Thoughts on Financial Literacy. Explained through the Experiences of a New, Immigrant Small Business Owner
By Josaline Cuesta, California Program Director, Small Business Majority & IEBJ Content Contributor
Women entrepreneurs have driven new business growth and job creation for the past two decades. And despite having to navigate a shecession in 2020, women persisted. However, despite their persistence, this community continues to face unique challenges in accessing capital and connecting with the right financial networks. As such, Small Business Majority has partnered with the Women’s Economic Ventures and FOUND/LA on a Back to Basics Cohort Series developed by women and geared towards better supporting women business owners to grow and thrive in the face of financial challenges.
During Financial Literacy Month, we implore women entrepreneurs to check out this interactive cohort series that will give small employers the tools they need to take charge and understand their finances.
Alma Beaty is a real-life example of an entrepreneur working to take charge of her financial future, overcome barriers and pursue her American dream. Alma is based in the southern California area and owns “Relat-Able” – an online boutique with merchandise geared toward supporting: life stages, living with disability/disabilities, hanging out with family/friends, overcoming adversity, dating, you know, Relat-Able life stuff. Alma is not a seasoned business owner with staff. She started her business two years ago, but found the courage to go public in December 2022. She is a self-employed immigrant who is also deaf. But, like many innovative entrepreneurs, she had an idea(s) and strived to see it to fruition, working through the nuances of accessing and managing capital with limited resources. Through five short questions, Alma shares advice on what she has done to strengthen her financial wellness.
—
- Why is financial literacy important for small business owners? “It teaches us to not only make wise decisions on what we spend/invest in (regardless of the industry we are in), but it also helps us to calculate our wins and losses. Thereby helping us see whether or not a business is profitable.”
- What have you done recently to strengthen your long-term financial plan? “I have been allowing myself to get into the habit of making spreadsheets. It felt weird at first, like in a mature-responsible kind of way. But in a fun and positive way as well.”
- Which do you find easiest to obtain and manage? Business credit cards or small business loans from a traditional bank? “If we can be responsible with it, and we should, business credit cards will quickly increase our business credit and make it much easier for banks and lenders if we ever need to apply for a business loan. But ask me again six months from now. My answer may change depending on how much I have in the bank.”
- What was the most significant financial mistake you made when just starting? “Spending so much money on things to get Relat-Able started only to realize I didn’t need all the stuff I bought later. And hiring graphic designers, only to realize these are things I could do myself. But despite realizing later that I could do graphic designing on my own, I didn’t regret hiring these designers. If anything, it taught me the importance of patience. And if I were ever to hire a graphic designer(s) again (and I will), it would be done with intention.”
- Have you found the “Back to Basics” series helpful? Can you share another “go-to” financial literacy resource? “I find the Back to Basics series to be extremely helpful! I can’t say this enough. Being able to sit at a table (virtually) and have access to a sign language interpreter with other women to learn about financial literacy taught by women is the kind of empowHERment we (women and young girls) will always need. In honor of Women’s History Month, I would love to give a shout-out to my other go-to financial literacy resources. Such as: Melody Hobson, Dash Kennedy, and Tori Dunlap.
Why the Bank Failures Don’t Change the Economic Outlook (Mostly); Recession Remains Unlikely in 2023, Says Leading Forecast
Federal Reserve Policies At The Root Of Recent Bank Collapses; California: A Better Recovery Than We Thought!
The recession forecasted by so many still hasn’t shown up and is looking less and less likely to anytime soon, according to Beacon Economics‘ latest outlook for the United States and California. Moreover, the recent bank failures that have been capturing headlines are being ‘wrongly viewed’ as heralding a coming downturn, something that misses the actual drivers behind the collapses and that key economic data refutes.
“These bank failures are not a reflection of an unhealthy U.S. economy, they are all about Federal Reserve policy,” said Christopher Thornberg, Founding Partner of Beacon Economics and one of the forecast authors. “Sad by true; the body that is supposed to be the wise shepherd of the nation’s banking system is largely responsible for creating the very stressors that caused Silicon Valley Bank to fail, and the run on others to begin.”
According to the outlook, the U.S. banking system, overall, is the victim of quixotic and rapid changes in Fed policy over the last three years as they have tried to maintain both full employment and price stability – which can be mutually exclusive. “In their existential panic over full employment during the pandemic, the Fed destabilized prices by injecting historic amounts of cash into the economy; in their existential panic over price instability, they destabilized the banking system through interest rate increases,” said Thornberg.
