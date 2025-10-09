Fogo de Chão Heats Up Rancho Cucamonga Dining Scene

International Brazilian Steakhouse Opens with Signature Churrasco Experience and Community Commitment

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA — October 9, 2025

The unmistakable aroma of fire-roasted meats and the rhythm of sizzling skewers have officially arrived in Rancho Cucamonga. Fogo de Chão, the globally celebrated Brazilian steakhouse, opens its newest location at 12240 Foothill Blvd. on Monday, October 13, marking the restaurant group’s 12th location in Southern California and introducing its signature Culinary Art of Churrasco to the heart of the Inland Empire.

As part of their grand opening, Fogo is donating 10% of its first week’s sales to Patria Food Distribution Center, a local nonprofit providing food relief and hope to those in need. The Rancho Cucamonga location also brings a boost to the local economy by creating over 100 jobs and offering a fresh dining experience built on tradition, hospitality, and innovation.

A Culinary Theater

Designed in collaboration with global firm Harrison, the restaurant presents an elegant yet energetic space, centered around an open churrasco grill. Guests are immersed in the Brazilian dining ritual, watching as Gaucho Chefs butcher, season, and grill premium cuts of meat over open flame. The space also includes a Market Table featuring fresh, seasonal items, a vibrant Bar Fogo, and private dining rooms tailored for everything from business meetings to milestone celebrations.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth in Southern California with our new location in Rancho Cucamonga,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “This is a diverse and growing community, and we look forward to welcoming both new guests and loyal Fogo Fans to experience a tradition that’s rooted in authenticity.”

The Menu: Something for Everyone

The cornerstone of the Fogo experience is the Full Churrasco Experience, a prix-fixe menu that includes a never-ending tableside rotation of flame-grilled meats like bone-in ribeye, lamb chops, and Picanha (Fogo’s house specialty), paired with Brazilian sides and the Market Table’s vibrant offerings.

Other highlights include:

Indulgent Churrasco Experience – Adds luxury enhancements like Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail or Roasted Bone Marrow with dessert.

– Adds luxury enhancements like or with dessert. Best of Brazil – A limited-time curated menu available for $54 .

– A limited-time curated menu available for . Weekday Lunch – Starting at $18 , a great entry point for new guests.

– Starting at , a great entry point for new guests. Weekend Brazilian Brunch – Features brunch classics fused with churrasco, plus waffle and omelet stations.

– Features brunch classics fused with churrasco, plus waffle and omelet stations. Bar Fogo – Offers all-day happy hour with $10 cocktails , $8 wines , $5 beers , and bites like the $10 Picanha Burger and Lobster & Shrimp Tacos .

– Offers all-day happy hour with , , , and bites like the and . Wagyu Experiences – Including a 20 oz. New York Strip carved tableside and a dry-aged Tomahawk Ribeye.

Health-conscious and dietary-aware diners will find inclusive options like Chilean Sea Bass, Seared Tofu & Black Bean Pasta, and Cauliflower Steak—ensuring every guest, regardless of preference, has a satisfying option.

At the Helm: A Local Leader with National Roots

The new Rancho Cucamonga location is led by General Manager Jenna Peterson, a standout Fogo team member who started in 2021 as a bartender and rose through the ranks from Portland to Huntington Beach. Her leadership reflects the brand’s commitment to internal growth and exceptional service.

With over 60 locations worldwide, Fogo de Chão continues to expand its footprint while staying true to its roots—bringing authentic Brazilian hospitality and culinary artistry to every city it enters.

Family-Friendly, Business-Ready

Fogo is built for everyone—from corporate groups to families. Children under six dine free, and kids aged 7–12 eat at half price. The location also offers customizable group dining packages, dedicated event managers, and A/V-equipped private rooms, making it an ideal choice for business functions, celebrations, and special events.