Eastvale Native and NFL Safety Marcus Williams brings professional-level training to young athletes
Williams has created the ideal elite environment for aspiring collegiate/professional athletes
NFL Safety Marcus Williams, who completed the 2024-2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, announced today the grand opening of MW Athletix multi-sport performance training center in Corona, CA. The opening fulfills a lifelong dream of his to bring professional-caliber training to young athletes in his hometown via the same trainers and recovery specialists that he’s been training with for over a decade.
Joined by local city officials including Corona Mayor Jim Steiner and NFL friends like Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead and others, Williams will introduce two champion-building trainers Eliseo Cabildo and Keith Coury, who bring decades of strength and speed training to MW Athletix members. Also joining MW Athletix is Jocelyn Martinez, LMT, MMT from Gamebreak Sports Massage who is also part of Marcus’s original champion-building team.
“MW Athletix is about the relentless pursuit of excellence, a philosophy of mine that I wanted to bring back to my hometown where it all started,” said Williams, founder/owner of MW Athletix. “Here we will combine advanced training methods with community support to help athletes reach their goals. The focus will be on speed, agility and strength to create the fastest and most explosive athletes in all genres of sport. I am excited to see young superstars come to life here, and shine.”
Every aspect of MW Athletix promotes optimal athlete development and performance. The 7,800-square-foot exclusive private training environment has a 30-yard climate controlled indoor turf field, top-of-the-line strength equipment powered by an exclusive partnership with REP Fitness, media walls, assessment and performance monitoring, massage therapy and recovery services, and easy billing and scheduling through the MWA app.
“We are proud to have Marcus as a very active, life-long member of our community and welcome him to business ownership in Corona,” said Corona Mayor Jim Steiner. “He has already demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the Inland Empire youth through his charitable foundation, and knowing him, MW Athletix will be just as wildly successful. We also look forward to the dreams he inspires in these young athletes and the superstars who emerge from this endeavor.”
MW Athletix offers flexible training programs designed to provide options for both month-to-month and discounted training packages (three- to six-month commitments), allowing athletes to maximize savings and benefits. Training packages include free access to cold plunge and Normatec recovery systems. Athletes undergo Performance Assessments that analyze body composition, speed, power/explosion, and strength/velocity.
MW Athletix also specializes in cutting-edge sports injury recovery solutions designed to help athletes of all levels return to peak performance. This innovative approach combines the latest advancements in rehabilitation, personalized treatment plans, and performance optimization.
Recovery partner Gamebreak Sports Massage has over 15 years of experience and specializes in a wide range of therapeutic techniques.
Athletes who become founding members will receive $100 off membership when they pre-enroll before March 3, 2025. To schedule a tour or for more information, please click here.
First pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital
Partial heart transplant procedure offers lifelong solution for patients, reducing need for surgeries
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has performed the first pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California, a pioneering procedure that could transform the future of heart valve replacement. The 15-hour procedure was performed by a team led by cardiothoracic surgeon Anees Razzouk, MD, on January 21.
The patient, 12-year-old Ymiliano Hernandez, was born with truncus arteriosus, a rare congenital heart defect in which a single blood vessel exits the heart instead of the usual two, affecting normal blood flow. Hernandez underwent the partial heart transplant that replaced his damaged valves and outflow tracts with living tissue from a donor’s heart. Post-operative ultrasound results revealed that his heart now functions as if he had been born with a normal one.
“By age two, Ymiliano had already undergone two major surgeries, followed by a catheter-based procedure,” said Razzouk. “Later, a valve infection left him facing a fourth major surgery to replace two prosthetic valves. Instead, a partial heart transplant offered a better solution, providing viable tissue that could resist infection, grow with him, and support normal circulation.”
Hernandez’s cardiologist, Natalie Shwaish, MD, said she believes partial heart transplants are the future of valve replacement for many patients.
“It’s incredible to think about the benefits of this approach,” Shwaish said. “Traditional valve replacements, like those from human cadavers or cows, don’t last very long. That means patients often need repeat surgeries an average of every 10 years for the rest of their life. The risks increase each time the chest is opened, making repeated procedures a significant concern. The other option, mechanical heart valves, require blood thinners which are challenging to manage in children and always have the risk of bleeding.”
Key benefits of the procedure are:
- Potentially longer-lasting solution compared to traditional artificial valves.
- The new heart valve grows with the patient, reducing the need for future replacements.
- Eliminates the need for lifelong blood thinners, making it safer for active children and future mothers.
- Expands the donor pool by using hearts unsuitable for whole transplantation.
