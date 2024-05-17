Food & Lifestyle
Local Husband and Wife Open Graze Craze Charcuterie Store in East Ontario, California
The couple is excited to use their passion for charcuterie and serving the community to offer locals an unforgettable grazing experience
Graze Craze®, the flourishing charcuterie concept known for its hand-crafted grazing boards, boxes and more, opened a new store in east Ontario at 5030 E. Fourth St. in The Exchange Shopping Center. Blessing and Oghenegare “Gare” Uyovbievbo are the local couple behind the concept’s newest Southern California location.
Graze Craze is the leading creator of graze-style charcuterie arrangements, and each item on their menu is handcrafted by a team of experts, known as Grazologists™. These artisans skillfully design beautiful food displays that incorporate a variety of flavors, colors and textures that delight the senses for the ultimate dining experience. Each grazing spread features high-quality ingredients that complement one another, including premium meats and cheeses, fresh fruits, crisp veggies, house-made sauces, dips, jams and more.
The Uyovbievbos are residents of Fontana and have been married for 13 years, raising three children in the Inland Empire. They each have a background in psychiatric nursing and are members of The Rock Church and World Outreach Center, and they’re excited to serve the area in a new way through their charcuterie store.
“My wife and I are thrilled to provide beautiful charcuterie to this wonderful community,” said Gare Uyovbievbo. “We’ve always wanted to own a family business, so it’s a dream come true for us to have a charcuterie store where we can offer a premium product coupled with excellent service.”
Graze Craze boards provide options for every lifestyle, dietary preference or palate and are available in various sizes to cater to any occasion. They incorporate a plethora of flavors, like the fan-favorite Gone Grazey board, a perfectly balanced mix of cured meats, premium cheeses, crackers, fresh produce, nuts and more. The Vegegrazian is impeccably designed with a medley of fresh fruits and vegetables for anyone embracing a plant-based lifestyle. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy the Sweet & Grazey, which is hand-crafted using an abundance of delectable desserts like chocolates and baked goods paired with sweet dips to accent the irresistible flavors.
As a great alternative to the typical bagel-and-donut brunch lineup, the store offers a Brunch Board that is packed with breakfast meats, fresh fruits, eggs, pastries and more, providing an innovative gourmet twist on any morning routine. Grazers can also impress guests at family gatherings with the seasonal Springtime Spread board, featuring a vibrant feast of fresh ingredients, like watermelon radish, Italian prosciutto, dried apricots and red wine merlot cheese, to name a few.
The artisan-inspired charcuterie offerings at Graze Craze are available in different size options, from Char-Cutie-Cups and Picnic Boxes for nibbling to sharing-size boards with enough fresh food to feed a large party. The food displays are ideal for elevating work meetings, family gatherings, lavish events and more, while they also make for memorable gifts that impress.
The new charcuterie store is located at the boundary of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, two popular cities in the Inland Empire, offering convenient access for residents. The store is also near Ontario International Airport, the Toyota Arena and the local mall and movie theater.
Business
Local Veteran and His Family Open New Graze Craze Charcuterie Business in Murrieta, California
Southern California wine country gets another stylish culinary option, offering beautifully designed, hand-crafted grazing boards and picnic boxes
Graze Craze® has opened a new location close to the wine country of Southern California, where its artfully arranged sweet and savory grazing boards and boxes create a perfect pairing for food lovers. Located at 24530 Village Walk Place, Suite C, in Village Walk Plaza, the 1,021-square-foot store is owned and operated by disabled veteran Chris Stout and his wife, Stephanie Stout, with assistance from their teenage children.
At Graze Craze, highly trained experts known as Grazologists™ skillfully design charcuterie arrangements that feature an assortment of fine ingredients perfect for grazing, like fresh fruits and vegetables, premium meats and cheeses, artisanal sweets, nuts, house-made jams and more.
Chris Stout enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2001 and served several deployments before being discharged in 2012. Since then, he has worked as a field service engineer for an electronics company and in manufacturing sales. Stephanie Stout has a bachelor’s degree in business accounting from the University of Phoenix and worked for an insurance broker before the couple’s first child was born; she then devoted herself full-time to raising their three children, who are now in high school.
Graze Craze charcuterie boards offer something for every lifestyle, dietary preference or palate and are available in a variety of size options to cater to any occasion, big or small.
New to the Graze Craze menu is the Brunch Board, a gourmet and innovative twist on any morning routine. Packed with breakfast meats, fresh fruits, eggs, pastries and more, this board is the perfect bagel-and-donut brunch alternative. Grazers can also tackle watch-party cravings with a seasonal Game Day Board, featuring a feast of
crowd-pleasing ingredients, like peppered salami, Italian prosciutto, goat cheese, cranberry walnut bread, raspberry jam and chocolate bark, to name a few.
The artisan-inspired charcuterie offerings at Graze Craze are available in different size options, from Char-Cutie-Cups and Picnic Boxes for nibbling to sharing-size boards with enough fresh food to feed a large party.
