Sanctity Hotel, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens in Rancho Cucamonga With City’s First Rooftop Bar and Durango-Inspired Dining

Elevating Rancho Cucamonga: Sanctity Hotel Introduces Luxurious Retreat and Premier Rooftop Dining Experience

Rancho Cucamonga is stepping into the spotlight as a premier travel and lifestyle destination with the opening of Sanctity Hotel and Durango Cocina & Rooftop Bar on April 3. As the city experiences rapid growth—including the upcoming Brightline West high-speed rail connecting travelers to Las Vegas—Sanctity Hotel marks a new chapter in elevated hospitality with its retreat-style accommodations, advanced wellness therapy offerings and a first-of-its-kind restaurant and rooftop dining experience.

The Five Elements

A Tapestry Collection by Hilton™ hotel, the 68-room property redefines luxury in Rancho Cucamonga with premium amenities, including a gym, sauna, and Thriv Studio —offering advanced wellness therapies. Designed to embody the five elements of life—earth, water, fire, air and space—Sanctity Hotel offers a feeling of balance and tranquility whether you are traveling for business, leisure or in groups.

“Bringing Sanctity Hotel and Durango Cocina to life has been a dream come true. Every detail tells a story, inviting guests to experience something truly unique to the area,” says Sachin Bhakta, Vice President of Development at Globiwest Hospitality. “Rancho Cucamonga is an incredible community, and we wanted to create a space that feels like a true retreat—where guests can unwind, experience exceptional hospitality, and enjoy amazing food and drink at Durango Cocina.”

Design Inspired by the Five Elements and Natural Craftsmanship

Sanctity Hotel’s design is a modern interpretation of the five fundamental elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—woven into every detail of the property. Inspired by the palaces of India and brought to life with natural materials, the interiors are grounded in earth through the use of hand-carved Parota wood sourced from Mexico. From sculptural headboards and coffee tables to the front desk, each piece is crafted from single cuts of real wood, free of synthetic materials. Air and space are reflected in the open layouts and expansive flow of the property, including Rancho Cucamonga’s first rooftop bar. Fire comes to life through the warmth and energy of Durango Cocina, the hotel’s signature restaurant. Water is symbolized by a cascading waterfall feature in the hotel lobby, welcoming guests with a sense of movement and tranquility. Guest rooms feature 100% recycled organic textiles, while original works by Mexico City-based artist and yogi Enrique de Anda add spiritual depth—merging nature, energy, and design in harmonious balance.

For guests seeking wellness treatments, Thriv Studio offers an advanced, holistic approach to relaxation and rejuvenation with innovative services like Lymphatic Drainage Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Infrared Ozone Therapy, and BrainTap Therapy—each designed to enhance mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Communal hotel amenities include a gym and sauna, a spacious private meeting room and function space, and indoor and outdoor event space for celebrating any occasion.

Durango-Inspired Cuisine

Led by Chef Alex Carrasco, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, Durango Cocina’s menu pays tribute to the culinary heritage of Durango, Mexico, while integrating locally sourced ingredients and modern cooking techniques. Brought to life by Boulevard Hospitality Group, the dynamic new concept brings a vibrant culinary destination and the city’s first rooftop dining experience.

Set against expansive mountain views, Rancho Cucamonga’s first rooftop bar features serpentine-style seating and cabana sections surrounding cozy fire pits, and offers guests menu options like its Ceviche and an extensive mezcal and tequila selection, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and house-made agua frescas.