The new outlook acknowledges that the sudden crosscurrents from the bank failures have made the forecast fuzzier because stress in the banking system will eventually show up in the broader economy in the form of tightening credit. However, the new forecast does not believe those stressors, on their own, will rise to the level of a recession. “Cash is still king in the U.S. economy,” said Thornberg. “But if the Fed decides to continue raising interest rates in its quest to slow inflation, it will do more damage to the bank credit industry and that will trigger negative consequences for the overall economy.”
Assuming the Fed slows their roll, which they’ve shown some signs of doing, Beacon Economics is expecting slow growth and no recession in the near-term future. The forecast has real U.S. GDP growth in the first quarter coming in between 1% and 2%, although the margin of error has increased given the policy uncertainty.
In terms of the macro economy, the new outlook points to copious evidence of its health: unemployment in the nation remains rock bottom, consumer spending continues despite inflation, earnings growth is still running above 6% for the median worker, U.S. household net worth remains 30% ($30 trillion) higher than it was pre-pandemic, banks are not experiencing an increase in problem loans, and interest rates have started to stabilize causing asset markets to do the same.
In California, the news grew rosier this month after the state released its annual employment revisions, although a declining workforce continues to hamper economic growth. The revision shows that California recovered more and faster from the pandemic’s job losses than previously estimated: There are 197,000 more people employed in the state today than there were pre-pandemic. The original estimates had the gain at a mere 70,000.
However, in terms of the percentage increase, California’s job growth has been about five times slower than states such as Florida and Texas. “The underperformance we’ve seen is certainly not due to any unwillingness on the part of the state’s employers to hire workers,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at Beacon Economics and one of the forecast authors. “Rather, California’s labor force contracted during the pandemic and there are well over 300,000 fewer workers in the state today than there were before COVID hit; there are simply not enough workers to fill the number of job openings.”
Deeply linked to its declining workforce is California’s famously expensive housing market, where prices surged an astounding 41% during the early days of the pandemic. Today, higher interest rates have led to a collapse in demand and home sales have returned to their pre-pandemic trough. However, home prices remain 27% above where they were pre-pandemic and the new forecast only expects them to fall by 6.3% in 2023. “Given California’s acute long-term housing shortage, it’s not surprising that price drops will be limited,” said Osman. “And this isn’t anything like the Great Recession because consumer balance sheets are so much stronger today and unemployment rates are at all-time lows.”
View the new The Beacon Outlook including full forecast tables here.
Bank of America Private Bank Announces New Inland Desert Market, Names Patricia Chavez as Market Executive
Reflecting the growing wealth and economic expansion of the Inland Empire, Bank of America Private Bank today announced Patricia Chavez has been named as the Market Executive for the Private Bank’s newly created Inland Desert market. This market will serve Private Bank clients across the Inland Empire from offices in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Ontario, and Riverside. Chavez will oversee a team of dedicated private client advisors who deliver custom investment management, wealth structuring, estate planning, philanthropy, private business financing, banking, credit and trust service needs to high net worth individuals, families and institutions.
“We believe Patricia’s extensive leadership and experience make her the perfect candidate to lead this market,” said Mark Benson, Private Bank Managing Director/ West Division Executive. “Throughout the Private Bank’s long history, we have helped our clients by providing personalized investment management, credit and banking solutions and as a bridge between generations. Under Patricia’s leadership, the local team will continue to deliver private banking capabilities to help clients create a legacy that gives meaning to their wealth today and in the future.”
Chavez is a third-generation Bank of America employee who began her career as a teller in La Mirada in 1989. She most recently served as Managing Director and Philanthropic Market Executive for the West and Central North Divisions for Bank of America Private Bank, and prior to that was a Business Banking executive for the Inland Empire for 14 years. She serves on the board of trustees for the Autry Museum of the American West, sits on the College of Business and Public Management Advisory Board of the University of La Verne, and previously served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity Riverside, Foothill Family Shelter Upland and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership.
Chavez earned her M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of La Verne, her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing from California State University Fullerton, and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. Last year, she was recognized as a “Top Woman of Influence in Banking” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and as a “Latina to Watch” by the Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA).
