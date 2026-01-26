Sponsored by Lluvia, the undefeated champion earns unanimous decision victory with guidance from Robert Garcia

Premium alkaline water brand Lluvia proudly stood behind Raymond Muratalla this past weekend as the Fontana, California native successfully defended his IBF World Lightweight Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Andy Cruz in Las Vegas.

Muratalla delivered a composed and technically sound performance, controlling the pace of the fight and earning a majority decision on the judges’ scorecards. The win further solidifies his position among boxing’s elite lightweights and marks another defining moment in his championship run.

Lluvia, a premium 9+ pH alkaline water brand inspired by rain and engineered for modern hydration, served as an official sponsor of Muratalla for the bout. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparation, performance, and intentional excellence—qualities Muratalla continues to display inside the ring.

Guiding Muratalla’s success is renowned trainer Robert Garcia, recently named Trainer of the Year by Ring Magazine. Garcia’s championship pedigree and strategic leadership were evident throughout the fight, reinforcing the strength of a team built for sustained success at the highest level of the sport.

Beyond the victory itself, Muratalla’s rise continues to resonate with his hometown of Fontana, where he has become a source of pride and inspiration for aspiring athletes. His disciplined approach, humility, and dedication to craft have helped establish him not only as a world champion, but as a respected representative of his community.

Lluvia’s sponsorship underscores the brand’s growing presence in elite athletics and performance-driven environments. Packaged in plastic-free aluminum cans and protected by advanced can technology, Lluvia is designed to help preserve water quality, taste, and pH stability—delivering clean, elevated hydration for athletes and active lifestyles.

As Muratalla continues to build his legacy as IBF World Lightweight Champion, Lluvia looks forward to supporting the journey ahead—both in and out of the ring.