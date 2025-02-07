Health & Wellness
First pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital
Partial heart transplant procedure offers lifelong solution for patients, reducing need for surgeries
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has performed the first pediatric partial heart transplant in southern California, a pioneering procedure that could transform the future of heart valve replacement. The 15-hour procedure was performed by a team led by cardiothoracic surgeon Anees Razzouk, MD, on January 21.
The patient, 12-year-old Ymiliano Hernandez, was born with truncus arteriosus, a rare congenital heart defect in which a single blood vessel exits the heart instead of the usual two, affecting normal blood flow. Hernandez underwent the partial heart transplant that replaced his damaged valves and outflow tracts with living tissue from a donor’s heart. Post-operative ultrasound results revealed that his heart now functions as if he had been born with a normal one.
“By age two, Ymiliano had already undergone two major surgeries, followed by a catheter-based procedure,” said Razzouk. “Later, a valve infection left him facing a fourth major surgery to replace two prosthetic valves. Instead, a partial heart transplant offered a better solution, providing viable tissue that could resist infection, grow with him, and support normal circulation.”
Hernandez’s cardiologist, Natalie Shwaish, MD, said she believes partial heart transplants are the future of valve replacement for many patients.
“It’s incredible to think about the benefits of this approach,” Shwaish said. “Traditional valve replacements, like those from human cadavers or cows, don’t last very long. That means patients often need repeat surgeries an average of every 10 years for the rest of their life. The risks increase each time the chest is opened, making repeated procedures a significant concern. The other option, mechanical heart valves, require blood thinners which are challenging to manage in children and always have the risk of bleeding.”
Key benefits of the procedure are:
- Potentially longer-lasting solution compared to traditional artificial valves.
- The new heart valve grows with the patient, reducing the need for future replacements.
- Eliminates the need for lifelong blood thinners, making it safer for active children and future mothers.
- Expands the donor pool by using hearts unsuitable for whole transplantation.
The procedure currently requires immunosuppression to prevent rejection which carries risks such as increased infection susceptibility.
Health & Wellness
Buddha Bars: A Mother’s Innovative Solution to Healthy Snacking
How Natasha Kia Turned a Family Challenge into a Thriving Business with Vegetable-Infused Nutrition Bars
By Ken Alan, Freelance Writer for IEBJ
In the bustling life of an entrepreneur and mother, Natasha Kia faced a common challenge: ensuring her teenage daughters enjoyed healthy eating habits, especially when it came to vegetables. Despite her best efforts, she found that the vegetables she packed in their lunch boxes were consistently ignored and returned at the end of the day, untouched.
The Genesis of a Solution
Determined to tackle this problem, Natasha embarked on an inventive culinary journey, which led to the creation of the Buddha Bar. This wasn’t just another health bar; it was a blend of taste and nutrition, cleverly disguising the earthy flavors of vegetables in a form that was not only acceptable but also desirable to young palates.
Her eldest daughter, Brijeette, now 18, recounts her initial surprise and delight at the discovery. “I’m a health freak and used to eat these health bars all the time, but they had terrible ingredients. When my mom first gave me the Buddha Bar, I was amazed. It was delicious, and I couldn’t believe it was made by her. I instantly wanted more!”
What Makes Buddha Bars Special?
According to the product’s website, each Buddha Bar is crafted to provide a full serving of protein along with a hearty dose of vegetables. “Each bar is infused with kale, carrots, beets, and peas, ensuring a well-rounded snack or meal supplement that provides a rich source of vitamins and minerals in every bite,” the website boasts.
Natasha explains the frustration that led to her innovation. “It was disheartening to see the vegetables and fruits I packed come back home uneaten every day. It felt like a waste.”
Widespread Appeal
The appeal of Buddha Bars has transcended Natasha’s immediate circle, reaching her daughter’s athletic friends and others in the community. “All my friends are athletes, and they’ve been loving them,” Brijeette notes. Natasha adds, “It’s a great snack for anyone, really useful for pre-workout and post-workout times.”
Availability and Nutritional Information
Currently, Buddha Bars are sold online in packs of twelve and at a single LA Fitness location, though Natasha is actively seeking broader retail distribution. The bars, produced by a contract manufacturer in Orange County, each contain 190 calories, 8 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of fat, 90 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of sugars. “It tastes like a chocolate brownie,” Natasha describes, emphasizing the dual benefit of protein and vegetable intake.
