Ontario International Airport Welcomes Avelo Airlines with New Nonstop Service to Sonoma County

Expansion Connects Southern California Travelers to Northern California’s Premier Wine Destination

Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues its impressive growth trajectory with the recent announcement from Avelo Airlines about their exclusive nonstop service to Sonoma County and Northern California’s renowned wine country. Starting October 10, the service will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, connecting travelers directly to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS).

Streamlined Travel Experience

Passengers choosing Ontario International Airport are set to benefit immensely, not just from the expanded destination choices but also from the significant time savings associated with flying out of ONT. Known for its convenience and efficiency, ONT offers a more relaxed and hassle-free travel experience compared to larger, more congested airports. The smaller scale and thoughtful layout of ONT allow passengers to navigate check-ins, security, and boarding processes much more quickly, reducing the stress often associated with air travel.

Local Impact and Convenience

“Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority, highlighted the benefits of the new service, stating, “We are thrilled to add Avelo Airlines to our family of air carriers as we continue to provide exciting new destinations and travel options for the millions of Southern Californians who have made ONT their airport of choice.”

ONT’s strategic location and accessibility play a crucial role in its popularity. Situated in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the airport is conveniently reachable for residents from San Bernardino to Riverside and the surrounding suburbs. The airport’s proximity to major freeways reduces travel time to the airport itself, which is a significant advantage for local residents and businesses.

Enhanced Access to Northern California

Andrew Levy, Founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines, expressed enthusiasm about the new route, saying, “We are thrilled to announce our new nonstop service from Ontario to the Bay Area/Sonoma County, offering travelers a convenient, reliable, and affordable way to one of the most beautiful and vibrant regions in Northern California.”

Jon Stout, STS Airport Manager, also noted the mutual benefits of the new connection, “It’s fantastic to see Avelo connect Sonoma County with Ontario. This new route will bring a new level of convenience for our local residents and our neighbors in the Inland Empire.”

ONT’s continued expansion and the addition of new routes like the one to Sonoma County reflect its role as a pivotal hub in the region. With the airport on track to exceed 7 million passengers this year and recent records showing more than 650,000 passengers in June alone, ONT is setting new benchmarks in serving the community.

A Gateway to Growth

With world-class facilities and a commitment to excellent customer service, Ontario International Airport is rapidly becoming the gateway of choice for travelers seeking both domestic and international connections. Elkadi proudly asserts, “With our world-class facilities, great amenities, and unparalleled customer experiences, we are proud to connect the world to one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the country.”

As ONT continues to expand its services and streamline travel experiences, it solidifies its position not just as a transport hub but as a significant contributor to the economic vitality of the Inland Empire.