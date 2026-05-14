Business
GreenRock Capital and J.P. Morgan Close $103 Million Tax-Exempt Financing for Ontario Hotel and Conference Center
GreenRock and J.P. Morgan Deliver $103 Million in Tax-Exempt C-PACE and Mortgage Revenue Bond Financing for National CORE’s Hyatt Regency Ontario
GreenRock Capital LLC announces the close of a $103 million financing for the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center in Ontario, California. The $103 million package pairs $26 million in tax-exempt C-PACE bonds with $77 million in tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds, all underwritten by J.P. Morgan and placed with municipal bond investors.
“This innovative and successful transaction was a result of a true team effort, and we are thrilled with the outcome for all,” said Matt Smith, Principal at GreenRock Capital.
National CORE owns the property, which is being transformed into the Hyatt Regency Ontario through a comprehensive renovation and repositioning effort. Financing proceeds will support the redevelopment of the existing 309-room hotel into a 295-room upscale Hyatt Regency destination featuring expanded suites, a redesigned lobby experience, upgraded food and beverage offerings, a new Club Lounge, more than 16,000 square feet of meeting space and fully renovated guestrooms and common areas.
“This transaction reflects the confidence investors have in both the strength of the project and the experienced team behind it,” said Robert Diaz, Executive Vice President of National CORE and project lead for this effort. “We are grateful to GreenRock Capital, J.P. Morgan, and our partners for helping bring this transformative vision to life. The overwhelming response to the offering reinforces the long-term potential of this property and its impact on the Inland Empire.”
Located near Ontario International Airport, Toyota Arena, and the Ontario Convention Center, the hotel sits at the gateway of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga and is positioned to become a premier hospitality destination for business and leisure travelers throughout the Inland Empire.
“This financing reflects what is possible when a strong sponsor, creative capital partners, and disciplined execution come together around a compelling project,” said Keaton Yellin of JLL Capital Markets, which arranged the financing.
“The financing structure for this project represents an innovative approach to capitalizing hospitality assets in today’s market,” said Fred Schuster of FGS Realty Advisors, who assisted the Sponsor with the transaction. “By combining tax-exempt C-PACE with tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds, the team was able to deliver a compelling financing package that aligns long-term capital with a transformative hospitality investment.”
Business
Morongo Invests in Inland Empire Sports and Entertainment with New Baseball Partnerships
Deal with Ontario Tower Buzzers and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes strengthens community engagement and fan experience
The Morongo Casino Resort Spa, the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have announced a new partnership by which Morongo is now the presenting sponsor of the Tower Buzzers and the official field naming sponsor at the Quakes’ Epicenter Stadium.
Under the multi-year agreement, Morongo is now the “presenting sponsor of the Ontario Tower Buzzers,” the new Minor League affiliate of the 2025 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, the home of the Quakes has been renamed the “Morongo Field at the Epicenter” strengthening Morongo’s connection to sports fans across the Inland Empire.
The innovative collaboration marks a fresh advancement in the Morongo Casino’s ongoing investment in entertainment and recreation in the Inland Empire.
“Baseball is America’s pastime because of its power to bring people together,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “We are thrilled to join with the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to celebrate this tradition while creating new opportunities for families across the Inland Empire to enjoy the excitement of the game.”
“At Morongo Casino Resort Spa, our brand is built on delivering exceptional guest experiences centered on entertainment, excitement, and memorable moments,” said Mike Bean, Chief Executive Officer of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. “Partnering with the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes reflects that same commitment as our three organizations work to create energy, community pride, and unforgettable experiences for fans.”
“This partnership is a great example of what makes Minor League Baseball so special — bringing together strong community partners, great organizations, and unforgettable fan experiences,” said Diamond Baseball Holdings West Region Vice President Ben Taylor. “Morongo’s commitment to entertainment and community aligns perfectly with our vision for both the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. We’re excited to see this collaboration elevate the experience for fans across the Inland Empire.”
