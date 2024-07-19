California Employment Expansion Continues But Still Trails Nation

Unemployment Rate Unchanged From Last Month But Remains Highest In U.S.

California’s labor market expansion hit its 50th month in the latest numbers, with total nonfarm employment in the state growing by a seasonally adjusted 22,500 positions in June, according an analysis released today by Beacon Economics. May’s gains were revised to 43,300 in the latest numbers, a 400 decrease from the preliminary estimate of 43,700.

Employment growth in California has trailed the nation in recent years. Since February 2020 (the start of the pandemic), total nonfarm employment in the state has grown 2.1% compared to a 4.2% increase nationally. California increased payrolls by 1.3% from June 2023 to June 2024, trailing the 1.7% increase nationally over the same period.

The state’s unemployment rate held steady at 5.2% in June, unchanged from the previous month, but remains the highest in the nation. California’s unemployment rate has jumped over the last year, and the newly unemployed are almost entirely younger worker (under age 35). Oddly, initial claims for unemployment insurance have remained stable over this period. Beacon Economics has connected the surge in youth unemployment to the state’s minimum wage hikes. An analysis of that phenomenon can be seen here.

California continues to struggle with its labor supply, although its workforce grew by 7,200 in June. Since February 2020, the state’s labor force has declined by -246,200 workers, a -1.3% drop. This is being driven largely by the housing shortage and the retirement of aging workers. In addition, the household survey has diverged from the payroll survey in recent years. In addition, the household survey has diverged from the payroll survey in recent years. Total nonfarm employment is up 2.2% over the last two years, according to the payroll survey, while in the household survey, household employment is down 0.3% over the same period.

“Notably, these two surveys are the basis of the monthly jobs estimates and their divergence could get worse next year when the survey sample is cut as a cost saving measure,” said Justin Niakamal, Regional Research Manager at Beacon Economics.

Industry Profile

The Health Care sector led growth over the last year, with payrolls expanding by 141,700 or 5.3%. Other sectors posting strong gains over the last year were Government (60,200 or 2.3%), Leisure and Hospitality (32,100 or 1.6%), Education (14,900 or 3.7%), Other Services (14,500 or 2.5%), and Construction (11,900 or 1.3%).

Information has led declines over the past year, with payrolls falling by 29,000, a -5.2% decrease. Other sectors with notable annual declines include Manufacturing (-25,900 or -1.9%), Finance and Insurance (-8,500 or -1.7%), and Management (-2,800 or -1.2%).

At the industry level, growth was broad based during June. Health Care led gains during the month, with payrolls expanding by 6,500, an increase of 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. In addition, payrolls in Health Care are 14.2% above their pre-pandemic peak, the fastest growth among the state’s major industries.

Other sectors posting strong gains during the month were Government (5,200 or 0.2%), Professional, Scientific, and Technical (4,700 or 0.3%), Wholesale Trade (4,200 or 0.6%), Information (4,000 or 0.8%), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (3,800 or 0.5%), Retail Trade (1,800 or 0.1%), Leisure and Hospitality (1,500 or 0.1%), Finance and Insurance (1,300 or 0.3%), and Real Estate (900 or 0.3%).

Payrolls decreased a handful of sectors in June. Education saw the largest decline with payrolls falling by -3,300, a contraction of -0.8% on a month-over-month basis. However, payrolls are still up 3.7% over the last year and have grown 6.0% since the start of the pandemic.

Other sectors posting significant declines during the month were Manufacturing (-2,900 or -0.2%), Administrative Support (-2,900 or -0.3%), Other Services (-1,300 or -0.2%), Construction (-500 or -0.1%), and Management (-400 or -0.2%).

Regional Profile