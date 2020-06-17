info@iebizjournal.com
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Diana Doukas, Manager for Economic Impact for U.S. Policy Programs for Facebook. Photo taken from linkedin page.
BusinessEditor's Column

Facebook Responds to COVID19’s Economic Collapse of Small Businesses!

Conversations with Kristin

‘STATE OF BUSINESS’ PODCAST

Episode 1: Facebook Responds to COVID19’s Economic Collapse of Small Businesses!

By Kristin Lansdown

Episode Description: In my first episode of State of Business, I have the privilege of speaking with Diana Doukas, Manager for Economic Impact for U.S. Policy Programs for Facebook and how Facebook/Instagram is supporting small businesses during COVID19.

Also available on Apple & Google Podcast.

About the Host: Kristin Lansdown is Editor of the Inland Empire Business Journal and podcast host of ‘State of Business’. Contact info kristin@iebizjournal.com | Linkedin

About the Guest: Diana Doukas — Public affairs and corporate social responsibility executive with almost 15 years of White House, government, corporate, political and non-profit experience managing budgets of over $10 million. Skilled at building public-private partnerships, driving social impact initiatives, advising on philanthropic giving, and engaging corporate leaders in civic and non-profit efforts. Proven success in designing and implementing programs and processes that leverage the private sector’s ability to create a culture shift by embedding their values across business lines, external, governmental and internal affairs, and advocacy. Earned a certificate in Social Impact Strategy from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA from Villanova University.

