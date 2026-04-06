Morongo Invests in Inland Empire Sports and Entertainment with New Baseball Partnerships

Deal with Ontario Tower Buzzers and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes strengthens community engagement and fan experience

The Morongo Casino Resort Spa, the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have announced a new partnership by which Morongo is now the presenting sponsor of the Tower Buzzers and the official field naming sponsor at the Quakes’ Epicenter Stadium.

Under the multi-year agreement, Morongo is now the “presenting sponsor of the Ontario Tower Buzzers,” the new Minor League affiliate of the 2025 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, the home of the Quakes has been renamed the “Morongo Field at the Epicenter” strengthening Morongo’s connection to sports fans across the Inland Empire.

The innovative collaboration marks a fresh advancement in the Morongo Casino’s ongoing investment in entertainment and recreation in the Inland Empire.

“Baseball is America’s pastime because of its power to bring people together,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “We are thrilled to join with the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to celebrate this tradition while creating new opportunities for families across the Inland Empire to enjoy the excitement of the game.”

“At Morongo Casino Resort Spa, our brand is built on delivering exceptional guest experiences centered on entertainment, excitement, and memorable moments,” said Mike Bean, Chief Executive Officer of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. “Partnering with the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes reflects that same commitment as our three organizations work to create energy, community pride, and unforgettable experiences for fans.”

“This partnership is a great example of what makes Minor League Baseball so special — bringing together strong community partners, great organizations, and unforgettable fan experiences,” said Diamond Baseball Holdings West Region Vice President Ben Taylor. “Morongo’s commitment to entertainment and community aligns perfectly with our vision for both the Ontario Tower Buzzers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. We’re excited to see this collaboration elevate the experience for fans across the Inland Empire.”

The partnership debuted during a pair of special events celebrating the start of the 2026 season.

On April 2, Morongo joined the Ontario Tower Buzzers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the beautiful new ONT Field, which was followed by the ball club’s first-ever season opener before a sold-out crowd as the team took flight on its inaugural season.

On April 3, fans enjoyed Morongo Diamond Nights where the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes unveiled Morongo Field at the Epicenter during a special game-day celebration.

The Ontario Tower Buzzers brand reflects the city’s proud aviation heritage and its close connection to Ontario International Airport. The team’s name and their mascot, Maverick, evoke the adrenaline and daring of aviation’s most thrilling flybys while celebrating the airport control tower that has guided thousands of flights into Ontario. Inspired by that spirit of precision and innovation, the team’s name captures the city’s can-do attitude.

Launched in 1993, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have been one of Minor League Baseball’s most beloved franchises, building a loyal fan base and a reputation for family-friendly entertainment at the Epicenter. As the Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, the club has earned three California League championships (1994, 2015 and 2018) while creating lasting memories for local baseball fans. The newly named Morongo Field at the Epicenter marks an exciting new chapter for the ballpark and the community that has supported Quakes baseball for decades.