Fly Ontario, Calif., to Honolulu aboard Southwest Airlines starting in June

The island vibes were being felt across Ontario International Airport (ONT) with news that Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service between the Southern California gateway and Honolulu beginning in June 2026.

The new service set to start June 4 will offer a morning departure from ONT, and a return flight arriving from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in the evening, giving Los Angeles area travelers another option to reach the Aloha State traveling with California’s largest air service provider, Southwest.

“We couldn’t be more pleased by the announcement from our longtime partner. It is truly a point of pride for us,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “The aloha spirit can be felt throughout our airport in the harmony we strive to create every day, the humility our people display in their work and the kindness extended to our airline partners and customers. We want all who come to Ontario to feel at home. To our friends at Southwest, mahalo,” Wapner said.

“Southwest is so thankful for 40 faithful years of nonstop support from our Southern California Customers who choose the ease and access of Ontario,” said Andrew Watterson, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re grateful to show them the way to Hawaii with Heart and a nonstop access into our expansive interisland network that offers nearly sixty departures a day within Hawaii.”

The new Southwest service will double the number of seats available on the popular route, and will operate alongside existing service provided by Alaska Airlines.

Southwest will serve ONT-HNL passengers with Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets equipped with 175 seats including in-seat power, and free WiFi for Members of the carrier’s loyalty program, Rapid Rewards.

Beginning January 27, 2026, Southwest will offer assigned seating with standard, preferred and expanded legroom options.

Flight schedules and tickets are available at Southwest.com.

Southwest celebrated its 40th anniversary at ONT earlier this year and is the airport’s largest carrier, serving 36% of the airport’s passengers in 2024.

The start of Southwest service to Honolulu will come just months before Ontario marks the 10-year anniversary of its return to local ownership.