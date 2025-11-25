Philanthropy & Nonprofits
Good Company OC Launches as Collaborative Workspace Hub for Mission-Driven Organizations
Big Brothers Big Sisters of OC & IE Opens Affordable, Fully Equipped Offices for Nonprofits and Community-Focused Groups
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire (BBBS OC/IE) has officially launched Good Company OC, a flexible, collaborative workspace offering designed to empower small and mission-driven organizations. Housed within the organization’s 53,000-square-foot headquarters on Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana, the new suite features 14 fully furnished workspaces—from open cubicles to private offices with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows.
Located just off the 55 Freeway, Good Company OC is poised to become a central hub for nonprofits and community-minded businesses across the region. Its aim is to cultivate an environment that fosters connection, productivity, and innovation for organizations committed to social good.
“We are very pleased to have this wonderful opportunity to open our beautiful space for the benefit of other organizations serving our community,” said Sloane Keane, CEO of BBBS OC/IE. “It’s planned to provide an environment for mission-driven organizations to innovate, increase productivity and share expertise.”
The new workspace initiative builds on the organization’s history of impact and community leadership. In addition to hosting BBBS OC/IE’s own operations, the headquarters has become home to the largest concentration of nonprofit offices in Orange County—a trend Good Company OC aims to expand upon. While nonprofit tenants remain the core focus, the space is also available to for-profit businesses and community organizations aligned with a social purpose.
Features and Amenities
Tenants at Good Company OC benefit from:
- Fully furnished offices and cubicles
- A 200-square-foot conference room with Zoom/Teams integration
- High-speed Wi-Fi, color printing/scanning, and 24/7 building access
- Dedicated mailing addresses
- Access to an 1,800-square-foot training room and a professional-grade video podcast room
The layout and design of the building are intentionally optimized to facilitate interaction, with shared spaces that encourage networking and idea exchange between tenants.
With its blend of modern amenities, central location, and affordable pricing, Good Company OC is poised to become a thriving incubator for nonprofits, start-ups, and impact-focused ventures in Orange County and the Inland Empire.
To learn more or apply for workspace, visit www.goodcompanyoc.org.
Philanthropy & Nonprofits
Economic Partnership Strengthens Ties Between Inland Empire and Vietnamese American Business Leaders
IERCC and VABA Align on Strategy, Community Investment, and Global Trade Opportunity
In a bold step toward inclusive regional development and cultural celebration, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) has announced a strategic partnership with the Vietnamese American Business Association (VABA). The collaboration will strengthen economic and community ties between the Inland Empire’s diverse business community and one of the most dynamic entrepreneurial networks in California and beyond.
While the partnership will formally launch with IERCC’s support of VABA’s landmark event—“Gratitude to America: 50 Years of Strength, Culture, and Community”—scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Fountain Valley, the alliance represents much more than a one-time collaboration. It marks the beginning of a strategic vision to foster opportunity, cultural exchange, and innovation across both organizations and their vast networks.
“This partnership is rooted in shared values—resilience, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “As we continue to build bridges between communities and economic sectors, our collaboration with VABA represents a long-term investment in leadership, cross-cultural growth, and business opportunity.”
The Chamber is proudly serving as a community partner, aligning its support with its broader mission to uplift diverse business communities, amplify cultural legacies, and empower inclusive leadership.
The Gratitude to America celebration will take place at the elegant Saigon Grand Center in Fountain Valley from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and is expected to draw over 300 leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and civic influencers. The evening is a tribute to the 50-year journey of Vietnamese Americans since arriving in the U.S. as refugees—a journey defined by extraordinary resilience, innovation, and contribution to American life.
Guests can expect a red-carpet reception, live entertainment, and networking in a space enriched by history and forward-thinking dialogue. The program includes keynote speakers, a panel discussion titled “From Vietnam to the USA,” a grand dinner, a tribute to community pioneers, and the prestigious VABA Awards of Recognition. Honorees will be recognized for their excellence in business, technology, public service, and cultural impact.
