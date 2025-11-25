Connect with us

Travel & Tourism

Fly Ontario, Calif., to Honolulu aboard Southwest Airlines starting in June

Published

3 days ago

on

The island vibes were being felt across Ontario International Airport (ONT) with news that Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service between the Southern California gateway and Honolulu beginning in June 2026.

The new service set to start June 4 will offer a morning departure from ONT, and a return flight arriving from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in the evening, giving Los Angeles area travelers another option to reach the Aloha State traveling with California’s largest air service provider, Southwest.

“We couldn’t be more pleased by the announcement from our longtime partner. It is truly a point of pride for us,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “The aloha spirit can be felt throughout our airport in the harmony we strive to create every day, the humility our people display in their work and the kindness extended to our airline partners and customers. We want all who come to Ontario to feel at home. To our friends at Southwest, mahalo,” Wapner said.

“Southwest is so thankful for 40 faithful years of nonstop support from our Southern California Customers who choose the ease and access of Ontario,” said Andrew Watterson, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re grateful to show them the way to Hawaii with Heart and a nonstop access into our expansive interisland network that offers nearly sixty departures a day within Hawaii.”

The new Southwest service will double the number of seats available on the popular route, and will operate alongside existing service provided by Alaska Airlines.

Southwest will serve ONT-HNL passengers with Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets equipped with 175 seats including in-seat power, and free WiFi for Members of the carrier’s loyalty program, Rapid Rewards.

Beginning January 27, 2026, Southwest will offer assigned seating with standard, preferred and expanded legroom options.

Flight schedules and tickets are available at Southwest.com.

Southwest celebrated its 40th anniversary at ONT earlier this year and is the airport’s largest carrier, serving 36% of the airport’s passengers in 2024.

The start of Southwest service to Honolulu will come just months before Ontario marks the 10-year anniversary of its return to local ownership.

Travel & Tourism

Ontario International Airport expects 2.2 million passengers during summer travel season

Published

7 months ago

on

May 9, 2025

By

Ontario International Airport officials expect 2.22 million passengers this summer, 1.7% more than last year, as airlines add flights to 12 popular U.S. and international destinations.

“As Southern California’s gateway to the world, ONT is ready to welcome another record-setting summer travel season,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Our airport continues to earn the trust of both passengers and airline partners by delivering a world-class, stress-free experience that reflects the spirit of our community. With more flights, more destinations, and more options than ever before, ONT is strengthening its role as a key player in the region’s air travel landscape.

The summer travel season begins Friday, May 23, before the Memorial Day weekend and extends through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.

Summer 2025EstimatedPassengersVersus2024Estimated SeatsVersus 2024
Totals2,221,061+1.7%2,854,6873.4%

The estimated passenger volumes include:

  • 663,959 in June
  • 672,034 in July
  • 671,274 in August

ONT airlines will begin new service, restore previous flights or increase service this summer to 12 popular domestic and international destinations.

Domestic DestinationsAir CarrierFrequency/Start Date
Baltimore/Washington (BWI)Southwest AirlinesDaily service starts June 5
Chicago/O’Hare (ORD)United AirlinesDaily service starts May 22
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)American Airlines7 daily (up from 6)
Frontier Airlines6-times weekly
New York (JFK)JetBlueDaily service resumes April 30
Sacramento (SMF)Southwest Airlines7 daily (up from 5)
Salt Lake City (SLC)Delta Air Lines4 daily (up from 3)
Seattle (SEA)Alaska Airlines5 daily (up from 4)
Delta Air Lines4 daily
Frontier Airlines1 daily
International DestinationsAir CarrierFrequency/Start Date
Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL)Volaris2 daily (up from 1)
León, Mexico (BJX)Volaris3-times weekly service starts July 4
Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD)VolarisDaily service starts July 4
Morelia, Mexico (MLM)Volaris4-times weekly service starts July 5
Taipei (TPE)STARLUX Airlines4-times weekly service starts June 2

Airlines are offering more than 2.8 million seats in and out of ONT this summer, with 77.8% expected to be occupied. The number of seats available this year is 3.4% higher than last summer.

Elkadi noted other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience such as curbside access for ride-share services; access to premium Aspire Lounges; 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping; competitively priced hourly, daily and valet parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked.

Officials reminded domestic travelers the deadline for Real ID-enabled driver’s licenses is May 7, 2025. Motorists can get driving, parking and terminal information 24/7 by listening to ONT Radio at 620AM and streaming here.

