Government & Regulations
Shaping the Future: SCAG’s Ambitious Long-Range Plan for Southern California
Connect SoCal 2024: Paving the Way for Housing Affordability, Climate Resilience, and Equity in a Six-County Region
The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) recently released its draft Connect SoCal 2024 Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy, outlining direction for the region to meet federal transportation air quality standards and state greenhouse gas emission targets through $750 billion in transportation investments and a regional development pattern. Notable in this plan update are new strategies for addressing the housing crisis and homelessness, adapting to climate change, and investing in underserved communities.
The draft plan, now available for public review and comment through Jan. 12, 2024, acts as a compass to align work at the local level to meet the transportation, accessibility, and quality-of-life needs of one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the United States. SCAG projects the six-county region to grow by 2 million people by 2050 to 20.8 million, an 11% increase, while the number of jobs is expected to increase by 1.3 million, or 14.2%.
SCAG updates this long-range planning document every four years to respond to challenges, plan for emerging trends and meet federal and state planning requirements. Following the public review period, a final version of Connect SoCal 2024 is expected to be presented to SCAG’s Regional Council for approval in spring 2024.
“This plan incorporates local input more so than in past cycles,” said Art Brown, SCAG’s Regional Council President and a Buena Park City Councilmember. “This can help us move together as a region toward improving our transportation network and meeting our sustainability goals.”
SCAG developed Connect SoCal 2024 with an extensive planning and visioning process. This process included meetings with 164 jurisdictions in the region to review their growth forecasts, an extensive public outreach process, as well as policy discussions with elected leaders from around the region. The plan identifies a series of outcomes that include increased transit ridership; an emphasis on Priority Development Areas that bring housing, jobs, and mobility options closer together; safe and efficient goods movement; as well as streets that prioritize people and safety.
More than 2,000 projects are included in the plan, including those identified and submitted by six county transportation commissions across the region. These projects are funded by a combination of federal, state, and local dollars, and Connect SoCal 2024 fulfills the requirement for an updated Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy, which allows the projects to advance under federal and state regulations.
Connect SoCal 2024 is the most pro-housing regional transportation plan produced by SCAG to date and includes a standalone Housing Technical Report highlighting the challenges to housing production and best practices for implementation by jurisdictions.
Performance measurement data included in the draft Connect SoCal 2024 shows that, if fully implemented, the plan could result in:
- A 11.4% reduction in overall vehicle miles traveled among passenger vehicles (from 2019). o A 30.3% reduction in minutes of daily traffic delay per person (from 2019).
- Achieving the region’s targets for reducing greenhouse gases from autos and light-duty trucks by 19% per capita, from 2005 levels, by 2035.
- 480,000 new jobs supported by transportation investments or improved competitiveness each year. o An overall return on investment of $2 for every $1 spent.
Of the $750.1 billion in investments identified in the plan, $297 billion is specific to transit projects and operations, $75.4 billion is specific to state highway operations and maintenance, $65.4 billion is specific to goods movement and $38 billion is specific to active transportation. However, the plan cautions that securing adequate funding for transportation has become more challenging, as the current system needs maintenance, and innovation will be necessary to transition to the transportation system of the future.
“As we shift to a zero-emission transportation system, there will be an increased decline of transportation revenue sources dependent on fuel taxes,” said Kome Ajise, SCAG Executive Director. “SCAG will collaborate with federal, state, and local partners to leverage existing revenue sources, explore innovative funding and financing mechanisms and advocate for increased investment in the region’s transportation needs.”
Ajise noted that SCAG has invested $34 million of its resources, on top of plan investments, to support efforts to implement its past two long-range plans, approved in 2016 and 2020. “More work is needed to continue supporting our region in moving toward this vision for a more resilient and equitable future,” said Ajise.
For more on Connect SoCal, visit www.connectsocal.org.
Government & Regulations
Board of Supervisors Appoints Luther Snoke Interim County CEO
The Board of Supervisors today unanimously appointed Luther Snoke as the County’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, lauding Snoke’s successful track record in a variety of County roles and departments and his diverse private-sector experience.
“Luther has played a key role in getting several important public service projects to the finish line,” said Third District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe. “I’m looking forward to seeing how Luther performs in this leadership role while the Board determines how to fill the CEO position on a permanent basis.”
Snoke, who has served as the County’s Chief Operating Officer since October 2020, has been filling in for the former CEO since Aug. 8.
“Luther has demonstrated the ability to identify talented people and create teams who can solve complex problems and complete projects that had previously stalled for a variety of reasons,” Rowe said. “Having someone like Luther at the top of the County organization will give us an opportunity to expand and improve the services we provide to our residents.”
