Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior Vice President and Area Manager for San Bernardino County

Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Ruby Gill as the new senior vice president and area manager for the San Bernardino County Service Area. With a distinguished career in healthcare leadership and a passion for community health, Gill is poised to lead Kaiser Permanente’s efforts in delivering high-quality, affordable care in the region.

“I’m honored to lead the San Bernardino County Service Area, which plays a vital role in caring for one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in Southern California,” Gill said. “My focus is on supporting our teams as they continue delivering excellent care to our members and ensuring our services reflect the needs of the people we serve.”

Gill brings more than 20 years of leadership experience with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. She began her career in 2000 as a staff registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center and has since held a series of progressively responsible leadership roles. From 2012 to 2022, she served as chief nurse executive at Irvine Medical Center, and most recently, she was chief operating officer at Baldwin Park Medical Center.

“Ruby Gill brings extensive experience and strategic leadership to her role as vice president of the San Bernardino County Service Area,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii. “Her commitment to improving the health of our members and those we serve in the community will help strengthen care delivery across the county.”

Gill holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a Master of Business Administration in health care management and a Doctor of Nursing Practice. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“Our physicians and care teams share a strong commitment to providing high-quality, patient‑centered care for our members and communities,” said Dr. Timothy Jenkins, area medical director of Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “With Ruby stepping into her new role, I look forward to a robust partnership between clinical and operational leadership to support our teams throughout the service area.”

“Ruby brings a strong combination of strategic vision, a clear commitment to our mission and a collaborative leadership approach,” said Dianne Suess, chief administrative officer for the Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “She has a proven ability to lead, drive performance and engage collegially across the organization, and I look forward to partnering with her in this role.”

Kaiser Permanente’s San Bernardino County area serves nearly 680,000 members across the largest county in the U.S. More than 10,000 physicians and staff care for patients across two hospitals – Fontana Medical Center and Ontario Medical Center – and in nearly 20 medical office buildings, including locations in Chino, Claremont, Colton, Fontana, Hesperia, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, San Bernardino, Upland and Victorville. The hospitals have earned numerous awards and accolades, including U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Hospitals and Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access, Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals and Magnet® Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, among others.