The procedure currently requires immunosuppression to prevent rejection which carries risks such as increased infection susceptibility.
Buddha Bars: A Mother’s Innovative Solution to Healthy Snacking
How Natasha Kia Turned a Family Challenge into a Thriving Business with Vegetable-Infused Nutrition Bars
By Ken Alan, Freelance Writer for IEBJ
In the bustling life of an entrepreneur and mother, Natasha Kia faced a common challenge: ensuring her teenage daughters enjoyed healthy eating habits, especially when it came to vegetables. Despite her best efforts, she found that the vegetables she packed in their lunch boxes were consistently ignored and returned at the end of the day, untouched.
The Genesis of a Solution
Determined to tackle this problem, Natasha embarked on an inventive culinary journey, which led to the creation of the Buddha Bar. This wasn’t just another health bar; it was a blend of taste and nutrition, cleverly disguising the earthy flavors of vegetables in a form that was not only acceptable but also desirable to young palates.
Her eldest daughter, Brijeette, now 18, recounts her initial surprise and delight at the discovery. “I’m a health freak and used to eat these health bars all the time, but they had terrible ingredients. When my mom first gave me the Buddha Bar, I was amazed. It was delicious, and I couldn’t believe it was made by her. I instantly wanted more!”
What Makes Buddha Bars Special?
According to the product’s website, each Buddha Bar is crafted to provide a full serving of protein along with a hearty dose of vegetables. “Each bar is infused with kale, carrots, beets, and peas, ensuring a well-rounded snack or meal supplement that provides a rich source of vitamins and minerals in every bite,” the website boasts.
Natasha explains the frustration that led to her innovation. “It was disheartening to see the vegetables and fruits I packed come back home uneaten every day. It felt like a waste.”
Widespread Appeal
The appeal of Buddha Bars has transcended Natasha’s immediate circle, reaching her daughter’s athletic friends and others in the community. “All my friends are athletes, and they’ve been loving them,” Brijeette notes. Natasha adds, “It’s a great snack for anyone, really useful for pre-workout and post-workout times.”
Availability and Nutritional Information
Currently, Buddha Bars are sold online in packs of twelve and at a single LA Fitness location, though Natasha is actively seeking broader retail distribution. The bars, produced by a contract manufacturer in Orange County, each contain 190 calories, 8 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of fat, 90 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of sugars. “It tastes like a chocolate brownie,” Natasha describes, emphasizing the dual benefit of protein and vegetable intake.
Inspiration Behind the Brand
The inspiration for the brand name came from a moment of creativity and reflection for Natasha. “It took me a while, but the image of baby Buddha just popped in my head,” she shared. The packaging reflects this inspiration with the slogan, “Feed your body, feed your mind, feed your soul,” promoting a holistic approach to health and well-being.
Natasha’s Background and Vision
Born in Tennessee and raised in Orange County, Natasha studied finance and marketing at Chapman University and initially built her career in real estate. The transition to creating a health-focused product took over a year of research and development to perfect the taste, according to her. With the manufacturing and distribution framework now established, she hopes to expand her product line and company’s reach.
Expansion into the Inland Empire and Beyond
Natasha is keen on taking Buddha Bars from their local Orange County roots to wider markets, particularly aiming for distribution into the Inland Empire region and Los Angeles County. This strategic move would not only enhance the visibility of Buddha Bars but also cater to a larger demographic looking for healthy snack options. Furthermore, Natasha is currently in negotiations to place her innovative bars at the historic Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta. This partnership would introduce her products to a wellness-oriented clientele, perfectly aligning with the resort’s focus on health and rejuvenation.
Looking Ahead
While Natasha has plans to introduce more flavors and products, she remains focused on consolidating the brand and ensuring its current offerings gain a stronger foothold in the market. “I’m not a big company yet, but I hope to be,” she states optimistically.
For enthusiasts and potential customers seeking more information or to purchase Buddha Bars, visiting the official website at www.buddhahealthbar.com offers a gateway to exploring these innovative snacks.
By cleverly integrating nutritious vegetables into a tasty, convenient snack bar, Natasha Kia not only solves a personal problem but also contributes significantly to the broader challenge of healthy eating for busy families. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to health are a testament to her dedication to not just feeding the body but also nurturing the mind and soul.
