Food & Lifestyle
Fogo de Chão Heats Up Rancho Cucamonga Dining Scene
International Brazilian Steakhouse Opens with Signature Churrasco Experience and Community Commitment
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA — October 9, 2025
The unmistakable aroma of fire-roasted meats and the rhythm of sizzling skewers have officially arrived in Rancho Cucamonga. Fogo de Chão, the globally celebrated Brazilian steakhouse, opens its newest location at 12240 Foothill Blvd. on Monday, October 13, marking the restaurant group’s 12th location in Southern California and introducing its signature Culinary Art of Churrasco to the heart of the Inland Empire.
As part of their grand opening, Fogo is donating 10% of its first week’s sales to Patria Food Distribution Center, a local nonprofit providing food relief and hope to those in need. The Rancho Cucamonga location also brings a boost to the local economy by creating over 100 jobs and offering a fresh dining experience built on tradition, hospitality, and innovation.
A Culinary Theater
Designed in collaboration with global firm Harrison, the restaurant presents an elegant yet energetic space, centered around an open churrasco grill. Guests are immersed in the Brazilian dining ritual, watching as Gaucho Chefs butcher, season, and grill premium cuts of meat over open flame. The space also includes a Market Table featuring fresh, seasonal items, a vibrant Bar Fogo, and private dining rooms tailored for everything from business meetings to milestone celebrations.
“We’re thrilled to continue our growth in Southern California with our new location in Rancho Cucamonga,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “This is a diverse and growing community, and we look forward to welcoming both new guests and loyal Fogo Fans to experience a tradition that’s rooted in authenticity.”
The Menu: Something for Everyone
The cornerstone of the Fogo experience is the Full Churrasco Experience, a prix-fixe menu that includes a never-ending tableside rotation of flame-grilled meats like bone-in ribeye, lamb chops, and Picanha (Fogo’s house specialty), paired with Brazilian sides and the Market Table’s vibrant offerings.
Other highlights include:
- Indulgent Churrasco Experience – Adds luxury enhancements like Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail or Roasted Bone Marrow with dessert.
- Best of Brazil – A limited-time curated menu available for $54.
- Weekday Lunch – Starting at $18, a great entry point for new guests.
- Weekend Brazilian Brunch – Features brunch classics fused with churrasco, plus waffle and omelet stations.
- Bar Fogo – Offers all-day happy hour with $10 cocktails, $8 wines, $5 beers, and bites like the $10 Picanha Burger and Lobster & Shrimp Tacos.
- Wagyu Experiences – Including a 20 oz. New York Strip carved tableside and a dry-aged Tomahawk Ribeye.
Health-conscious and dietary-aware diners will find inclusive options like Chilean Sea Bass, Seared Tofu & Black Bean Pasta, and Cauliflower Steak—ensuring every guest, regardless of preference, has a satisfying option.
At the Helm: A Local Leader with National Roots
The new Rancho Cucamonga location is led by General Manager Jenna Peterson, a standout Fogo team member who started in 2021 as a bartender and rose through the ranks from Portland to Huntington Beach. Her leadership reflects the brand’s commitment to internal growth and exceptional service.
With over 60 locations worldwide, Fogo de Chão continues to expand its footprint while staying true to its roots—bringing authentic Brazilian hospitality and culinary artistry to every city it enters.
Family-Friendly, Business-Ready
Fogo is built for everyone—from corporate groups to families. Children under six dine free, and kids aged 7–12 eat at half price. The location also offers customizable group dining packages, dedicated event managers, and A/V-equipped private rooms, making it an ideal choice for business functions, celebrations, and special events.
Food & Lifestyle
Sanctity Hotel, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens in Rancho Cucamonga With City’s First Rooftop Bar and Durango-Inspired Dining
Elevating Rancho Cucamonga: Sanctity Hotel Introduces Luxurious Retreat and Premier Rooftop Dining Experience
Rancho Cucamonga is stepping into the spotlight as a premier travel and lifestyle destination with the opening of Sanctity Hotel and Durango Cocina & Rooftop Bar on April 3. As the city experiences rapid growth—including the upcoming Brightline West high-speed rail connecting travelers to Las Vegas—Sanctity Hotel marks a new chapter in elevated hospitality with its retreat-style accommodations, advanced wellness therapy offerings and a first-of-its-kind restaurant and rooftop dining experience.
The Five Elements
A Tapestry Collection by Hilton™ hotel, the 68-room property redefines luxury in Rancho Cucamonga with premium amenities, including a gym, sauna, and Thriv Studio —offering advanced wellness therapies. Designed to embody the five elements of life—earth, water, fire, air and space—Sanctity Hotel offers a feeling of balance and tranquility whether you are traveling for business, leisure or in groups.
