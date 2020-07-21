Entrepreneurs Wanted: Apply Now for Walmart’s 7th Annual Open Call for U.S.-Manufactured Products

Company adapts annual event to virtual format, invites entrepreneurs to pitch new, niche and innovative products via virtual meetings scheduled for October 1, 2020

July 20, 2020 – The application process for Walmart’s seventh annual Open Call is open and the company invites entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves to apply for the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers on October 1, 2020 via virtual pitch meetings.

The deadline to apply to participate in this year’s Open Call for U.S.-manufactured products is August 10. The application and additional information about the event are available via Walmart-jump.com.

The event, scheduled for October 1, kicks off Walmart’s celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month and will include similar programming to previous years. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier-hopefuls.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. By Investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country.” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “Walmart’s Annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S. For the first time, this year’s Open Call event will be virtual, enabling even broader participation from potential new suppliers. We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers.”

This year’s Open Call attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com.

“Walmart took a chance on us last year and gave us a huge opportunity,” said Sean Lee, General Manager of Sweety’s Ice Cream, based in Monterey Park. “No other retailer does an event like Open Call, and it has been an awesome experience for our small business. We just had our business review and we were told our mochi ice cream is selling very well. We look forward to continuing to work with Walmart and plan to present new products at this year’s virtual Open Call.”

Sweety’s products recently hit Walmart stores and the company is applying to pitch new products that this year’s virtual open Call.

In January 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Walmart’s Open Call is one way in which the company continues to invest in this commitment.

Apply for Open Call today and join the conversation on your social channels by using #WalmartOpenCall