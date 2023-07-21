Q3-2023 SCAG Economic Roundtable Update

Industry Experts and Enthusiasts Converge for a Comprehensive Deep-Dive into Advancements, Trends, and Challenges in Cybersecurity

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and the County of San Bernardino are pleased to announce the 2023 Cybersecurity Update on Thursday, June 29th, from 2-4 PM at The Enterprise Building in San Bernardino.

The event, themed “Cybersecurity: Advancements, Trends & Challenges in the Digital Frontier”, is a must-attend for IT professionals, cybersecurity enthusiasts, and anyone keen on understanding the state and future of digital security.

“Cybersecurity is a growing concern in this era of digital transformation. With the ever-present threats from AI-driven risks to complex network vulnerabilities, it’s more important than ever to stay informed,” said Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mr. Edward Ornelas. “This event is designed to bring together industry experts and interested individuals to discuss these topics, exchange ideas, and forge potential collaborations.”

The afternoon will commence with a keynote address from a leading authority in the cybersecurity field, examining the changing dynamics of cybersecurity, the progression of technology, and potential future developments. An interactive panel discussion will follow, focusing on a variety of pressing cybersecurity topics, including the role of AI, IoT security, blockchain security, and the evolving nature of cyber threats.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, pose questions, and gain valuable insights into the current cybersecurity landscape. The event will also provide an excellent networking platform for participants to connect with like-minded individuals and explore new collaboration opportunities.

Don’t miss this chance to participate in critical discussions shaping our digital lives. Seats are filling up fast, so secure your spot today.

To register for the 2023 Cybersecurity Update, please visit the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website or click here to register directly.