The partnership debuted during a pair of special events celebrating the start of the 2026 season.
- On April 2, Morongo joined the Ontario Tower Buzzers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the beautiful new ONT Field, which was followed by the ball club’s first-ever season opener before a sold-out crowd as the team took flight on its inaugural season.
- On April 3, fans enjoyed Morongo Diamond Nights where the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes unveiled Morongo Field at the Epicenter during a special game-day celebration.
The Ontario Tower Buzzers brand reflects the city’s proud aviation heritage and its close connection to Ontario International Airport. The team’s name and their mascot, Maverick, evoke the adrenaline and daring of aviation’s most thrilling flybys while celebrating the airport control tower that has guided thousands of flights into Ontario. Inspired by that spirit of precision and innovation, the team’s name captures the city’s can-do attitude.
Launched in 1993, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have been one of Minor League Baseball’s most beloved franchises, building a loyal fan base and a reputation for family-friendly entertainment at the Epicenter. As the Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, the club has earned three California League championships (1994, 2015 and 2018) while creating lasting memories for local baseball fans. The newly named Morongo Field at the Epicenter marks an exciting new chapter for the ballpark and the community that has supported Quakes baseball for decades.
Business
Unisource Solutions Grows Its Inland Empire Presence with the Addition of TOTALPLAN Business Interiors
Southern California’s leading workplace design and furnishings resource deepens its regional presence by uniting with a 57-year Inland Empire institution.
Unisource Solutions, California’s Haworth Best in Class dealership and a comprehensive workplace design resource, has announced the acquisition of TOTALPLAN a fixture of the Inland Empire business community since 1969. The strategic partnership brings together two organizations with a combined heritage of more than 80 years of expertise, unifying their complementary strengths to better serve businesses, architects, and interior designers across the Inland Empire.
Founded in 1987, Unisource Solutions has built its reputation as far more than a furniture dealer. The company operates as a full-service design resource — offering space planning, workplace strategy and analytics, installation services, project management, and custom furnishings through its in-house brand, Platform by Unisource Solutions. With access to more than 300 manufacturers, Unisource serves clients across corporate, healthcare, higher education, and financial sectors.
TOTALPLAN has spent more than five decades cultivating trusted relationships with businesses of all sizes throughout the Inland. Under the leadership of owner Denny Fosdick, TOTALPLAN earned a reputation for quality service, community investment, and a deep understanding of the regional market.
“For over 57 years, TOTALPLAN has been dedicated to providing exceptional workspace solutions throughout the Inland Empire and beyond. Now, we’re excited to join forces with Unisource Solutions. This partnership brings together our deep community roots with Unisource’s extensive resources and capabilities. I’m proud to pass the torch to a fellow Inland Empire resident who understands this community and will carry on the legacy we’ve built here.” —Denny Fosdick, Owner, TOTALPLAN Business Interiors
Jamal Nasserdeen, President of Unisource Solutions, who grew up in the Inland Empire, expressed the personal significance of the acquisition and its implications for Unisource’s long-term growth strategy in the region.
“Growing up and living in the Inland Empire, it’s a true honor to build on the tremendous 57-year legacy that Denny and his team have established. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey, significantly expanding our capabilities throughout the region and strengthening our position as Southern California’s premier workplace solutions provider. It’s a privilege to bring TOTALPLAN into the Unisource Solutions family.” — Jamal Nasserdeen, President, Unisource Solutions
The partnership also carries the endorsement of Haworth, the globally recognized furniture manufacturer for which Unisource holds its Best-in-Class dealer designation. Tom Peyton, Haworth’s Regional Vice President for the West Region, noted that the partnership reinforces the strength of Unisource’s regional coverage and honors the trusted relationships TOTALPLAN has spent decades building.
The combined organization now brings a unified offering across workplace design, multi brand furniture sourcing, custom fabrication through Platform by Unisource Solutions, and comprehensive facilities services including delivery, installation, reconfiguration, and relocation support. Clients across architecture, interior design, and corporate facilities teams will benefit from a single, deeply resourced partner capable of supporting projects from initial concept through move-in.