“Bringing Sanctity Hotel and Durango Cocina to life has been a dream come true. Every detail tells a story, inviting guests to experience something truly unique to the area,” says Sachin Bhakta, Vice President of Development at Globiwest Hospitality. “Rancho Cucamonga is an incredible community, and we wanted to create a space that feels like a true retreat—where guests can unwind, experience exceptional hospitality, and enjoy amazing food and drink at Durango Cocina.”
Design Inspired by the Five Elements and Natural Craftsmanship
Sanctity Hotel’s design is a modern interpretation of the five fundamental elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—woven into every detail of the property. Inspired by the palaces of India and brought to life with natural materials, the interiors are grounded in earth through the use of hand-carved Parota wood sourced from Mexico. From sculptural headboards and coffee tables to the front desk, each piece is crafted from single cuts of real wood, free of synthetic materials. Air and space are reflected in the open layouts and expansive flow of the property, including Rancho Cucamonga’s first rooftop bar. Fire comes to life through the warmth and energy of Durango Cocina, the hotel’s signature restaurant. Water is symbolized by a cascading waterfall feature in the hotel lobby, welcoming guests with a sense of movement and tranquility. Guest rooms feature 100% recycled organic textiles, while original works by Mexico City-based artist and yogi Enrique de Anda add spiritual depth—merging nature, energy, and design in harmonious balance.
For guests seeking wellness treatments, Thriv Studio offers an advanced, holistic approach to relaxation and rejuvenation with innovative services like Lymphatic Drainage Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Infrared Ozone Therapy, and BrainTap Therapy—each designed to enhance mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Communal hotel amenities include a gym and sauna, a spacious private meeting room and function space, and indoor and outdoor event space for celebrating any occasion.
Durango-Inspired Cuisine
Led by Chef Alex Carrasco, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, Durango Cocina’s menu pays tribute to the culinary heritage of Durango, Mexico, while integrating locally sourced ingredients and modern cooking techniques. Brought to life by Boulevard Hospitality Group, the dynamic new concept brings a vibrant culinary destination and the city’s first rooftop dining experience.
Set against expansive mountain views, Rancho Cucamonga’s first rooftop bar features serpentine-style seating and cabana sections surrounding cozy fire pits, and offers guests menu options like its Ceviche and an extensive mezcal and tequila selection, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and house-made agua frescas.
Food & Lifestyle
Amazon Fresh Opens First San Bernardino County Location in Fontana, Elevating Grocery Shopping in the Inland Empire
Amazon Fresh Brings Cutting-Edge Grocery Experience to Inland Empire with New Fontana Location
Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the grocery sector with the grand opening of its first Amazon Fresh store in San Bernardino County, located in the bustling city of Fontana. The store, which opened its doors on September 12, 2024, brings Amazon’s unique combination of technology-driven convenience and high-quality products to the Inland Empire.
Situated at 16188 S. Highland Ave., the Fontana Amazon Fresh store offers customers a modern grocery shopping experience. With a vast selection of national brands, fresh produce, meats, seafood, and a variety of freshly prepared meals, the store caters to a broad spectrum of consumer needs. Amazon Fresh’s private labels, such as Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, and 365 by Whole Foods Market, are also available at competitive prices.
This new Amazon Fresh location is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing grocery shopping both online and in-store. It is designed with Amazon’s latest brick-and-mortar layout, previously introduced in select stores across Chicago and Southern California. The design focuses on convenience, value, and a diverse array of grocery items, including more than 500 regional brands such as Caulipower, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, and Rockenwagner Bakery.
Amazon Fresh’s arrival in Fontana has a broader impact on the community beyond just groceries. The store is creating dozens of jobs for local residents and is also partnering with Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino to donate surplus food. This initiative aligns with Amazon’s efforts to give back to the communities where they operate.
Prime members shopping at this location can enjoy exclusive savings, including a 10% discount on hundreds of products each week, and discounts of up to 50% on select grocery favorites. In addition to a wide selection of products, customers will find grab-and-go meals, sandwiches, and ready-to-cook options, offering convenience for busy families.
“We’re thrilled to open our newest Amazon Fresh grocery store right here in the heart of the Inland Empire,” said Kevin Johnson, Amazon Fresh Regional Manager. “This opening invites customers in Fontana to experience grocery shopping with Amazon Fresh, both in-store and online.
The store is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., providing ample time for customers to shop at their convenience. As with other Amazon Fresh locations, the Fontana store also integrates seamlessly with Amazon’s online grocery services, allowing customers to shop online for home delivery or in-store pickup, further streamlining the grocery shopping experience.
Amazon’s commitment to innovation, community, and customer satisfaction continues to reshape how Inland Empire residents experience grocery shopping. This latest opening in Fontana is expected to serve as a cornerstone for future expansions in the region.