Besides sharing the flavorful menu with the area, the Stouts are actively involved in numerous local school, business and community organizations. The pair supports the Murrieta Valley High School Marching Band Boosters and California High School Rodeo Association District 8, in addition to the Boy Scouts of America California Inland Empire Council and Friends of Temecula Troop 309, where Christopher Stout is a part of the adult leadership team. The couple has also worked with Homes For Our Troops, an impactful nonprofit organization that builds specially adapted homes for post-9/11 disabled veterans.
Graze Craze Murrieta is open for pick-up, catering and free local delivery Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 951-942-7293.
Business
Sunset Soirée 2023: A Night of Collaboration and Celebration in the Inland Empire
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in Partnership with Riverside Convention Center and NFL Alumni Association, Hosts a Memorable Evening of Networking, Music, and Community Engagement.
On September 7th, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Riverside Convention Center and the NFL Alumni Association of Southern California, successfully hosted their much-anticipated annual event, the “Sunset Soirée.” The event was proudly presented by isolved, a leading company dedicated to transforming the future of work through a unique blend of software and services tailored for payroll, benefits, and HR professionals.
Over 200 esteemed guests graced the occasion, immersing themselves in an evening filled with business networking, summer festivities, and the promise of forging meaningful connections. The Sunset Soirée has always been a beacon for professionals to exchange visionary ideas, collaborate, and expand their networks.
The evening began with a warm welcome, as each guest was greeted with a complimentary drink, setting a tone of camaraderie and relaxed interaction. An array of delectable complimentary hors d’oeuvres was served, each expertly crafted to tantalize the taste buds and fuel engaging conversations.
The event was graced by notable speakers, including Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce; James Washington, President of the NFL Alumni Association of Southern California and 2x Superbowl Champion with the Dallas Cowboys; and Barbra Rogers, Director of Operations at Riverside Convention Center.
Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr. remarked, “The Sunset Soirée is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the spirit of collaboration and community in the Inland Empire. We’re honored to bring together such a diverse and dynamic group of professionals, and I’m personally thrilled to see the connections and partnerships that will undoubtedly emerge from tonight.”
The atmosphere was further elevated by the presence of a talented musician who serenaded the attendees with live music, adding a harmonious touch to the evening. The highlight of the night was a special performance by the acclaimed Country Music Artist, Presley Tennant. Known for her powerful vocals and unique blend of California-Country music, Tennant has shared the stage with music legends like Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, and Blake Shelton. Her commitment to animal welfare through her Riffs & Rescues virtual charity tour showcases not just her immense talent but also her golden heart.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, partners, and sponsors for making the Sunset Soirée a resounding success. The chamber remains committed to fostering business growth, collaboration, and community engagement in the Inland Empire region.
Entertainment
Inland Empire Collaborative Launches with Grand Celebration
Powering the Future of Sports & Entertainment through Collaboration
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Inland Empire Sports & Entertainment Collaborative (IESEC). The vibrant launch party took place yesterday at the popular Topgolf in Ontario, attracting an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 200 attendees.
The event was graced by a lineup of notable speakers, including Dave Allen, West Region President for NASCAR, James Washington, President of the NFL Alumni Southern California Chapter, Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, Nikki Gatch, CEO of the Southern California PGA, Mike Burrows, CEO of the San Bernardino International Airport, and Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.
These distinguished figures shared their insights on the potential of the IESEC to stimulate growth, foster community engagement, and enhance the local economy through sports and entertainment.
IESEC is proud to acknowledge its sponsors, Bank of America and the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency, for their invaluable support. The Collaborative is a testament to the power of synergy, with agencies such as the Southern California PGA, NFL Alumni SoCal, NASCAR, GOCAL, San Bernardino Int’l Airport, Ontario Reign, Empire Strykers, Inland Empire 66ers, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Ontario Clippers, and Southern California’s Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority actively participating.
In true festive spirit, guests were treated to an evening of sumptuous food, refreshing drinks, and engaging golf play. The energy and enthusiasm echoed the IESEC’s vision of fostering a sense of community through sports and entertainment.
IESEC, spearheaded by the IERCC, is committed to promoting, supporting, and facilitating partnerships between local businesses and regional sports teams, and entertainment venues throughout the Inland Empire. The initiative aims to create memorable experiences while generating revenue, stimulating economic growth, and positively impacting the community.
“Our goal with IESEC is to build a stronger, more connected community united in its love of sports and entertainment,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the IERCC. “By bringing people together to celebrate the best that the Inland Empire offers, we are creating a platform for exciting new opportunities and experiences.”
IESEC, initiated by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, is a consortium of experienced professionals dedicated to supporting sports and entertainment events in the Inland Empire region. Through partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and government entities, IESEC serves as a central hub for promoting a wide variety of cultural and entertainment experiences. By encouraging community participation and economic growth, IESEC aims to build a stronger, more vibrant Inland Empire.
For more information about the IESEC and its ongoing projects, please visit our website at www.iechamber.org
Trending