Fast Fuel: Nourishing On-the-Go Meal Strategies for Busy Lifestyles
How to Stay Nourished Amidst the Hustle: Practical Tips for Busy Parents, Entrepreneurs, and Professionals
Wellness Tips By Sarah Goudie, Nutrition Expert & Guest Writer for IEBJ
Maintaining well-being and vitality is undoubtedly a full-time job. Combined with the daily responsibilities of parenthood, entrepreneurship, and career goals, it can quickly become overwhelming. Despite my aversion to hustle culture, the hustle often becomes a necessity, and when it is, nourishment can frequently take a back seat.
I’ve previously shared my tips on preparing for the day to avoid becoming hangry (Read that post here). However, sometimes, no matter how much we prepare or how good our intentions are, we can still find ourselves underprepared, overwhelmed, and in legit need of a quick meal.
Here are some of my favorite on-the-move options when that will nourish in a hurry:
1. Local Markets: When I’m in a hurry, there’s nothing better than a quick stop at a local market with a fresh deli or salad bar. I have my favorites depending on the area, like Organic Roots in Murrieta or Amazon Fresh when I’m in an unfamiliar town. I head straight to the build-your-own salad bar or hot food deli to grab what I need quickly. It’s also a great opportunity to snag a snack before the afternoon cravings hit! During the opening of the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, I was a regular visitor at Amazon Fresh, picking up fresh salads, soups, and sandwiches for my team in less than 10 minutes. The convenience of not having to wait in a checkout line or scan purchases (let’s face it: even self-checkouts can be annoying) is genius, especially when on the move.
Hot Tip: Plan your stop before the lunch rush. The food will be fresh, and you’ll have a better chance of avoiding lines and delays.
2. Local Coffee Shops: I love finding coffee shops that excel in coffee curation and delicious, energy-sustaining eats. I explore these on leisure days, picking my favorites, and then quickly swing by again when I’m in a bind. Typically, I can get in and out of one of these shops in under 15 minutes, finding not just coffee but also kombucha, avocado toast, or other nourishing options. Even Starbucks has some quick, protein-focused choices like the Eggs and Cheddar Protein Box or Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites.
Hot Tip: Look for coffee shops that partner with local businesses for fresh ingredients and roast their own coffee (Extra Hot Tip: Mold-free and organic coffee is the way to go!).
3. Know What to Google: In a new area and unsure where to go? Search for “fresh” or “salad” in maps to find great options. Many fantastic choices, both privately owned and franchised, offer build-your-own bowls, salads, and sandwiches. Many of these options allow for order-ahead, offering a super fast option. Sweetgreen, Cava, and Salad and Go are excellent options, and even Chipotle can meet nourishment needs with a protein or wholesome lifestyle bowl.
Hot Tip: Double up on protein and veggies and reduce the rice or bread. This helps in sustained energy and satiation.
4. Modify: Restaurants, even fast-food ones, are increasingly open to modifying orders. Request “bun-free” or dressing on the side to maintain control over specific food desires and goals. This customization ensures that meals are fresh and made to order. It’s a good sign that ingredients and processes are not fresh if they are unwilling to modify. Two great carnivore options include In-n-Out’s “Protein Style” burgers or Chick-fil-A’s grilled chicken strips. Don’t hesitate to modify!
Hot Tip: Requesting sauce or dressing on the side helps reduce hidden sugars and additives.
5. Snacks: Since I never know what the day might throw at me, I always have a backup plan for when there’s no time to make a quick stop. Packing snacks in the car, purse, desk, or computer bag is a non-negotiable for me! My go-to snacks are That’s It Bars, Paleo Valley Original Grass Fed Beef sticks, and mixed nuts. Recently, macadamia nuts with blueberries have been my favorite. I also keep small packets of sunflower butter on hand for quick fuel. It’s crucial to stay hydrated! I keep my water non-toxic, reusable water bottles close and refill them whenever possible.
Hot Tip: The fewer ingredients in a packaged food, the better. Look for pre-packaged foods that do not have added sugars or ingredients that don’t truly represent the food you are trying to eat. For example, find a nut butter that doesn’t add sugar and fruit bars that only have fruit, not “natural flavoring.”
It would be ideal to have the time and ability to plan each day, prepping meals, and leaving time to be mindful of every ingredient consumed. Additionally, it would be incredible to take a moment to see, smell, and appreciate our foods before eating. However, the reality is that only some days allow for this planning and focused enjoyment.
By making small, sustainable changes towards a mindful approach to fueling our bodies, even with a hectic schedule, we can get through the day with more energy and brain power. These approaches to on-the-go fuel can also aid our sleep and recovery at the end of the day. This month, try incorporating one new quick approach and aim for positive lunch choices at least three out of five days to start building momentum for change!