Inspiration Behind the Brand
The inspiration for the brand name came from a moment of creativity and reflection for Natasha. “It took me a while, but the image of baby Buddha just popped in my head,” she shared. The packaging reflects this inspiration with the slogan, “Feed your body, feed your mind, feed your soul,” promoting a holistic approach to health and well-being.
Natasha’s Background and Vision
Born in Tennessee and raised in Orange County, Natasha studied finance and marketing at Chapman University and initially built her career in real estate. The transition to creating a health-focused product took over a year of research and development to perfect the taste, according to her. With the manufacturing and distribution framework now established, she hopes to expand her product line and company’s reach.
Expansion into the Inland Empire and Beyond
Natasha is keen on taking Buddha Bars from their local Orange County roots to wider markets, particularly aiming for distribution into the Inland Empire region and Los Angeles County. This strategic move would not only enhance the visibility of Buddha Bars but also cater to a larger demographic looking for healthy snack options. Furthermore, Natasha is currently in negotiations to place her innovative bars at the historic Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta. This partnership would introduce her products to a wellness-oriented clientele, perfectly aligning with the resort’s focus on health and rejuvenation.
Looking Ahead
While Natasha has plans to introduce more flavors and products, she remains focused on consolidating the brand and ensuring its current offerings gain a stronger foothold in the market. “I’m not a big company yet, but I hope to be,” she states optimistically.
For enthusiasts and potential customers seeking more information or to purchase Buddha Bars, visiting the official website at www.buddhahealthbar.com offers a gateway to exploring these innovative snacks.
By cleverly integrating nutritious vegetables into a tasty, convenient snack bar, Natasha Kia not only solves a personal problem but also contributes significantly to the broader challenge of healthy eating for busy families. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to health are a testament to her dedication to not just feeding the body but also nurturing the mind and soul.
Health & Wellness
Fast Fuel: Nourishing On-the-Go Meal Strategies for Busy Lifestyles
How to Stay Nourished Amidst the Hustle: Practical Tips for Busy Parents, Entrepreneurs, and Professionals
Wellness Tips By Sarah Goudie, Nutrition Expert & Guest Writer for IEBJ
Maintaining well-being and vitality is undoubtedly a full-time job. Combined with the daily responsibilities of parenthood, entrepreneurship, and career goals, it can quickly become overwhelming. Despite my aversion to hustle culture, the hustle often becomes a necessity, and when it is, nourishment can frequently take a back seat.
I’ve previously shared my tips on preparing for the day to avoid becoming hangry (Read that post here). However, sometimes, no matter how much we prepare or how good our intentions are, we can still find ourselves underprepared, overwhelmed, and in legit need of a quick meal.
Here are some of my favorite on-the-move options when that will nourish in a hurry:
1. Local Markets: When I’m in a hurry, there’s nothing better than a quick stop at a local market with a fresh deli or salad bar. I have my favorites depending on the area, like Organic Roots in Murrieta or Amazon Fresh when I’m in an unfamiliar town. I head straight to the build-your-own salad bar or hot food deli to grab what I need quickly. It’s also a great opportunity to snag a snack before the afternoon cravings hit! During the opening of the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, I was a regular visitor at Amazon Fresh, picking up fresh salads, soups, and sandwiches for my team in less than 10 minutes. The convenience of not having to wait in a checkout line or scan purchases (let’s face it: even self-checkouts can be annoying) is genius, especially when on the move.
Hot Tip: Plan your stop before the lunch rush. The food will be fresh, and you’ll have a better chance of avoiding lines and delays.
2. Local Coffee Shops: I love finding coffee shops that excel in coffee curation and delicious, energy-sustaining eats. I explore these on leisure days, picking my favorites, and then quickly swing by again when I’m in a bind. Typically, I can get in and out of one of these shops in under 15 minutes, finding not just coffee but also kombucha, avocado toast, or other nourishing options. Even Starbucks has some quick, protein-focused choices like the Eggs and Cheddar Protein Box or Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites.
Hot Tip: Look for coffee shops that partner with local businesses for fresh ingredients and roast their own coffee (Extra Hot Tip: Mold-free and organic coffee is the way to go!).
3. Know What to Google: In a new area and unsure where to go? Search for “fresh” or “salad” in maps to find great options. Many fantastic choices, both privately owned and franchised, offer build-your-own bowls, salads, and sandwiches. Many of these options allow for order-ahead, offering a super fast option. Sweetgreen, Cava, and Salad and Go are excellent options, and even Chipotle can meet nourishment needs with a protein or wholesome lifestyle bowl.
