers for passenger volume in January included Southwest Airlines (35.1%), American Airlines (15.3%), Frontier Airlines (11.6%), Delta Air Lines (9.3%), and United Airlines (8.8%).
In terms of cargo, ONT experienced a 6.6% overall increase in January 2025. This growth was driven largely by a more than 300% increase in mail shipments, although freight shipments saw a decline of 7.7%.
Air Cargo Performance for January 2025 vs. January 2024:
- Freight: 52,423 tons (-7.7%)
- Mail: 10,903 tons (309.8% increase)
- Total: 63,326 tons (6.6% increase)
Elkadi highlighted ONT’s expanding role in both passenger and cargo transport. “Ontario International Airport continues to solidify its position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing passenger airports and a top ten cargo hub, reinforcing our vital role in regional and global travel,” he said.
ONT remains committed to enhancing its facilities and services to support the region’s economic growth and meet the evolving needs of travelers and businesses alike.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport to welcome STARLUX as its newest airline partner in June 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed news from STARLUX Airlines that it will begin service between the Inland Empire and Taiwan in June.
The Taipei-based carrier will initiate nonstop service between ONT and Taipei, Taiwan (TPE) on June 2, 2025, with flights operating four times a week in both directions – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Flights will depart from Terminal 4 at ONT at 11:10 p.m. local time and arrive at TPE at 4:15 a.m. two days later. Return flights will depart TPE at 8:05 p.m. local time and arrive at ONT’s International Arrivals Terminal at 5:05 p.m. on the same day.
STARLUX offers convenient connections at its TPE hub to many destinations in East and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Hong Kong, and will serve the ONT route with Airbus A350-900 equipped with 306 seats: four first class; 26 business class; 36 premium economy; and 240 economy.
“We are most grateful to STARLUX Airlines for its confidence in our airport, employees and community neighbors,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Greater Ontario is the gateway to Southern California – a premier destination served by one of the fastest-growing and most popular airports in the United States. We look forward to welcoming STARLUX travelers to the convenience of ONT and all that our great region has to offer.”
The announcement comes just weeks after ONT announced that the number of international travelers in 2024 was the highest in the airport’s history, growing 5.1% to 438,896.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare
United Airlines to Link the Inland Empire with Global Destinations Through Its Chicago Hub Starting May 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials said they are pleased to learn United Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between the Inland Empire and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in May 2025.
“We are thrilled that United has chosen to add service from Ontario to its home base in Chicago, which will become our airport’s 27th nonstop destination,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Airport Commissioners. “United’s O’Hare service will enable Ontario passengers to travel nearly anywhere across the globe via one of the world’s busiest airports. Providing more options to reach more destinations is what we’re all about.”
The service between Ontario and Chicago O’Hare will begin May 22 in the westbound direction, and May 23 in the eastbound direction, with a daily departure from ONT at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and a return flight departing ORD at 7:55 p.m. Central Time.
The flights are timed to offer travelers convenient connections to and from United’s global hub serving more than 180 nonstop destinations worldwide.
United will launch the route using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 166 seats in three classes: First, Economy Plus and Economy.
The Chicago service will complement United’s existing nonstop service from ONT to Denver, Houston and San Francisco.
“This welcome news reflects the confidence of our airline partners in our facilities, services and amenities, and the strong demand for air travel through our Southern California gateway,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer. “We look forward to extending the world class service air travelers have come to expect at Ontario to more airline passengers in 2025.”
The United Airlines announcement comes as ONT welcomed more than 7 million travelers in 2024, 27% more than pre-pandemic 2019 and a 67% increase since 2016 when ONT was transferred to local control from the City of Los Angeles. Ontario is the fastest growing among medium- and large-size airports in California.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Commercial Real Estate3 months ago
The Evolution of Retail: A Comprehensive Look at the Inland Empire’s Newest Shopping Center
-
Business4 months ago
Inland Empire Celebrates Entrepreneurial Excellence at Spirit Awards Gala
-
Commercial Real Estate3 months ago
Valore Ventures Sells SoCal Single-Tenant NNN Retail Property
-
Entertainment2 months ago
Main Event Joins Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce: Bringing Premier Family Entertainment to Montclair
-
Travel & Tourism2 months ago
Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare
-
Business4 weeks ago
Strengthening Community Connections: Our Exciting New Partnership with Toyota Arena, Ontario Convention Center, and GOCAL