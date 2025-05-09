Ontario International Airport expects 2.2 million passengers during summer travel season

Ontario International Airport officials expect 2.22 million passengers this summer, 1.7% more than last year, as airlines add flights to 12 popular U.S. and international destinations.

“As Southern California’s gateway to the world, ONT is ready to welcome another record-setting summer travel season,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Our airport continues to earn the trust of both passengers and airline partners by delivering a world-class, stress-free experience that reflects the spirit of our community. With more flights, more destinations, and more options than ever before, ONT is strengthening its role as a key player in the region’s air travel landscape.

The summer travel season begins Friday, May 23, before the Memorial Day weekend and extends through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. Summer 2025 EstimatedPassengers Versus2024 Estimated Seats Versus 2024 Totals 2,221,061 +1.7% 2,854,687 3.4%

The estimated passenger volumes include:

663,959 in June

672,034 in July

671,274 in August

ONT airlines will begin new service, restore previous flights or increase service this summer to 12 popular domestic and international destinations. Domestic Destinations Air Carrier Frequency/Start Date Baltimore/Washington (BWI) Southwest Airlines Daily service starts June 5 Chicago/O’Hare (ORD) United Airlines Daily service starts May 22 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) American Airlines 7 daily (up from 6) Frontier Airlines 6-times weekly New York (JFK) JetBlue Daily service resumes April 30 Sacramento (SMF) Southwest Airlines 7 daily (up from 5) Salt Lake City (SLC) Delta Air Lines 4 daily (up from 3) Seattle (SEA) Alaska Airlines 5 daily (up from 4) Delta Air Lines 4 daily Frontier Airlines 1 daily International Destinations Air Carrier Frequency/Start Date Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL) Volaris 2 daily (up from 1) León, Mexico (BJX) Volaris 3-times weekly service starts July 4 Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) Volaris Daily service starts July 4 Morelia, Mexico (MLM) Volaris 4-times weekly service starts July 5 Taipei (TPE) STARLUX Airlines 4-times weekly service starts June 2

Airlines are offering more than 2.8 million seats in and out of ONT this summer, with 77.8% expected to be occupied. The number of seats available this year is 3.4% higher than last summer.

Elkadi noted other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience such as curbside access for ride-share services; access to premium Aspire Lounges; 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping; competitively priced hourly, daily and valet parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked.

Officials reminded domestic travelers the deadline for Real ID-enabled driver’s licenses is May 7, 2025. Motorists can get driving, parking and terminal information 24/7 by listening to ONT Radio at 620AM and streaming here.

“Southern California shines in the summer, and Ontario International Airport is the perfect starting point for any adventure. From our world-famous beaches to stunning mountain escapes, desert resorts, and vibrant cultural attractions, ONT offers travelers easy access to everything that makes this region a top global destination.” Elkadi added