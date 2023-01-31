Navigating California’s New Labor Laws — 2023 HR Confereence

2023 Inland Empire Human Resources Conference

The 2023 Inland Empire Human Resources Conference promises to prepare businesses to be proactive against litigation, workplace disputes, risk mitigation, California labor law and regulatory compliance. The event will be held on Tuesday, February 7, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.

“The conference will be beneficial for all employers, leaders, and HR Professionals who want to stay up to date on labor laws and learn about the best practices for retention and recruitment,” said Vilma Brager, COO of Insight HR Consulting. “Insight HR Consulting is partnering with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce to provide the tools and resources business need to thrive.”

More than seven major employment law changes took effect just this year — including disclosing salary ranges, paid sick leave, sexual assault claims and more.

“Compliance with the constantly changing employment laws in California is essential. The state of California presumes that every employer, regardless of size is aware of new laws and is taking steps to implement changes where necessary,” said Allyson Thompson, Attorney and Partner at the law firm of Kaufman Dolowhich Voluck.

Key topics of discussion will include:

2023 Labor & Employment Law Update

Employee Retention & Engagement

California’s Pay Transparency Bill

Speakers Include:

Vilma Brager, COO, Insight HR Consulting, LLC

Edward Ornelas, President & CEO, Inland Empire Chamber of Commerce (IERCC)

Allyson K. Thompson, Parnter, Attorney, Kaufman Dolowhich Voluck

Alyson Boyd, Major Market Sales Executive, Paycor

Brittany Huerta, Employee Benefits Consultant

Vanessa Casillas, CEO, Changing Lives Staffing

Juan P. Garcia, Principal, Blue Whale Compensation

Tickets are complimentary for members of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce with pre-registration. Early bird registration for non-members is $10, and tickets will be $45 after early bird registration ends. Parking is free. To register, please visit the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce website at hr.iechamber.org.

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, San Bernardino County, Insight HR Consulting, Maniaci Insurance Services, Inc., Paycor, and Strategic Retirement Partners sponsor this event.