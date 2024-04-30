Revolutionizing Recycling: Ontario Scientist Unveils Breakthrough in Plastic Processing

Introducing WPNX17: A Pioneering Solution to Plastic Waste Challenges

By Ken Alan, IEBJ Freelance Reporter

The alchemists’ dream of turning lead into gold has captured imaginations for centuries. No less impressive would be the ability to transform waste plastics into something that can be recycled without the need for sorting, as different kinds of plastic can’t simply be ground up and combined. Consequently, about 91 percent ends up in landfills, the ocean or our air every year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED, www.oced.org). Now, an Ontario inventor and entrepreneur has a patent pending process that can combine disparate plastics, such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE).

Tina Richter, President & CEO of Weapon X Worldwide, Inc., calls her secret formula “WPNX17,” an abbreviation for the Weapon X name and its 17 different chemicals.

“The chemicals are ‘all natural’ so it is FDA approved,” she said, adding WPNX17 is a food grade plastic, by itself.

Weapon X was formally introduced at a ribbon cutting and open house hosted by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. The product is already being used by Home Depot and Walmart. The company has quietly shown their solution at domestic trade shows and will make its first global appearance at PRS (Plastics Recycling Show) in Amsterdam, in June.

“Today’s a big day for us as we continue to push for better sustainability and tech advancements here in the Inland Empire,” said Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We’re really excited to showcase Weapon X’s WPNX17. It’s a revolutionary tech that could totally change how we handle plastic recycling and really raise the bar for environmental responsibility in our industry.”

“It’s like the Holy Grail of plastic recycling,” said Greg Smith of Smart Plastics. “One of the things that’s always held plastic recycling back is you’ve got these seven different types of plastic that have to be sorted, so it adds a lot of cost.”

“I would call it a ‘plastic alloy’ rather than a catalyst,” said Vladimir Boglidskiy of Smart Plastics who evaluated the technology. “It’s like, you can’t mix water and oil. You need something to help them mix, like soap.”

The open house featured a demonstration of a recycled plastic injection molding machine presented by BOLE Machinery of Stow, Ohio. President Jack Liu explained how the recycled plastic is used to create planter baskets for bonsai trees. Every 26 seconds the machine dropped another finished basket into the hopper. The machine’s design eliminates six steps normally required for recycled plastics: melting, filtration, cleaning, granulation, transporting and drying. This results in an energy savings of 70 to 80 percent.

Richter, who has worked in the plastics industry for over 40 years, said she saw the need for a solution after having millions of pounds of contaminated recycled plastics delivered to her facility that couldn’t be used. She said WPNX17 isn’t biodegradable but she is working on a version that is.

One observer noted this technology could create a whole new industry of “plastic harvesters” — entrepreneurs who create new ways to sweep waste plastics from our streets and oceans, turning them into cash. Then, at last, the alchemists’ dream will come true.