Board of Supervisors Appoints Luther Snoke Interim County CEO

The Board of Supervisors today unanimously appointed Luther Snoke as the County’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, lauding Snoke’s successful track record in a variety of County roles and departments and his diverse private-sector experience.

“Luther has played a key role in getting several important public service projects to the finish line,” said Third District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe. “I’m looking forward to seeing how Luther performs in this leadership role while the Board determines how to fill the CEO position on a permanent basis.”

Snoke, who has served as the County’s Chief Operating Officer since October 2020, has been filling in for the former CEO since Aug. 8.

“Luther has demonstrated the ability to identify talented people and create teams who can solve complex problems and complete projects that had previously stalled for a variety of reasons,” Rowe said. “Having someone like Luther at the top of the County organization will give us an opportunity to expand and improve the services we provide to our residents.”

Snoke has been with San Bernardino County for 10 years, serving as the County’s Chief Operating Officer and as the interim director of Public Works, Land Use Services, and Special Districts. He has also served as a County Deputy Executive officer, Strategic Initiatives Chief, and administrative analyst.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Snoke said. “I am eager to work with the Board and our dedicated and talented departments and employees to continue elevating the level of service we provide to County residents.”

His leadership accomplishments include the long-needed completion of a new Lake Gregory Dam, the building of a new Big Bear Alpine Zoo, and construction of a new water system for Pioneertown.

“As a county we have an opportunity to continue making headway,” said Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez. “In having public and private executive experience, I am confident Luther has the skill and fortitude to immediately begin moving our County forward, which is what we need and our residents deserve.”

Before coming to San Bernardino County, Snoke served in the private sector for 15 years as vice president of finance for Hallmark Rehabilitation, director of financial operations and reimbursement for Skilled Healthcare, senior business analyst for Abaris Inc., and network administrator for Advance Storage Products.

“Government executives don’t often possess that combination of private- and public-sector experience,” said Fourth District Supervisor. “I have always believed government can greatly benefit from innovative, goal-oriented private-sector thinking. I believe Luther will get results during his time as Interim CEO.”

In San Bernardino County, the CEO supervises the more than three dozen county departments, offices and agencies that fall under the purview of the Board of Supervisors and ensures the implementation of Board polices and direction. The CEO must also work cooperatively with the departments led by countywide elected officials to lead the development of a sound County budget and help ensure the County organization is meeting the needs of County residents.

“Luther has developed a reputation as an effective and cooperative leader with a genuine compassion for both County employees and the more than 2.2 million people the County serves,” said Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “I’m looking forward to working with Luther in his capacity as Interim CEO and accomplishing great things for our communities.”