“This is more than an event—it’s a living tribute to the resilience of our past, a celebration of the strength we carry today, and an unwavering vision for a brighter, united future,” said Teresa Hoang, Director of VABA. “We are honored to have the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce support this milestone and share in our mission to empower new waves of leaders and celebrate the Vietnamese American spirit.”
The event’s agenda includes a 4:00 PM red carpet reception with live music and a timeline mural chronicling key moments in Vietnamese American history. The opening ceremony begins at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner and the awards program. A cultural showcase and a panel discussion will highlight the evening, concluding with a special tribute and networking hour.
IERCC members are invited to attend and can enjoy 30% off general admission using the code IERCC30 at checkout.
In addition to the event, IERCC and VABA are laying the foundation for long-term collaboration through several strategic initiatives. These include hosting bilateral business forums exploring U.S.–Vietnam trade opportunities, delivering bilingual small business development programs, launching mentorship pathways for young professionals, and organizing culturally infused networking events across Southern California. The organizations also plan to jointly advocate for inclusive economic policies and explore international trade missions that connect Inland Empire businesses to emerging markets in Southeast Asia.
“As we reflect on 50 years of progress, we’re also charting a future defined by collaboration, opportunity, and bold vision,” Ornelas added. “We’re not just honoring history—we’re building the next chapter of inclusive economic leadership.”
Founded in 2011, the Vietnamese American Business Association operates across 12 U.S. states and 8 countries, providing a platform for Vietnamese American professionals to network, advocate, and thrive. Guided by its mission to “Speak with One Voice,” VABA has positioned itself as a force for global advancement and meaningful cross-cultural partnership.
For more information about the event or to RSVP, visit www.vabaus.com or contact info@vabaus.com.
To learn more about the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and its strategic initiatives, visit www.iechamber.org.
Philanthropy & Nonprofits
Inland Southern California United Way to host United for Good annual fundraising gala
Celebrating Community and Compassion: Inland Southern California United Way’s Gala to Support Local Programs
Inland Southern California United Way will hold its annual fundraising gala, “United for Good,” on May 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. Funds raised will support programs and services that build thriving futures in Riverside, San Bernardino, and East Los Angeles Counties.
Hosted by Emmy Award-winning KESQ-TV anchor Peter Daut, the gala celebrates United Way’s achievements over the past year and sets the course for the next one.
“Our gala is more than a fundraising event,” said Inland Southern California United Way President and Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly Starrs. “It’s a celebration of unity, hope, and the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to thrive in a world often divided by differences.”
Inland Southern California United Way serves over one million people a year and reaches nearly half a million households. Now in its second year since merging with United Way of the Desert, it has expanded services to the Coachella Valley, providing greater support to resource-limited communities.
The United for Good gala, produced by Palm Springs-based Momentous, will honor Dr. Tim Jochen and Mr. Lee Erwin and Contour Dermatology with the 2025 John J. Benoit Community Hero Award, United Way client Jack Lewzader with the 2025 Lisa Wright Spirit of Determination Award, Costco with the 2025 Community Impact Award, and Supervisor Yxstian Guetierrez with the 2025 Legislator of the Year Award.
The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and a program that includes an exciting live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, exclusive trips, and other unique items. The gala concludes with dancing to DJ Mod Girl, Coachella Valley’s favorite DJ, known for her catchy energy and spirited performances that keep the crowd moving all night long.
Platinum Sponsors are the Grace Helen Spearman Foundation and El Paseo Jewelers. Gold Sponsors are US Bank, Niagara Water, and Kaiser Permanente. Silver Sponsors are Inland Empire Health Plan, Moreno Valley Unified School District, Armtec, Desert Healthcare District, and PNC Bank. The Dinner Sponsor is Contour Dermatology, the Valet Sponsor is the Parkview Foundation, and the Photo Booth Sponsor is TruEvolution. KESQ-TV is the lead media sponsor, and Local IQ/The Desert Sun is a media partner.
“As you enjoy the evening surrounded by friends, community-minded advocates, and fellow supporters, know that you are making a difference—one person at a time,” said Starrs. “Together, we can uplift our communities and empower everyone to reach their full potential.”
