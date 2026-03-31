Ontario Tower Buzzers and IE Chamber to Host Exclusive VIP Reception at New ONT Field

Business and community leaders invited to experience state-of-the-art stadium and celebrate new regional partnership

A new era of sports, entertainment, and economic opportunity is taking shape in the Inland Empire.

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC), in partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, will host an exclusive VIP Reception & Stadium Showcase on April 8 at the team’s newly unveiled home, ONT Field.

The event marks the Tower Buzzers’ official membership with the Chamber and offers business and community leaders a first-hand look at one of the region’s most anticipated new developments.

As the newest affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Ontario Tower Buzzers bring a powerful combination of professional sports, entertainment, and economic impact to the City of Ontario and the broader Inland Empire.

A First Look Inside ONT Field

Attendees will enjoy exclusive access to ONT Field, a modern, fan-focused stadium designed to elevate the minor league experience while serving as a premier venue for community engagement and regional events.

The evening will feature guided behind-the-scenes tours, highlighting premium areas, hospitality spaces, and the stadium’s innovative design—offering a unique perspective on a project that is expected to drive both visitation and investment in the area.

Celebrating Partnership and Regional Growth

“This is exactly the kind of partnership that reflects where the Inland Empire is headed,” said Edward Ornelas Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Ontario Tower Buzzers represent more than a new team—they represent momentum, investment, and a new level of opportunity for our region. We’re proud to welcome them as members and to showcase this incredible facility to our business community.”

The VIP Reception underscores IERCC’s role as a connector—bringing together business, government, and emerging industries to support strategic growth across the Inland Empire.

Where Business, Sports, and Community Converge

With the addition of the Tower Buzzers and ONT Field, Ontario continues to strengthen its position as a destination for sports, entertainment, and economic development.

The event is expected to draw a curated audience of executives, stakeholders, and community leaders—further reinforcing the Chamber’s commitment to providing high-level access and meaningful opportunities for its members.