Hot Tip: Double up on protein and veggies and reduce the rice or bread. This helps in sustained energy and satiation.
4. Modify: Restaurants, even fast-food ones, are increasingly open to modifying orders. Request “bun-free” or dressing on the side to maintain control over specific food desires and goals. This customization ensures that meals are fresh and made to order. It’s a good sign that ingredients and processes are not fresh if they are unwilling to modify. Two great carnivore options include In-n-Out’s “Protein Style” burgers or Chick-fil-A’s grilled chicken strips. Don’t hesitate to modify!
Hot Tip: Requesting sauce or dressing on the side helps reduce hidden sugars and additives.
5. Snacks: Since I never know what the day might throw at me, I always have a backup plan for when there’s no time to make a quick stop. Packing snacks in the car, purse, desk, or computer bag is a non-negotiable for me! My go-to snacks are That’s It Bars, Paleo Valley Original Grass Fed Beef sticks, and mixed nuts. Recently, macadamia nuts with blueberries have been my favorite. I also keep small packets of sunflower butter on hand for quick fuel. It’s crucial to stay hydrated! I keep my water non-toxic, reusable water bottles close and refill them whenever possible.
Hot Tip: The fewer ingredients in a packaged food, the better. Look for pre-packaged foods that do not have added sugars or ingredients that don’t truly represent the food you are trying to eat. For example, find a nut butter that doesn’t add sugar and fruit bars that only have fruit, not “natural flavoring.”
It would be ideal to have the time and ability to plan each day, prepping meals, and leaving time to be mindful of every ingredient consumed. Additionally, it would be incredible to take a moment to see, smell, and appreciate our foods before eating. However, the reality is that only some days allow for this planning and focused enjoyment.
By making small, sustainable changes towards a mindful approach to fueling our bodies, even with a hectic schedule, we can get through the day with more energy and brain power. These approaches to on-the-go fuel can also aid our sleep and recovery at the end of the day. This month, try incorporating one new quick approach and aim for positive lunch choices at least three out of five days to start building momentum for change!
Health & Wellness
From Garage Gym to Fitness Guru: The Evolution of a Renowned Fitness Director
Navigating Challenges and Innovations: Insights from Dynamis’ Fitness Director on Transforming Fitness and Personal Growth
Q&A with Brad Davidson, Trainer to Pro Athletes and Dynamis Fitness Director at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
Can you share the journey from starting your fitness path in a garage to becoming a renowned fitness director at Dynamis?
I started my career in my garage. I trained clients there, and I also traveled to their homes. I originally started off as a spinal rehab expert, and over time focused more and more on performance enhancement. In 2004, I opened my first gym called Synergy Training Centers and slowly built the clientele up over time. In 2009, I made a big jump and opened up a larger facility – changing the name of the gym from Synergy Training Centers to Stark.
From 2009 to 2016, I had a great run with that facility but ended up selling Stark after I wrote my first book with Harper Collins entitled The Stark-Naked 21-Day Metabolic Reset. That led me into a lucrative speaking career, and I eventually sold Stark in 2016, to focus on my speaking tour. I’ve spoken in all 50 states and all over Canada – focusing on enhancing high performers. These included speaking to CEO groups for Vistage and YPO.
In 2020, COVID put my speaking career on pause, and I went back to training clients. While training clients again over the last three years I became fascinated with the class-based fitness world, but noticed some major loopholes in the programs. They appeared to lack a great programming strategy, and they didn’t capitalize on weightlifting. I began to design my ideas around a weightlifting-based class program that combined great programming using weightlifting in a high-energy class environment. In 2022, I received a call from one of my CEO clients David Dronet, and he offered me the Dynamis Fitness opportunity to unveil my weightlifting class-based program.
What motivated you to shift from focusing solely on physical fitness to incorporating mental and emotional well-being into your coaching?
That came over time. Early on in my career, I was solely focused on the physical fitness realm. I believed if you were physically fit, and the harder you trained, the more you could handle in life. I built my beliefs around the more you suffer in the gym the easier life would be. That idea worked well for much of my life until my life came crashing down in my early 40s. I lost an important relationship, my father passed away, and my business took a major hit due to COVID – all in the same year. I felt lost, and I didn’t know how to cope. I could not outwork the pain I was in, and I had no training in mental and emotional health. I realized I had avoided it my whole life because, honestly, I was scared of it.
