Conversations with Kristin

‘STATE OF BUSINESS’ PODCAST

Episode 1: Facebook Responds to COVID19’s Economic Collapse of Small Businesses!

By Kristin Lansdown

Episode Description: In my first episode of State of Business, I have the privilege of speaking with Diana Doukas, Manager for Economic Impact for U.S. Policy Programs for Facebook and how Facebook/Instagram is supporting small businesses during COVID19.

Also available on Apple & Google Podcast.

About the Host: Kristin Lansdown is Editor of the Inland Empire Business Journal and podcast host of ‘State of Business’. Contact info kristin@iebizjournal.com | Linkedin

About the Guest: Diana Doukas — Public affairs and corporate social responsibility executive with almost 15 years of White House, government, corporate, political and non-profit experience managing budgets of over $10 million. Skilled at building public-private partnerships, driving social impact initiatives, advising on philanthropic giving, and engaging corporate leaders in civic and non-profit efforts. Proven success in designing and implementing programs and processes that leverage the private sector’s ability to create a culture shift by embedding their values across business lines, external, governmental and internal affairs, and advocacy. Earned a certificate in Social Impact Strategy from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA from Villanova University.