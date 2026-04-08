People On The Move
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior Vice President and Area Manager for San Bernardino County
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Ruby Gill as the new senior vice president and area manager for the San Bernardino County Service Area. With a distinguished career in healthcare leadership and a passion for community health, Gill is poised to lead Kaiser Permanente’s efforts in delivering high-quality, affordable care in the region.
“I’m honored to lead the San Bernardino County Service Area, which plays a vital role in caring for one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in Southern California,” Gill said. “My focus is on supporting our teams as they continue delivering excellent care to our members and ensuring our services reflect the needs of the people we serve.”
Gill brings more than 20 years of leadership experience with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. She began her career in 2000 as a staff registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center and has since held a series of progressively responsible leadership roles. From 2012 to 2022, she served as chief nurse executive at Irvine Medical Center, and most recently, she was chief operating officer at Baldwin Park Medical Center.
“Ruby Gill brings extensive experience and strategic leadership to her role as vice president of the San Bernardino County Service Area,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii. “Her commitment to improving the health of our members and those we serve in the community will help strengthen care delivery across the county.”
Gill holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a Master of Business Administration in health care management and a Doctor of Nursing Practice. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“Our physicians and care teams share a strong commitment to providing high-quality, patient‑centered care for our members and communities,” said Dr. Timothy Jenkins, area medical director of Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “With Ruby stepping into her new role, I look forward to a robust partnership between clinical and operational leadership to support our teams throughout the service area.”
“Ruby brings a strong combination of strategic vision, a clear commitment to our mission and a collaborative leadership approach,” said Dianne Suess, chief administrative officer for the Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “She has a proven ability to lead, drive performance and engage collegially across the organization, and I look forward to partnering with her in this role.”
Kaiser Permanente’s San Bernardino County area serves nearly 680,000 members across the largest county in the U.S. More than 10,000 physicians and staff care for patients across two hospitals – Fontana Medical Center and Ontario Medical Center – and in nearly 20 medical office buildings, including locations in Chino, Claremont, Colton, Fontana, Hesperia, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, San Bernardino, Upland and Victorville. The hospitals have earned numerous awards and accolades, including U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Hospitals and Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access, Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals and Magnet® Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, among others.
Executive Profile
Pankow Builders Launches Pankow Wood Structures to Expand Mid-Rise Housing Capabilities
PEOPLE ON THE MOVE
Pankow Builders has launched Pankow Wood Structures, a new business unit created to expand the company’s capabilities in wood-framed construction and support a growing portfolio of mid-rise multifamily projects across California. The unit focuses on Type III and Type V construction across multifamily residential, affordable housing, senior housing, student housing, and mixed-use developments.
Pankow Wood Structures is led by Carl Vizcarra, who joins the firm as Vice President. Vizcarra brings more than 25 years of experience delivering complex wood-framed and multifamily projects throughout California. A graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, with a B.S. in Construction Management, he has led more than $1.4 billion in multifamily and mixed-use construction.
“Pankow Wood Structures allows us to broaden how we support housing delivery across the state,” Vizcarra said. “By combining dedicated wood-framed expertise with Pankow’s collaborative approach, we are positioned to deliver efficient, well-coordinated mid-rise projects.”
Vizcarra is supported by experienced project executives Jon Stoa and Sean Mishlof. Stoa brings more than 20 years of experience managing multifamily, mixed-use, and student housing developments totaling over $600 million in construction value. Mishlof contributes more than 13 years of experience overseeing nearly $1 billion in multifamily and mixed-use construction, guiding projects from early design through closeout.
Together, the team strengthens Pankow’s ability to deliver mid-rise housing projects with clarity, coordination, and disciplined execution.
People On The Move
CB&T Welcomes Darren Delle Donne to its Premier Wealth Banking Team in Rancho Cucamonga
PEOPLE ON THE MOVE
Darren Delle Donne has joined California Bank & Trust in Rancho Cucamonga as Vice President, Relationship Manager. With 15+ years in wealth management, he brings expertise in financial planning, client advisory and small business consulting. He’ll help clients identify financial gaps and connect them with long-term solutions. You can contact Darren by phone at (669) 669-1927 or by email at Darren.DelleDonne@calbt.com.
People On The Move
Phenix Technology Named National Recipient of W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award
Riverside-Based Phenix Technology Recognized Nationally for Inclusive Workforce Innovation and Transformative Community Impact
A California-based fire helmet manufacturer was honored for workforce innovation and commitment to inclusive economic growth at National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) Forum 2025.
Phenix Technology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of firefighter safety helmets, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award by the NAWB. Selected as the national recipient by a panel representing more than 590 workforce development boards across the United States, Phenix was recognized for its outstanding leadership, community partnerships and innovative approach to workforce development.
Based in Riverside, California, Phenix Technology is internationally known for producing high-quality, American-made helmets used by first responders worldwide. Beyond its products, the company has distinguished itself through its deep commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable workforce. Central to this commitment is the Opportunity for All program — Phenix’s signature workforce development initiative designed to empower individuals with disabilities and others facing barriers to employment. Originally launched as a pilot, the program is now carried forward by Phenix’s nonprofit arm, Phenix Gateway.
“While we take tremendous pride in the products we make, we also believe we have a mission to create a better world through developing opportunities,” said Angel Sanchez, CEO of Phenix Technology. “Opportunity for All has helped prove that individuals who have historically been excluded from the workforce don’t just contribute — they elevate organizations. We are honored to receive this national award and grateful to the partners who have helped us make this vision a reality.”
Phenix Technology’s success has been fueled by its close partnership with the Riverside County Workforce Development Board and other regional collaborators. Together, they have expanded access to meaningful, long-term employment for individuals who might otherwise be left behind. Today, more than 30% of Phenix’s workforce is neurodiverse, with many others coming from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
The W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award is presented annually to one business that demonstrates transformative leadership in workforce development and community impact. Phenix Technology now joins a select group of past recipients who have helped redefine how businesses can play a leading role in building vibrant, inclusive local economies. Founded in Riverside, California, Phenix Technology, Inc. is a family-owned, global manufacturer of high-quality safety helmets for firefighters and first responders. For over five decades, Phenix has been committed to protecting those who protect us and to creating opportunity through inclusive, community focused workforce development. Learn more at www.phenixfirehelmets.com.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Bizz Buzz5 months ago
Regency Centers Unveils Oak Valley Village: A New Retail Hub Coming to Beaumont, CA
-
Technology6 months ago
LA Tech Week Highlights Southern California’s Expanding Tech Ecosystem
-
Entertainment5 months ago
ROI: Return on Insanity—Lucha VaVoom’s High-Yield Investment in the Pomona Arts Colony
-
Transportation4 months ago
Regional Leaders Launch “Coalition for Our Future” to Advance Urgent Safety Solutions for I-15 Corridor
-
Travel & Tourism5 months ago
Fly Ontario, Calif., to Honolulu aboard Southwest Airlines starting in June
-
Business5 months ago
Sweet Success: The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Teams with The Freaky Cookie to Elevate Local WBENC-Certified Business