That journey taught me that true health and true well-being are about so much more than just being physically fit. If you don’t have a strong mindset and train the emotional side of things, you are setting yourself up for a rough ride at some point in life. Now, I believe that mental and emotional well-being are, at their core, the most important factors to live a healthy, high-performance life.
You’ve worked with a diverse group of clients from CEOs to professional athletes. How do you tailor your coaching to meet such varied needs?
Tailoring coaching to diverse clients boils down to understanding individual stress levels. Regardless of their background, stress impacts everyone similarly. By grasping their stressors and recovery methods, I can address their specific needs and goals – whether it be metabolic, physical fitness, or mental and emotional.
I’ve become good at listening to them, hearing them, believing them, and then delivering to them exactly what they ask for because only they know what they really need.
I’ve met so many coaches who think they have all the answers, and they will ignore what the client is telling them. I see this a lot – for example – with trainers who work with NFL athletes. Most strength coaches want to focus on strength and speed work, but oftentimes you talk to these guys, and they will say, ‘I am strong enough and I am fast enough, but I don’t feel great, my joints hurt, my energy is lousy, and I am in a lot of pain.’ In those situations, I listen, and I deliver exactly what they ask for. We focus the offseason on getting them out of pain, getting their energy back, and enhancing their durability. This allows them the freedom to go out and be great at their jobs and perform at their best.
Another great example of this is from my own experience working with the U.S. Bobsled team. After my first run in a bobsled, it completely changed my focus on training for that sport. Before that, I had no idea of the force and impact it had on the body. Now, if any strength coach writes a program for a bobsledder, I can usually tell if that coach has ever been in a bobsled. My job is just to listen and give them what they need.
In your story, you’ve mentioned a significant turning point due to health issues. How has this experience influenced your approach to fitness and life coaching?
In 2008, our economy came crashing down, and I needed a way to stand out in my industry, so I didn’t lose my gym. I decided to pursue making an Olympic Team in my mid-30s to show how valuable my ideas about fitness and nutrition were. I secured a tryout with the U.S. Bobsled team, and the journey began. At that time in my life, I was 165 lbs and had retired from sports nine years prior. I had a tough journey ahead of me. My minimum weight was 185 lbs, and the athletes I was going up against were much younger than me.
My strategy was simple: I was going to outwork and out-discipline these younger guys. I trained two times a day, six days a week, and ate perfectly. Back then, I thought the Paleo Diet was the answer, so I was very diligent with avoiding carbs. Over 10 months of training with the U.S. team, I put on 42 lbs, got my 40-yard dash down to a 4.47 sec, and increased my vertical jump by 10 inches to 42 inches. Everything was going great. I was big, I was strong, I was fast, and I was very lean. I recall a journalist back then describing my physique as resembling that of a teenage mutant ninja turtle. I – like most people at that point – believed I was super healthy, because of how I looked. This industry has constantly told us if you are lean you are healthy.
Many have been conditioned to do whatever it takes to get fit and lose body fat, then they will be healthy and their life will be amazing. Everything was going great performance-wise. Then, when my first child was born, my perspective on life completely changed. Bobsledding went from being one of the most exhilarating experiences to pure terror. I couldn’t rationalize engaging in a high-risk sport and potentially jeopardizing myself – her father – so, I chose to retire. I remember that day so clearly, I thought to myself, ‘What a great dad I am. No dad bod here, I am super fit and super healthy.’
My first week after being done was great, but halfway through week two, my body crashed on me. My energy tanked, and my body started to hurt. I could barely function. Then one morning, I woke to patches of hair falling out of my beard. I had no idea why that was happening, so I went to the doctor. The last time my doctor saw me, I was 165 lbs. This time around, I weighed 207 lbs and still had a six-pack. He was in awe of how great I looked and kept commenting that I was the epitome of what most men want to look like at my age. Even he seemed to buy into the idea that the better you look, the healthier you are. He conducted tests and was able to determine the cause of my facial hair loss. The results completely altered my life and perspective.
My results:
- Type 2 Diabetic
- Extreme Hypothyroidism
- Andropause – My hormones had completely crashed, and my testosterone was at the level of an unhealthy 80-year-old man
I asked myself, ‘How could this be? Type 2 diabetic, I hadn’t eaten carbohydrates in 10 months. How could my body be struggling so much internally yet look so good externally?’
I walked into my doctor’s office believing I was the epitome of health and then walked out feeling the opposite. The sole hint provided was the explanation for my facial hair loss: an autoimmune disease triggered by prolonged chronic stress. After six years of effort to correct the damage I had done to myself, I discovered stress was the cause of my demise. I had done it to myself. I created so much stress on my body, and my lifestyle and training only made the stress worse versus helping me be resilient to the stress.