For businesses in the Inland Empire seeking to transform their workspaces, the new partnership signals expanded local access to a nationally capable team, one that is deeply invested in the communities it serves.
Business
Ontario Set to Open Newest Play Street Museum Location
A children’s museum and indoor play area that lets imaginations wander open soon to local community
Play Street Museum, an interactive children’s museum and indoor play area purposefully designed to encourage a young child’s sense of independence, exploration, and creativity, will be opening its newest franchise location in the coming weeks in Ontario, California. Locally owned by Teresa and Sergio Carreras, the coming location marks a key milestone in an expanding franchise program, with its first location in California.
“We’re thrilled to bring the newest Play Street Museum to Ontario for our local community to enjoy,” shared Teresa and Sergio Carreras. “After visiting Play Street Museum with our grandchildren, we knew we had to bring a location to California, and we’re excited to share it with the community and hope it serves Inland Empire families in big ways.”
“We’re proud empty nesters and even prouder grandparents of five wonderful grandchildren. Becoming grandparents has been one of the greatest joys of our lives. This season of life has given us the opportunity to slow down and truly savor the wonder of childhood again,” continued Carreras. “We look forward to welcoming local families, schools, and community groups to experience everything the new Play Street Museum has to offer.”
Teresa and Sergio Carreras believe children learn best when they’re having fun and can touch, build, pretend, and explore. Every exhibit at Play Street Museum Ontario is designed to spark curiosity, creativity and confidence. Whether children are running a pretend grocery store, experimenting with simple science, creating art, or climbing into imaginative worlds, children are learning skills that will stay with them for a lifetime. “This space is not just for kids. It’s for grandparents who cherish story time in a cozy corner. For parents who light up watching their child try something new. For caregivers who treasure the laughter and togetherness of play,” shared Carreras.
Play Street Museum offers an expansive, rotating curriculum at each location specifically designed for children under nine years of age. Everyday and every week is different at Play Street Museum, providing motivation and justification
for a scheduled time in families’ busy calendars. Play Street Museum Ontario also offers one-of-a-kind birthday parties, complete with comprehensive themes and options for parents from “Do-It-Yourself” to “Sit Back & Relax”, in addition to special events and activities during evenings and weekends.
In Scientific American’s article, “The Need for Pretend Play in Child Development”, Yale professor Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman summarized the last 75 years of research by declaring imaginative play as a “vital component to the normal development of a child.” By narrowing the focus of Play Street Museum and its indoor play areas to the interests and imaginations of children eight and under, young explorers discover educational exhibits and activities in a world specifically crafted just for them. The deliberate and manageable scale enables children to self-navigate throughout the children’s museum and indoor play area to engage deeply in activities about which they are most interested and passionate. This freedom reinforces independence in the child and also has the benefit of creating a more relaxed and accommodating museum experience for the caregiver.
“Play Street Museum is thrilled to welcome and open the Ontario location soon with our incredible partners, Teresa and Sergio Carreras. As parents and grandparents, they understand the powerful impact of play and intentionally sought to bring its benefits to this part of the Ontario area. They’ve taken their passion for children, education, and play and applied it to building a dynamic, local business that will support the health and well-being of their own community,” commented Play Street Museum Founder and CEO, Courtney Muccio.
Located at 910 North Haven Avenue, Suite 150, the new Ontario location makes the extensive, and well researched benefits of play easily accessible to the local community. The museum’s team of highly knowledgeable associates can provide guidance on additional opportunities to expand the play and learning, either on site or at home, from corresponding activity kits, to pottery, to slime kits, to sensory kits. Customers can also book their play time in advance in addition to schedule birthday parties or private events.
Families and customers can visit
https://www.ontario.playstreetmuseum.com/ to book playtime, birthday parties, field trips, and to check out special events.
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