For more information or to purchase gala tickets, visit www.inlandsocaluw.org/gala-2025.
Philanthropy & Nonprofits
Local Inland Empire Heroes to be Honored by American Red Cross
Nine-year-old who saved her three-year-old brother’s life, military organization supporting troops around the globe, and Riverside Police Department officer who saved an infant’s life are among the eight honorees being recognized
The American Red Cross is celebrating individuals from Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for outstanding acts of courage and community service at the 2025 Inland Empire Heroes Awards. This event will be held on Tuesday, March 18 at the Ontario Convention Center.
“Not all heroes wear capes. Our Inland Empire Heroes Awards and luncheon recognizes ordinary people with extraordinary courage in our communities,” said Lois Beckman, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Riverside County. “From saving lives to helping their communities, each hero being honored has their own incredible story, and we know that everyone who attends this year’s event will be truly inspired.”
2025 Inland Empire Heroes Awards Honorees
- Youth Hero Award: Ariel Barba – San Bernardino, Calif. On the morning of September 1, 2024, nine-year-old Ariel Barba woke up and checked on her three-year-old brother, Elijah, as she did every morning. She realized her brother was not where he should be, looked outside and noticed he was face down in the pool. Without hesitation, Ariel jumped into the pool and pulled her brother from the water. She immediately began performing CPR on her unconscious brother. An adult family member arrived and rushed Elijah to a nearby hospital, where he received medical treatment. Medical staff advised Elijah’s family that Ariel had most likely saved her brother’s life. Ariel learned CPR from watching a video on YouTube that showed a child doing the job of a lifeguard and showed step-by-step how to perform CPR. Thanks to her knowledge and heroism, Ariel saved her brother’s life.
- First Responder Hero Award: Ransom De Castro – Riverside, Calif. In September 2024, Officer Ransom De Castro with the Riverside Police Department was dispatched to a call of a one-month-old baby who was in distress and not breathing. When he arrived on scene, Officer De Castro assessed the situation and began performing infant CPR, which resulted in the baby beginning to breathe on its own. He continued to assist when medical personnel arrived. The infant began to show signs of life and was immediately transported to a local hospital for additional treatment. Trauma staff at the hospital stabilized the infant, who began breathing on its own with good vital signs. Officer De Castro’s heroic efforts prevented significant brain damage in the baby and ultimately helped save the infant’s life.
- Service to the Armed Forces Hero Award: Raven Hilden – Murrieta, Calif.Raven Hilden is the founder and CEO of MilVet, an organization that supports members of the military community in the Inland Empire and beyond. MilVet’s programs include emergency veteran support, advocacy, holiday assistance for military families and more. Every month, MilVet coordinates care package assembly events and distributes them to deployed service members across the world, including at Red Cross stations throughout Eastern Europe. “Raven Hilden’s hard work, dedication, leadership, and vision is the fuel that moves the MilVet mission forward. Her presence is enriching and inspiring, and the Inland Empire is a much better community with her in it,” says Raul Diaz, Regional Service to the Armed Forces Program Manager with the American Red Cross Southern California Region.
- Animal Welfare Hero Award: San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Animal Care – San Bernardino, Calif. During the Line Fire and Bridge Fires in 2024, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Animal Care (Animal Care) played a vital role in helping animals displaced by the wildfires. Animal Care operated three shelters for evacuated animals, which were co-located at disaster shelters run by the Red Cross and partners – allowing evacuees to be housed as close as possible to their pets. In total, Animal Care cared for 645 animals between the three animal shelter locations, including pigs, chickens, goats, sheep, donkey, ducks, tortoise, guinea pigs, rabbits, horses, alpaca, peacocks, turtles, turkeys, parakeets, and a gecko. By caring for evacuated animals, they not only helped impacted animals but also provided comfort to their owners, who were able to evacuate knowing there would be a safe place for their pets.