This experience has completely changed how I work with clients. I now believe stress is the most dangerous enemy to the metabolism, so I now work with people to help them become resilient to stress versus beating them down with stress. Exercise is stress. The wrong nutrition protocols drive stress, and how you fight stress is drastically different from what my industry teaches. By changing my approach to respect and battle stress, the outcomes for my clients have become amazing. Results are drastically better with less effort around fitness and more focus on a stress-resilient lifestyle. The forms of exercise we now choose are very effective with much less stress as a result. For example, most people think lots of HITT workouts each week are the answer for fat loss, but when you look at the research you see a different story.
A small amount of it weekly is good, but too much is devastating to the metabolism. Just ask anyone who has done something like OrangeTheory four to six days a week for a long period of time. Initially, you may get some good results, then it might backfire and you may start putting weight on. We have found – with supportive research – that lifting weights following a Peripheral Heart Action theory is much more beneficial for fat loss with a lot less stress hormones being generated. So, we recommend lots of lifting with smaller doses of HITT each week for optimal outcomes.
There is still a battle around carbs being bad, but I learned through experience that if you lead a high-stress lifestyle and add exercise stress, it becomes your biggest adversary. The nutritional answer to creating resilience to this stress is to strategically use carbohydrates to bring stress hormones down. I had become a type 2 diabetic from too much stress, and I beat it by including complex carbs into my diet every day. I recommend all my clients eat complex carbs every day, and the outcomes have been nothing short of amazing.
Throughout your career, you’ve had the privilege of being featured in notable works and collaborating with esteemed professionals. How have these experiences shaped your perspective on health and fitness?
I learned early on the best education was found through the ones who have proven results. I’ve spent my career doing whatever it took to learn from those people. I wanted to learn what was proven to work, versus scientific theory. The late Charles Poliquin – one of my early mentors – taught us years ago that there is the Science of Fitness/Nutrition and the Art of Fitness/Nutrition. The science is clearly well behind the art, so I am always looking for those who are getting results versus those who are preaching science.
I’ve spent a large portion of my career learning from those working with professional athletes. These coaches, doctors, and practitioners are always looking for an edge with their athletes, so they are always on the cutting edge of what is working and what is not working. I then take these strategies and bring them to my clients and programs. In my opinion, high performance is high performance, if it is working in the world of sports, it will work with my high performers looking for more out of life.
You emphasize the importance of daily decisions in life’s success or demise. Can you share a personal habit or routine that you believe significantly contributes to your well-being?
When it comes to optimal health, well-being, and success – your daily habits matter most. For example, most people think exercise is the most important factor for losing weight when in actuality it often comes down to movement. Walking every day is one of the most impactful things you can do to lose weight. Exercising a few times a week burns more calories at the moment, but it might come with consequences like increased hunger, for example. Walking can bring stress hormones down and improve insulin sensitivity. Knowing this, I recommend everyone walk – outside whenever possible – for optimal well-being. It not only is a great tool for weight management, but it’s also great for our mental and emotional health. If walking is not your thing, I suggest you find what you enjoy doing to bring down stress. Remember, stress is one of the biggest enemies of metabolism, and we are surrounded by stress. Anything you can do daily to reduce your level of stress will be huge for your well-being. I personally prefer walking and/or meditation daily.
Finally, what advice would you give someone looking to make a meaningful change in their health and fitness journey?
Find a big reason why you need to make a change in your health and fitness journey. If you are only doing it to look better, it might not last. So many people are unhappy with how they look and their strategy is to punish the body to change how it looks. Our bodies are the greatest gift we are given, but it takes effort and patience to get the most out of it. I always ask people to find a big reason why they want to look better, feel better, and have more energy.
Start to think bigger and ask yourself, ‘How will my life change if I prioritize my well-being in the next year, 10 years, or 20 years?’
My big reason is my children. I want to be a model of self-love for them, and I want to be a highly engaged father. It takes an insane amount of energy at my current age of 48 years old to do that. They see me eating well, working out, meditating, and avoiding alcohol, and it’s never because I want to look better. They know I do it for energy to engage with them, to be good at my job, and because I love myself. It is never about how I look. I want to always be that dad who puts his cleats on for practice and is out there running around with the kids showing them what to do and suffering with them. I love the respect and trust that builds with my kids and their friends by engaging with them in this way.