For more information about Amazon Fresh and the products available, visit the store in Fontana or check out Amazon’s grocery services online.
Food & Lifestyle
Savor the Seasons: The Whys and Hows of Embracing Seasonal Eating
Exploring the Rich Benefits of Aligning Our Diets with Nature’s Cycles
Wellness Tips By Sarah Goudie, Nutrition Expert & Guest Writer for IEBJ
In my discussions about nourishment, I often share four crucial elements: what we eat, when we eat, how we eat, and why we eat.
During this time of year, one aspect of “what we eat” stands out to me because I cannot miss the abundance of vibrant berries, melons, and citrus available at local stores and farmers’ markets.
Beyond just the nutrients in our food, it’s worth considering why “what we eat” matters. Seasonal eating plays a pivotal role here. The availability of produce is shaped by climate and geography, which were fundamental to early agricultural societies. Additionally, cultural traditions and holistic practices like Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda, and Indigenous wisdom emphasize the importance of seasonal nourishment.
Here are some how’s and why’s to embrace seasonal eating, on the regular…even in urban or semi-urban settings:
1. Enjoyment: Seasonal fruits and vegetables are a full sensory experience. Fresh, ripe, and bursting with flavor, they offer a taste experience that’s undeniable. This freshness enhances the overall enjoyment of food through taste, visual beauty, and aroma.
Try creating a seasonal meal: Once you know what’s in season, plan your meals accordingly. Look for recipes that highlight seasonal ingredients and incorporate them into your cooking. Experiment with new dishes to fully enjoy the flavors and nutritional benefits of seasonal produce. This may sound like a huge undertaking…but start small. Pick one meal, 1x a week a try it out!
2. Nutritional Benefits: Harvested at peak ripeness, seasonal produce retains higher nutritional content compared to out-of-season counterparts that are often harvested prematurely and ripened during transport. Trying new and seasonally inspired foods introduces a higher variety of vitamins and nutrients into your diet naturally.
Dive into some research: Learning new things isn’t just good for your recipe making journey, but it is also great for your cognitive health! Do a quick internet search about seasonal eating, grab a book or read an article to learn more about recipes, cultural perspectives and specific facts about this form of nourishment!
3. Support Local: By choosing seasonal foods, we support local farmers and the regional economy. This provides financial support for local farmers and reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance food transportation.
Dine local. Look for restaurants in your area that prioritize seasonal ingredients in their menus. Dining out can be an opportunity to enjoy professionally prepared dishes featuring local and seasonal foods.
4. Environmental Impact: Seasonal eating promotes environmental sustainability. It encourages biodiversity and reduces reliance on artificial inputs like pesticides and excessive irrigation. This practice fosters a deeper connection to the Earth’s natural cycles and raises awareness about food availability throughout the year.
Visit and support farmers’ markets: I get super geeky and excited about Farmers’ markets! I absolutely love meeting the farmers and family members who grow and harvest food that I can enjoy. They are often very happy to share stories about the crops, fun facts about the food they have harvested or even give amazing recipe recommendations. One of my favorite vendors at my neighborhood farmers market has everything from honey to fresh veggies and they collaborate with a team of foragers who also contribute to the market.
5. Financial Savings: Seasonal produce is typically more affordable. Its abundance during peak seasons often translates to lower prices, especially when sourced locally rather than imported or grown in controlled environments.
Grow your own: Balconies, rooftops and windowsills can be prime areas to grow your own herbs, small veggies or fruits. I’ve found that mint is the easiest to grow and I love having it available to add to drinks or summer salads.
By embracing seasonal eating, we enhance our culinary experiences and contribute positively to our health, local communities, and the planet. It’s a simple yet impactful way to align our diet with the rhythms of nature and support sustainable living practices.
THIS MONTH: Before visiting your favorite grocery store, quickly scan this resource to gain a little extra knowledge on what current produce is fresh and appropriate for this season. Try a seasonal item and share some (and your new knowledge) with a friend.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Opinion1 year ago
Ontario International Airport Welcomes Avelo Airlines with New Nonstop Service to Sonoma County
-
Philanthropy & Nonprofits1 year ago
United Way Unveils New Brand Strategy to Reflect Its Transformative Approach Forward
-
Commercial Real Estate11 months ago
The Evolution of Retail: A Comprehensive Look at the Inland Empire’s Newest Shopping Center
-
Business8 months ago
Strengthening Community Connections: Our Exciting New Partnership with Toyota Arena, Ontario Convention Center, and GOCAL
-
Commercial Real Estate8 months ago
Dedeaux Properties Completes Strategic Expansion with 850,000 Square Feet of New Industrial Developments Across Southern California
-
Travel & Tourism9 months ago
Ontario International Airport to welcome STARLUX as its newest airline partner in June 2025