Economist Christopher Thornberg, State Treasurer Fiona Ma Headline New Forecast Conference
Coming October 5th
Economic Horizon 2024: What Lies Ahead?
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Beacon Economics and the County of San Bernardino, is thrilled to announce that the anticipated economic forecast conference, Economic Horizon 2024: What Lies Ahead, Inland Empire? will be held October 5th from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the El Prado Golf Courses in the vibrant city of Chino, California.
Esteemed economist, Dr. Christopher Thornberg will present complete outlooks for the U.S., California, and Inland Empire economies. “The Inland Empire stands at the crossroads of remarkable economic opportunities and challenges,” said Thornberg. “I’m excited to unpack the trends and shifts that will define the region’s economic landscape in the next year, and beyond.”
Known for his razor-sharp observations, and fun, energized delivery, Thornberg’s presentation will include pointed discussions about inflation, the Fed’s next move, housing markets, strengths and instabilities in the economy, and what current trends mean for the nation, state, and local region.
The conference will also be graced by the insights of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma as keynote speaker. In her words, “The strength of California’s economy is deeply interwoven with the growth trajectories of its regions. The Inland Empire, with its dynamism and resilience, is a testament to this synergy. I am honored to join ‘Economic Horizon 2024’ and share a vision where policies, partnerships, and potentials converge to elevate the Inland Empire to unprecedented economic heights.”
“This conference is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Inland Empire and our commitment to fostering a robust, resilient economy,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Our partnership with Beacon Economics and the County of San Bernardino aims to offer a platform for profound economic discussion, forecasting, and strategic future planning.”
Attendees can anticipate not only expert insights into the economy but also networking opportunities and a chance to connect with key business, government, and nonprofit leaders from across the region.
Full event details are available at: economy.iechamber.org
Webb Investments acquires Silver Creek Industries, an industry leader in modular construction for schools
Webb Investments today announced the launch of a new company, Silver Creek Modular, after acquiring the assets of Silver Creek Industries, a highly respected modular construction company known for bringing innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the education industry.
Silver Creek Industries’ existing business, including its employees and its Perris, Calif., manufacturing facility, will remain with the new company, with Webb providing the investment capital, resources and expertise to enhance Silver Creek’s presence in the modular construction marketplace.
The acquisition closed in June of 2023, following Silver Creek Industries’ Chapter 11 filing in the Central Bankruptcy Court of California.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Silver Creek into our family business, and look forward to building on our shared commitment to improving educational opportunities within communities across our region,” said Kiana Webb, CEO of Webb Family Enterprises. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy to invest in established firms that can help us drive community revitalization and inclusive growth, while improving quality of life and increasing economic output.”
Silver Creek Industries was founded in 2004 and has completed more than 1,000 projects in the education, commercial, medical, military, government and multi-family housing markets. More recently, the company’s focus has been on providing high-quality, sustainable modular buildings for schools and educational institutions. Silver Creek Industries is well known for delivering projects on time and on budget, with minimal disruption to school and the community.
Webb Investments is a privately held, family-owned company focusing on creating a community development ecosystem that drives inclusive, organic growth and transforms the areas they serve.
For more information on Webb Investments, please visit webbinvestments.com.
Sunset Soirée 2023: A Night of Collaboration and Celebration in the Inland Empire
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in Partnership with Riverside Convention Center and NFL Alumni Association, Hosts a Memorable Evening of Networking, Music, and Community Engagement.
On September 7th, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Riverside Convention Center and the NFL Alumni Association of Southern California, successfully hosted their much-anticipated annual event, the “Sunset Soirée.” The event was proudly presented by isolved, a leading company dedicated to transforming the future of work through a unique blend of software and services tailored for payroll, benefits, and HR professionals.
Over 200 esteemed guests graced the occasion, immersing themselves in an evening filled with business networking, summer festivities, and the promise of forging meaningful connections. The Sunset Soirée has always been a beacon for professionals to exchange visionary ideas, collaborate, and expand their networks.
The evening began with a warm welcome, as each guest was greeted with a complimentary drink, setting a tone of camaraderie and relaxed interaction. An array of delectable complimentary hors d’oeuvres was served, each expertly crafted to tantalize the taste buds and fuel engaging conversations.
The event was graced by notable speakers, including Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce; James Washington, President of the NFL Alumni Association of Southern California and 2x Superbowl Champion with the Dallas Cowboys; and Barbra Rogers, Director of Operations at Riverside Convention Center.
Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr. remarked, “The Sunset Soirée is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the spirit of collaboration and community in the Inland Empire. We’re honored to bring together such a diverse and dynamic group of professionals, and I’m personally thrilled to see the connections and partnerships that will undoubtedly emerge from tonight.”
The atmosphere was further elevated by the presence of a talented musician who serenaded the attendees with live music, adding a harmonious touch to the evening. The highlight of the night was a special performance by the acclaimed Country Music Artist, Presley Tennant. Known for her powerful vocals and unique blend of California-Country music, Tennant has shared the stage with music legends like Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, and Blake Shelton. Her commitment to animal welfare through her Riffs & Rescues virtual charity tour showcases not just her immense talent but also her golden heart.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, partners, and sponsors for making the Sunset Soirée a resounding success. The chamber remains committed to fostering business growth, collaboration, and community engagement in the Inland Empire region.
SBA Amends Disaster Declaration for California
Disaster Assistance Now Available to Private Nonprofit Organizations in Six Additional Counties
Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Alameda, Imperial, San Joaquin, San Bernardino, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties following the amendment to President Biden’s April 3, major disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Feb. 21 – July 10, 2023, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne and Ventura counties in California.
Although the deadline to apply for a disaster loan for physical damages was June 5, private nonprofits in Alameda, Imperial, San Joaquin, San Bernardino, Stanislaus and Ventura counties may apply with an explanation that they were not eligible until this July 25, amendment to the declaration.
SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For certain private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage.
The interest rate is 2.375 percent with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage is June 5, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 3, 2024.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