- Disaster Services Hero Award: Travis Snyder – Crestline, Calif.In February 2023, winter storms brought historic snowfall to the San Bernardino mountains, trapping many in their homes and significantly impacting accessibility to mountain communities. Seeing so many in need of help, Travis Snyder of Advantage Backhoes worked tirelessly to move snow clearing equipment up the mountain, even hiking 19 miles from his house down the mountain initially to meet his operators and facilitate the movement of equipment up the mountain. In the following days, Travis and his operators worked day and night to dig out neighborhoods inundated with snow. Travis and his operators worked 24 hours a day for 19 days straight while working with San Bernardino County emergency response teams, playing a critical role in helping those impacted and proving to be an invaluable asset to the Incident Management Team who was tasked with rescue efforts.
- Good Samaritan Hero Award: Thomas Mann – Temecula, Calif. In July 2024 Thomas Mann, a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard, Water Safety Instructor, and Lifeguard Instructor, was on his way to work as a Lead Lifeguard with the City of Temecula Aquatics Team when he stopped at a gas station. While parking, he was notified of an unresponsive person surrounded by a crowd of people. He immediately assessed the scene, where he saw an unconscious man on the ground, bleeding from the back of his head and not breathing. Without hesitation, Thomas ran to his car, grabbed his hip pack and immediately began performing CPR. He provided continuous care until EMS arrived and took over medical care. Using his Red Cross training and knowledge, Thomas was able to help save the man’s life.
- Gift of Life Hero Award: DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont – Claremont, Calif. Since September 2020, the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont has hosted 44 Red Cross blood drives. Thanks to their dedication, these blood drives have resulted in the collection of 1,178 units of blood, which could positively impact thousands of lives. Having dedicated blood drive sponsors like the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont is invaluable, and helps the Red Cross provide lifesaving blood to patients in need. The efforts of blood drive hosts like the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont not only contribute to the vital need for blood donations, but also foster a sense of community spirit and compassion.
- Corporate Hero Award: Quality Foam Packaging, Aerofoam Industries – Lake Elsinore, Calif.
Aerofoam Industries and its sister company, Quality Foam Packaging, were founded by Noel and Ruth Castellon to provide comfortable seating solutions for commercial airlines. For over 25 years, the Castellons have supported the American Red Cross, donating more than $250,000 to support the Red Cross mission and helping the organization make a difference every day for those who rely on its services in disasters and other emergencies.
The Inland Empire Heroes Awards is made possible thanks to the generosity of Regional Sponsor U.S. Bank; Presenting Sponsors Mrs. Joan Herman and Sysco Riverside; Community Sponsors Altura Credit Union, Circle K, Double Tree by Hilton Claremont, Inland Empire Business Journal, JJ Roofing, Ed Monie, the Ontario Convention Center, and other local sponsors.
“The generous support of our event sponsors allows us to honor incredible individuals from across the Inland Empire, as well as raise funds for vital Red Cross services,” said Yevette Baysinger, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of San Bernardino County.
This year’s event donations will benefit Red Cross Disaster Relief. From Hurricanes Helene and Milton to the Airport Fire, Line Fire, Bridge Fire, Los Angeles wildfires and countless other crises, the Red Cross has been there for thousands of people across the nation – providing vital relief and tangible help and hope – to ensure no one faces a disaster alone. Donations to Red Cross Disaster Relief will help the organization continue to deliver care to people in need.
Nominations for the Inland Empire Heroes Awards are accepted year-round. Individual event tickets and sponsorships are also available now. For more information about the Inland Empire Heroes Awards, please visit redcross.org/IEHeroes.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Technology1 month ago
LA Tech Week Highlights Southern California’s Expanding Tech Ecosystem
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
ROI: Return on Insanity—Lucha VaVoom’s High-Yield Investment in the Pomona Arts Colony
-
Food & Lifestyle2 months ago
Fogo de Chão Heats Up Rancho Cucamonga Dining Scene
-
Bizz Buzz4 days ago
Regency Centers Unveils Oak Valley Village: A New Retail Hub Coming to Beaumont, CA
-
Travel & Tourism3 days ago
Fly Ontario, Calif., to Honolulu aboard Southwest Airlines starting in June
-
Business4 days ago
Sweet Success: The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Teams with The Freaky Cookie to Elevate Local WBENC-Certified Business