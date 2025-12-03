People On The Move
CB&T Welcomes Darren Delle Donne to its Premier Wealth Banking Team in Rancho Cucamonga
Darren Delle Donne has joined California Bank & Trust in Rancho Cucamonga as Vice President, Relationship Manager. With 15+ years in wealth management, he brings expertise in financial planning, client advisory and small business consulting. He’ll help clients identify financial gaps and connect them with long-term solutions. You can contact Darren by phone at (669) 669-1927 or by email at Darren.DelleDonne@calbt.com.
Phenix Technology Named National Recipient of W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award
Riverside-Based Phenix Technology Recognized Nationally for Inclusive Workforce Innovation and Transformative Community Impact
A California-based fire helmet manufacturer was honored for workforce innovation and commitment to inclusive economic growth at National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) Forum 2025.
Phenix Technology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of firefighter safety helmets, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award by the NAWB. Selected as the national recipient by a panel representing more than 590 workforce development boards across the United States, Phenix was recognized for its outstanding leadership, community partnerships and innovative approach to workforce development.
Based in Riverside, California, Phenix Technology is internationally known for producing high-quality, American-made helmets used by first responders worldwide. Beyond its products, the company has distinguished itself through its deep commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable workforce. Central to this commitment is the Opportunity for All program — Phenix’s signature workforce development initiative designed to empower individuals with disabilities and others facing barriers to employment. Originally launched as a pilot, the program is now carried forward by Phenix’s nonprofit arm, Phenix Gateway.
“While we take tremendous pride in the products we make, we also believe we have a mission to create a better world through developing opportunities,” said Angel Sanchez, CEO of Phenix Technology. “Opportunity for All has helped prove that individuals who have historically been excluded from the workforce don’t just contribute — they elevate organizations. We are honored to receive this national award and grateful to the partners who have helped us make this vision a reality.”
Phenix Technology’s success has been fueled by its close partnership with the Riverside County Workforce Development Board and other regional collaborators. Together, they have expanded access to meaningful, long-term employment for individuals who might otherwise be left behind. Today, more than 30% of Phenix’s workforce is neurodiverse, with many others coming from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
The W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award is presented annually to one business that demonstrates transformative leadership in workforce development and community impact. Phenix Technology now joins a select group of past recipients who have helped redefine how businesses can play a leading role in building vibrant, inclusive local economies. Founded in Riverside, California, Phenix Technology, Inc. is a family-owned, global manufacturer of high-quality safety helmets for firefighters and first responders. For over five decades, Phenix has been committed to protecting those who protect us and to creating opportunity through inclusive, community focused workforce development. Learn more at www.phenixfirehelmets.com.
Spectrum Names Cable Veteran Wally Bakare West Regional Vice President of Field Operations
Spectrum announced Wally Bakare is the new Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the company’s West Region, which comprises the company’s cable systems serving customers in Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona. Mr. Bakare succeeds and will report to Shannon Atkinson, who was recently promoted to Senior Vice President, Field Operations, overseeing multiple regions for the company. In this role, Mr. Bakare returns to Southern California and will be based in El Segundo.
As Regional Vice President of Field Operations, he leads the 4,000-member West Field Operations workforce, including the field technicians who perform installation and service calls in homes and small and medium-sized businesses. His organization is also responsible for the monitoring, maintenance, construction and upgrade of local broadband networks, including the company’s network evolution, which will bring symmetrical and multi-gigabit speeds to Spectrum’s entire 41-state service area, as well as network expansion.
“Wally’s more than 25-year career in the industry is highlighted by his focus on organizational performance across all areas of Field Operations,” said Ms. Atkinson. “He has a unique ability to diagnose operational gaps and develop strategic and tactical plans that will improve performance and enhance the experience for millions of Spectrum customers across Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona.”
Since August 2021, Mr. Bakare has served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the company’s Northwest Region, which includes the company’s operations in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, as well as Central and Northern California. He earlier spent five years in the West Region as Area Vice President for the SoCal Central management area, serving communities in Los Angeles and Orange County.
Mr. Bakare began his career in the industry in 1996 with Nextel Communications and later spent seven years at Comcast in a variety of broadband and telephony leadership roles, before joining Time Warner Cable in 2006. While at Time Warner Cable, he held a series of telephony and operations leadership positions in Southern California and Ohio before moving to Charter in 2014 as Area Vice President for its California management area.
Mr. Bakare holds a master’s degree in Telecommunications Management from the University of Maryland University College and is a graduate of Harvard University’s Cable Executive Management Program.
IE Chamber and AmCham Peru Forge Strategic Partnership for Business and Youth Development
Building Global Bridges: IERCC and AmCham Peru Unite for Cross-Continental Business Growth and Youth Empowerment
On December 12, 2023, a landmark event unfolded as the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) took a significant step in expanding its international influence by forging a strategic partnership with The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Peru. In a meeting that symbolized the dawn of a new era in cross-continental collaboration, Eddy Sumar, MBA, CCE, CICE, an esteemed member and Chair of Education and Youth Skills Development at IERCC, presented Mr. Aldo R. Defilippi, the Executive Director of AmCham Peru, with the Certificate of Honorary Global Member.
This partnership marks IERCC’s foray into the Latin American continent, signifying a major stride in its mission to build collaborative networks that facilitate market entry and growth for US and Peruvian companies. IERCC President and CEO Edward Ornelas, Jr. commented on this milestone, stating, “This partnership with AmCham Peru is a significant achievement for IERCC. It represents our dedication to fostering international business relations and our commitment to the growth of businesses in both regions. We are excited to embark on this journey, offering our members unprecedented access to new markets and opportunities.”
The collaboration between IERCC and AmCham Peru is set to open new avenues for businesses in both regions. It will enable members of AmCham Peru to tap into the vast resources and connections that IERCC offers, thereby facilitating smoother market entry and business expansion.
A key focus of the partnership is the development of youth and education programs. During the meeting, Mr. Aldo R. Defilippi was introduced to various initiatives led by IERCC aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs and business leaders of tomorrow. Further emphasizing this commitment, Mr. Defilippi received a copy of “The Hidden Dreams,” authored by Eddy Sumar, which explores the importance of identifying and pursuing the aspirations of young individuals.
Mr. Ornelas, Jr. further elaborated on the significance of this aspect, stating, “Our focus on youth and education is a testament to our belief that the future of business lies in the hands of the next generation. By aligning with AmCham Peru, we are not just expanding our business network, but also cultivating a fertile ground for young minds to grow, innovate, and lead.”
IERCC’s partnership with AmCham Peru is a forward-thinking move, indicative of its commitment to nurturing a global business community that supports both immediate business interests and long-term developmental goals. This collaboration is set to be a beacon of innovation, growth, and shared success, benefiting businesses and young leaders in both the United States and Peru.
As the Inland Empire business community looks on, the IERCC and AmCham Peru collaboration promises to usher in a new era of international business cooperation, bridging continents and cultures for mutual prosperity.
