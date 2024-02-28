Embracing the Sun: The Simplest Wellness Hack for Busy Lives

From Historic Health Haven to Modern Wellness Destination – A Conversation on Transformation and Vision

In this exclusive interview, we delve into the rich history and visionary future of the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort with none other than Jeroen Strack, the General Manager of this iconic establishment. Strack, a seasoned expert in the hospitality industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and an innovative approach to the rejuvenation of one of California’s most treasured wellness destinations. Under his leadership, the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort has undergone a transformative journey, blending its historic charm with modern luxury to redefine the wellness and hospitality experience. Join us as we explore the resort’s evolution, its commitment to health and wellness, and the exciting future plans under Strack’s guidance.

Jeroen Strack, General Manager, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

The history of Murrieta Hot Springs Resort dates back to the 19th century. Can you share more about the origins of the resort and how it has evolved over time?

Murrieta Hot Springs Resort was established in 1902 and quickly became one of the nation’s top health resorts by the mid-1920s. Over the years, the resort has undergone several transitions with different uses. For the last 30 years, it has been used as a church retreat center and bible college, rendering it inaccessible to the public.

The website mentions the therapeutic benefits of the resort’s hot springs. Could you elaborate on the specific healing properties of the mineral-rich geothermal water and how it benefits guests?

No two hot spring’s water mineral content is the same, making each location distinctly unique in how our bodies will feel the effects of soaking in the mineral water. The science of Balneology studies the therapeutic use of natural mineral spring water. This science has shown us that the waters have an innate and reproducible effect on people who soak in them.

The thermal, physical, and mineral components of soaking in mineral spring water contribute to the overall health-giving effect. Our medical director, Dr. Marcus Coplin, N.D., is the preeminent balneologist in North America and regularly contributes to the international community of researchers and physicians on this topic. Under his direction, we have designed the specifics of how our guests are guided through the resort experience to maximize the self-guided health and wellness benefits the waters provide while gently educating our guests on what our water does that is so far beyond simply relaxing.

The resort has undergone various transformations under different ownerships. How has the vision for the resort changed over the years, and what is the current vision for Murrieta Hot Springs Resort?

The vision for Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is to provide a hot spring-based wellness resort, welcoming guests from all backgrounds and empowering them to experience well-being and Vitality. Through a dedicated focus on the four elements of Vitality at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort- sleep, nutrition, dynamic activity, and revitalization guests depart vibrant and purposefully in tune with personal health possibilities, eager to integrate newly sparked resonance into their everyday lives.

Can you provide details about the amenities and accommodations offered at the resort, both historically and in its present form?

We will be reinvigorating several amenities the original resort offered. First and foremost is the continued access to our therapeutic geothermal water. Many of the original buildings have been restored and revitalized as part of the improvements. When we reopen, we will feature more than 50 geothermal pools and water features, and overnight guests will have access to wellness activities like Yoga, Aqua Sound Bathing, Meditation, and more.

The resort will also have a signature restaurant, Talia, a poolside bar, Tortoise Shell, and Cafe Azuli to keep guests hydrated and nourished.

The historical aspects of the resort, such as the Monterey Hotel and the Mineral Bath House, are quite fascinating. How have you preserved and integrated these historic elements into the modern resort experience?

Through the thoughtful work of our lead architect Chris Campbell of RQTEX, and the design team at Omgivning, the restoration showcases original architecture, with each building expressing a distinctly California architectural history. Throughout the project, the goal has been to add modern amenities while harmonizing with the timelessness of the property.

It’s mentioned that the resort has always had a connection to health and wellness. Can you explain how you continue this tradition today, including the role of the onsite medical director?

Murrieta Hot Springs Resort has functioned as a Health and Wellness resort since our inception over 100 years ago up until its previous use as a Bible College. The revival of the purpose of the resort, and the focus on health and wellness as delivered by our natural mineral spring waters, has been central to our work.

In decades past it was typical to come and stay at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort for over a week. Upon your arrival, you would meet with the onsite physician and be prescribed a course of treatments, including mineral water soaking, drinking, and mud baths, as well as some supportive physical therapies and diet.

In our revived vision for the resort, we have focused on two big changes that have occurred with time. One, with modern transportation allowing most guests in the greater Southern California area to be able to arrive at the resort within 1-2 hours of their home, and Two, catering to the schedules and health-knowledge base of the modern Californian, we have created the resort to be a place for self-guided advanced health and wellness practice. The health and wellness effects of our resort can be had if used for a day, a weekend, or a longer stay. The location makes our resort an easy way to incorporate our waters into your regular, seasonal, or annual revitalizing health and wellness vacation.

Working with our medical director, we took the layout and accessibility to our natural flowing geothermal pools and used them to enhance the other amenities at the resort. We have programmed guest amenities to enhance a total experience of Vitality that they will be able to take home with them. It is centered around our water, but also is seen in our Nutritious and delicious food and beverage offerings, our Revitalizing spa treatments and wellness activities, our Dynamic Activity offerings through Dynamis fitness, and is completed with a deep restorative Sleep with complimentary sleep enhancement trays for all overnight guests, and the opportunity to book a comprehensive sleep enhanced room for those wanting to take their restorative night to the next level.

Although Dr. Coplin, our medical director, does not currently see patients or direct treatments for individual guests, he ensures a science-informed basis behind everything we do. This allows guests to easily and organically enjoy the property, flowing between whatever offerings pique their interest, with an understanding that simply enjoying what we have built is creating a Health and Wellness experience of restoring Vitality.

The resort has a rich history of recreational activities. What are some of the leisure and wellness activities that guests can enjoy at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort now?

When we open, overnight guests can partake in water-centered activities like Aqua Sound Bathing, Aqua Yoga, and Contrast Bathing. We will also offer traditional wellness activities like Yoga, Meditation, and Stretch and Release classes. We will also open up a world-class fitness center that will be available to the public and accessible to overnight guests.

The mission statement talks about maintaining the resort’s legacy while modernizing it. Could you share some of the modernization efforts and improvements you have made to enhance the guest experience?

We have revitalized all of the interiors of the hotel buildings, adding thoughtful touches that complement the historical elements while bringing the entire resort up to the expectation levels of today’s vacationer.

How has the community of Murrieta been involved in the restoration and stewardship of the resort, and what role do you see the resort playing in the local community’s life?

The community has played an incredibly supportive role in what the future holds for the resort.

Finally, can you provide insights into the future plans and developments for Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, and how you envision its role in the hospitality industry in the coming years?

We will continue to evolve our offerings to be in tune with the wellness needs of our guests. We are excited to bring our unique offerings to the industry.