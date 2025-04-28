Economic Partnership Strengthens Ties Between Inland Empire and Vietnamese American Business Leaders

IERCC and VABA Align on Strategy, Community Investment, and Global Trade Opportunity

In a bold step toward inclusive regional development and cultural celebration, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) has announced a strategic partnership with the Vietnamese American Business Association (VABA). The collaboration will strengthen economic and community ties between the Inland Empire’s diverse business community and one of the most dynamic entrepreneurial networks in California and beyond.

While the partnership will formally launch with IERCC’s support of VABA’s landmark event—“Gratitude to America: 50 Years of Strength, Culture, and Community”—scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Fountain Valley, the alliance represents much more than a one-time collaboration. It marks the beginning of a strategic vision to foster opportunity, cultural exchange, and innovation across both organizations and their vast networks.

“This partnership is rooted in shared values—resilience, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “As we continue to build bridges between communities and economic sectors, our collaboration with VABA represents a long-term investment in leadership, cross-cultural growth, and business opportunity.”

The Chamber is proudly serving as a community partner, aligning its support with its broader mission to uplift diverse business communities, amplify cultural legacies, and empower inclusive leadership.

The Gratitude to America celebration will take place at the elegant Saigon Grand Center in Fountain Valley from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and is expected to draw over 300 leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and civic influencers. The evening is a tribute to the 50-year journey of Vietnamese Americans since arriving in the U.S. as refugees—a journey defined by extraordinary resilience, innovation, and contribution to American life.

Guests can expect a red-carpet reception, live entertainment, and networking in a space enriched by history and forward-thinking dialogue. The program includes keynote speakers, a panel discussion titled “From Vietnam to the USA,” a grand dinner, a tribute to community pioneers, and the prestigious VABA Awards of Recognition. Honorees will be recognized for their excellence in business, technology, public service, and cultural impact.

“This is more than an event—it’s a living tribute to the resilience of our past, a celebration of the strength we carry today, and an unwavering vision for a brighter, united future,” said Teresa Hoang, Director of VABA. “We are honored to have the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce support this milestone and share in our mission to empower new waves of leaders and celebrate the Vietnamese American spirit.”

The event’s agenda includes a 4:00 PM red carpet reception with live music and a timeline mural chronicling key moments in Vietnamese American history. The opening ceremony begins at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner and the awards program. A cultural showcase and a panel discussion will highlight the evening, concluding with a special tribute and networking hour.

IERCC members are invited to attend and can enjoy 30% off general admission using the code IERCC30 at checkout.

In addition to the event, IERCC and VABA are laying the foundation for long-term collaboration through several strategic initiatives. These include hosting bilateral business forums exploring U.S.–Vietnam trade opportunities, delivering bilingual small business development programs, launching mentorship pathways for young professionals, and organizing culturally infused networking events across Southern California. The organizations also plan to jointly advocate for inclusive economic policies and explore international trade missions that connect Inland Empire businesses to emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

“As we reflect on 50 years of progress, we’re also charting a future defined by collaboration, opportunity, and bold vision,” Ornelas added. “We’re not just honoring history—we’re building the next chapter of inclusive economic leadership.”

Founded in 2011, the Vietnamese American Business Association operates across 12 U.S. states and 8 countries, providing a platform for Vietnamese American professionals to network, advocate, and thrive. Guided by its mission to “Speak with One Voice,” VABA has positioned itself as a force for global advancement and meaningful cross-cultural partnership.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, visit www.vabaus.com or contact info@vabaus.com.

To learn more about the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and its strategic initiatives, visit www.iechamber.org.