“Southern California shines in the summer, and Ontario International Airport is the perfect starting point for any adventure. From our world-famous beaches to stunning mountain escapes, desert resorts, and vibrant cultural attractions, ONT offers travelers easy access to everything that makes this region a top global destination.” Elkadi added

Travel & Tourism

Ontario International Airport passenger count increased in February as cargo tonnage continues upward trend

Published

8 months ago

on

March 21, 2025

By

Ontario International Airport (ONT) saw a slight increase in passengers in February compared with the same month in the prior year, despite one fewer day due to Leap Year in 2024.  Adjusting for the shorter month in 2025, ONT passenger volume was 3.6% higher than February 2024.

According to ONT officials, 450,093 air travelers chose the Southern California gateway last month versus 449,893 last year. Ontario’s domestic passenger count totaled 414,286, a 0.2% increase, while international volume decreased by 1.8% to 35,807.

Over the first two months of the year, ONT passenger traffic was 0.6% higher, with domestic volume up 1.3% while the number of international travelers was lower by 6.6%

“We continue to prove that we are the aviation gateway Southern California deserves. Even with a shorter month, we saw growth, an achievement that speaks to our resilience, strong demand, and the trust travelers and airlines place in us. With new service launching to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington as well as four international destinations in Mexico and Asia, ONT is not just keeping up; we are setting the stage for even greater success in 2025 and beyond,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

PassengerTotalsFeb2025Feb2024ChangeYTD2025YTD2024Change
Domestic414,286413,4130.2%849,205837,9901.3%
International35,80736,480-1.8%76,12781,492-6.6%
Total450,093449,8930.0%925,332919,4820.6%

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in February were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (37.5%)
  2. American Airlines (16.1%)
  3. Frontier Airlines (10.7%)
  4. Delta Air Lines (9.1%)
  5. United Airlines (8.6%)

Air cargo increased by 6.8% in February, driven by shipments of mail which grew by more than 276%. Freight shipments for the month decreased 6.1%. For the year, freight and mail combined rose by 6.7%.

Air cargo(tonnage)Feb2025Feb2024ChangeYTD2025YTD2024Change
Freight50,60653,922-6.1%103,029110,691-6.9%
Mail9,7272,583276.5%20,6305,244293.4%
Total60,33356,5056.8%123,659115,9356.7%

“Ontario prides itself on first rate cargo facilities and operational excellence which makes our Inland Empire airport a hub of choice for cargo shippers,” Elkadi said.

Travel & Tourism

Ontario International Airport Celebrates 47 Months of Continuous Passenger Growth

Published

9 months ago

on

March 7, 2025

By

New Air Services and Strong Cargo Performance Propel ONT’s Growth in Early 2025

Ontario International Airport (ONT) has marked a significant achievement, recording its 47th straight month of passenger growth. In January 2025, passenger volume at ONT rose by 1.2%, with over 475,000 travelers compared to 469,000 in January 2024.

The airport saw an increase in domestic travelers, with nearly 435,000 passengers representing a 2.4% rise from the previous year. However, international traffic experienced a decrease, down 10% to just over 40,000 passengers.

Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), expressed optimism about the future. “We’re kicking off the new year with incredible momentum, as more travelers continue to choose ONT. With several exciting new air service announcements from our airline partners, 2025 is set to be a year of substantial growth, opportunity, and enhanced connectivity for our community.”

Looking ahead, ONT is poised to introduce several new travel options. This summer, passengers will benefit from daily flights to Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Chicago/O’Hare (ORD) via Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, respectively. Additionally, international service expansions include STARLUX Airlines commencing four-times weekly flights to Taipei (TPE) in June and Volaris launching routes to three more cities in Mexico in July, including a daily flight from ONT to Los Cabos (SJD).

Passenger Totals for January 2025 vs. January 2024:

  • Domestic: 434,919 (2.4% increase)
  • International: 40,320 (10.4% decrease)
  • Total: 475,239 (1.2% increase)

Top carriers for passenger volume in January included Southwest Airlines (35.1%), American Airlines (15.3%), Frontier Airlines (11.6%), Delta Air Lines (9.3%), and United Airlines (8.8%).

In terms of cargo, ONT experienced a 6.6% overall increase in January 2025. This growth was driven largely by a more than 300% increase in mail shipments, although freight shipments saw a decline of 7.7%.

Air Cargo Performance for January 2025 vs. January 2024:

  • Freight: 52,423 tons (-7.7%)
  • Mail: 10,903 tons (309.8% increase)
  • Total: 63,326 tons (6.6% increase)

Elkadi highlighted ONT’s expanding role in both passenger and cargo transport. “Ontario International Airport continues to solidify its position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing passenger airports and a top ten cargo hub, reinforcing our vital role in regional and global travel,” he said.

ONT remains committed to enhancing its facilities and services to support the region’s economic growth and meet the evolving needs of travelers and businesses alike.

