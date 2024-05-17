$1.7 million project with lead partner San Manuel Band of Mission Indians provides quality, safe space for over 9,800 San Bernardino youth

Home Run for Youth: Dodgers Foundation and Partners Unveil New Dreamfields at Blair Park

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), with lead partner San Manuel Mission Band of Indians and in collaboration with the City of San Bernardino, will proudly unveil Dodgers Dreamfields 61, 62 and 63 at Blair Park on Saturday, May 18. These fields bring LADF closer to completing its goal of 75 fields by 2033 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Dodgers’ move to Los Angeles in 1958.

The ceremony, which culminates the construction of LADF’s latest project, will include a brief program featuring remarks from LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman, City of San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, and additional partners and sponsors. Special guests include Los Angeles Dodgers Third-base Coach Dino Ebel. Following the unveiling, local San Bernardino youth baseball and softball players will participate in a skills clinic on the new fields.

This $1.7 million transformative investment will support youth ages 5-18 with three refurbished fields. Crucial upgrades at Blair Park include new playing surfaces and grass, enclosed fields, upgraded dugouts, upgraded irrigation systems, new pitchers’ mounds, bullpens and LED scoreboards resembling Dodger Stadium.

“The unveiling of three new Dodgers Dreamfields is a celebration of the power of community, the joy of play, and the boundless potential of our youth,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “These fields represent dreams taking flight and where transformative play ensures every child has a place to dream, grow and shine.”

LADF’s newest refurbishments were made possible by a nearly $1.3 million grant from lead partner San Manuel Mission Band of Indians, and it is the largest gift for a Dodgers Dreamfield project to date. Additional project sponsors include Security Benefit, LA84 Foundation and the Helen and Will Webster Foundation. The fields constructed, as a result of these strategic partnerships, align with LADF’s new Strategic Plan: Lasting Impact for Los Angeles, which builds upon its successes by amplifying best practices, scaling solutions to reach more Angelenos, growing its capacity, and refining its work to create a lasting impact for Los Angeles.

“Our partnership with the youth of the Inland Empire region continues to grow just like the boundless energy, creativity, and pursuits of our bright young people,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is only the most recent example of the potential of San Bernardino youth. We are confident that future Major League Baseball stars will crowd the Dreamfields at Blair Park very soon!”

According to Parks for California, 65% of San Bernardino residents live in areas with less than three acres of park space per 1,000 people, and 39% live further than half a mile from a park, where the national average is 55%. Upon completion of the fields, over 9,800 youth under 18 living in San Bernardino will have access to a safe place to play and baseball and softball programming at Blair Park. The City of San Bernardino hopes the project will help curtail these statistics and help maintain the city’s vibrant and unique culture.

LADF builds and refurbishes baseball and softball fields in underserved communities through the Dodgers Dreamfields program, providing families with safe havens and points of pride in their neighborhoods. Dodgers Dreamfields are game-changers, revitalizing green spaces to help re-energize the community’s involvement in baseball and softball while boosting the safety of local parks and providing a place where neighbors can gather, exercise and play. Since 2003, LADF has invested over $20 million to refurbish 63 Dodgers Dreamfields and provide more than 400,000 kids access to playable baseball and softball fields.