Snoke has been with San Bernardino County for 10 years, serving as the County’s Chief Operating Officer and as the interim director of Public Works, Land Use Services, and Special Districts. He has also served as a County Deputy Executive officer, Strategic Initiatives Chief, and administrative analyst.
“I am honored and humbled by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Snoke said. “I am eager to work with the Board and our dedicated and talented departments and employees to continue elevating the level of service we provide to County residents.”
His leadership accomplishments include the long-needed completion of a new Lake Gregory Dam, the building of a new Big Bear Alpine Zoo, and construction of a new water system for Pioneertown.
“As a county we have an opportunity to continue making headway,” said Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez. “In having public and private executive experience, I am confident Luther has the skill and fortitude to immediately begin moving our County forward, which is what we need and our residents deserve.”
Before coming to San Bernardino County, Snoke served in the private sector for 15 years as vice president of finance for Hallmark Rehabilitation, director of financial operations and reimbursement for Skilled Healthcare, senior business analyst for Abaris Inc., and network administrator for Advance Storage Products.
“Government executives don’t often possess that combination of private- and public-sector experience,” said Fourth District Supervisor. “I have always believed government can greatly benefit from innovative, goal-oriented private-sector thinking. I believe Luther will get results during his time as Interim CEO.”
In San Bernardino County, the CEO supervises the more than three dozen county departments, offices and agencies that fall under the purview of the Board of Supervisors and ensures the implementation of Board polices and direction. The CEO must also work cooperatively with the departments led by countywide elected officials to lead the development of a sound County budget and help ensure the County organization is meeting the needs of County residents.
“Luther has developed a reputation as an effective and cooperative leader with a genuine compassion for both County employees and the more than 2.2 million people the County serves,” said Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “I’m looking forward to working with Luther in his capacity as Interim CEO and accomplishing great things for our communities.”
Bizz Buzz
Hernandez resigns as County CEO; Snoke will continue filling in pending Board action
Leonard X. Hernandez resigned from the post of County Chief Executive Officer effective today. County Chief Operating Officer Luther Snoke has been filling in for Hernandez while Hernandez has been on leave and will continue to do so. The Board of Supervisors will act to appoint an interim or permanent CEO shortly.
“The Board of Supervisors appreciates the service Leonard provided to the public and the County organization, especially as we navigated our way through the pandemic and other very difficult challenges,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe.
Hernandez provided the following statement:
“It has been an extreme privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of San Bernardino County. I am thankful to the Board of Supervisors for their leadership and the hard-working men and women who do amazing work every day. Due to an urgent family health issue that requires my immediate and undivided attention, I have informed the Board of my resignation. Under the strong leadership of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s executive team, the County will continue doing great things for the residents of San Bernardino County.”
“The Board of Supervisors is committed to a seamless transition in staff leadership with no interruption in County services or impact on County residents or employees,” Rowe said. “Luther has performed well filling in for Leonard and I am confident in his ability to continue serving in this role until the Board takes action.”
Career & Workplace
City of San Bernardino Names Nathan Freeman as Director of Community and Economic Development
The City of San Bernardino Announces Nathan Freeman as its new Director of Community and Economic Development. His starting date is May 16.
An experienced professional with almost 25 years working in economic development in the Inland Empire, Freeman comes to San Bernardino after spending the past sixteen years with the City of Riverside, where he served as the Economic Development, Redevelopment, and Real Property Services Manager.
“Nathan Freeman has extensive experience successfully negotiating major development agreements while at the same time creating opportunities for small businesses and startups,” said City Manager Robert Field. “He has played a critical role in the recent and upcoming development in downtown Riverside and is a great addition to the San Bernardino team.”
In the role of Director of Community and Economic Development, Freeman will oversee the functions, programs, and activities of the Planning Division, Building Division, Code Enforcement, Economic Development, and Housing.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside an amazing team in San Bernardino, under the leadership of the City Council and City Manager, who are dedicated to building a stronger and more economically resilient community,” said Freeman. “I’m truly excited about the City’s long-term potential and am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Community & Economic Development Department as we encourage job creation, business development, and a better quality of life for all residents.”
In Riverside, Freeman played a key role in major development projects, including the revitalization of downtown. He negotiated approximately $1 billion in private investment throughout Riverside, including the development of over 250,000 square feet of Class A office/commercial space, worked to attract many new businesses to the city, and facilitated the development of the Riverside Food Lab, the Inland Empire’s first urban food court.
Previously, Freeman served as Business Development Officer for the City of Hesperia and Economic Development Project Manager for the County of Riverside.
