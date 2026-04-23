Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger volumes rose for 4th straight month in March while freight shipments grew by 15%
SoCal gateway also reported 4% more passengers and 12.7% gain in freight in first quarter of 2026
Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport (ONT) increased for the fourth consecutive month in March while shipments of commercial air freight gained more than 15%, airport officials announced. Over the first quarter of the year, passenger volume was 4% higher and air freight tonnage increased by 12.7%.
The Southern California gateway welcomed 574,819 passengers last month, 2.7% more than in March last year. The number of domestic and international travelers totaled 514,777 and 60,042, respectively. International travel surged by 55.2%.
Through the first three months of the year, ONT served more than 1.5 million passengers, 4.1% more than the first quarter in 2025. Domestic passenger volume was almost unchanged at 1.3 million, and international travelers increased 58.4% to 181,854.
“Our continued passenger growth in March is a direct reflection of the confidence our airline partners and passengers have in ONT and in our team’s commitment to delivering a high-quality experience every single day,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).
“While the outlook for the rest of the year carries some uncertainty, particularly with rising fuel costs, we’re not standing still. We’re working hand-in-hand with our airline partners to protect what matters most: reliable schedules, strong service levels, and the experience our travelers have come to expect from ONT.”
PassengerTotals Mar2026 Mar2025 Change YTD2026 YTD2025 Change Domestic 514,777 520,938 -1.2% 1,364,485 1,370,143 -0.4% International 60,042 38,681 55.2% 181,854 114,808 58.4% Total 574,819 559,619 2.7% 1,546,339 1,484,951 4.1%
Air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in March were:
- Southwest Airlines (37.5%)
- American Airlines (17.2%)
- Alaska Airlines (10.2%)
- United Airlines (9.5%)
- Delta Air Lines (8.6%)
Air cargo, including commercial freight and U.S. mail, grew by 11.6% in March. Freight was up by 15.3%, while the mail was 7.5% lower.
On a year-to-date basis, cargo tonnage rose 9.2% to more than 208,000 tons, with freight up by 12.7%. Shipments of mail declined by 8.6%.
Air cargo(tonnage) Mar2026 Mar2025 Change YTD2026 YTD2025 Change Freight 65,056 56,407 15.3% 179,702 159,436 12.7% 10,137 10,955 -7.5% 28,860 31,584 -8.6% Total 75,193 67,361 11.6% 208,562 191,020 9.2%
“The continued monthly double-digit growth in air freight activity is gratifying and bodes well for Ontario International’s growing contribution to the economic impact of our airport in the region,” Elkadi said.
Travel & Tourism
Fly Ontario, Calif., to Honolulu aboard Southwest Airlines starting in June
The island vibes were being felt across Ontario International Airport (ONT) with news that Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service between the Southern California gateway and Honolulu beginning in June 2026.
The new service set to start June 4 will offer a morning departure from ONT, and a return flight arriving from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in the evening, giving Los Angeles area travelers another option to reach the Aloha State traveling with California’s largest air service provider, Southwest.
“We couldn’t be more pleased by the announcement from our longtime partner. It is truly a point of pride for us,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “The aloha spirit can be felt throughout our airport in the harmony we strive to create every day, the humility our people display in their work and the kindness extended to our airline partners and customers. We want all who come to Ontario to feel at home. To our friends at Southwest, mahalo,” Wapner said.
“Southwest is so thankful for 40 faithful years of nonstop support from our Southern California Customers who choose the ease and access of Ontario,” said Andrew Watterson, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re grateful to show them the way to Hawaii with Heart and a nonstop access into our expansive interisland network that offers nearly sixty departures a day within Hawaii.”
The new Southwest service will double the number of seats available on the popular route, and will operate alongside existing service provided by Alaska Airlines.
Southwest will serve ONT-HNL passengers with Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets equipped with 175 seats including in-seat power, and free WiFi for Members of the carrier’s loyalty program, Rapid Rewards.
Beginning January 27, 2026, Southwest will offer assigned seating with standard, preferred and expanded legroom options.
Flight schedules and tickets are available at Southwest.com.
Southwest celebrated its 40th anniversary at ONT earlier this year and is the airport’s largest carrier, serving 36% of the airport’s passengers in 2024.
The start of Southwest service to Honolulu will come just months before Ontario marks the 10-year anniversary of its return to local ownership.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport expects 2.2 million passengers during summer travel season
Ontario International Airport officials expect 2.22 million passengers this summer, 1.7% more than last year, as airlines add flights to 12 popular U.S. and international destinations.
“As Southern California’s gateway to the world, ONT is ready to welcome another record-setting summer travel season,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Our airport continues to earn the trust of both passengers and airline partners by delivering a world-class, stress-free experience that reflects the spirit of our community. With more flights, more destinations, and more options than ever before, ONT is strengthening its role as a key player in the region’s air travel landscape.
The summer travel season begins Friday, May 23, before the Memorial Day weekend and extends through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.
Summer 2025 EstimatedPassengers Versus2024 Estimated Seats Versus 2024 Totals 2,221,061 +1.7% 2,854,687 3.4%
The estimated passenger volumes include:
- 663,959 in June
- 672,034 in July
- 671,274 in August
ONT airlines will begin new service, restore previous flights or increase service this summer to 12 popular domestic and international destinations.
Domestic Destinations Air Carrier Frequency/Start Date Baltimore/Washington (BWI) Southwest Airlines Daily service starts June 5 Chicago/O’Hare (ORD) United Airlines Daily service starts May 22 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) American Airlines 7 daily (up from 6) Frontier Airlines 6-times weekly New York (JFK) JetBlue Daily service resumes April 30 Sacramento (SMF) Southwest Airlines 7 daily (up from 5) Salt Lake City (SLC) Delta Air Lines 4 daily (up from 3) Seattle (SEA) Alaska Airlines 5 daily (up from 4) Delta Air Lines 4 daily Frontier Airlines 1 daily International Destinations Air Carrier Frequency/Start Date Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL) Volaris 2 daily (up from 1) León, Mexico (BJX) Volaris 3-times weekly service starts July 4 Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) Volaris Daily service starts July 4 Morelia, Mexico (MLM) Volaris 4-times weekly service starts July 5 Taipei (TPE) STARLUX Airlines 4-times weekly service starts June 2
Airlines are offering more than 2.8 million seats in and out of ONT this summer, with 77.8% expected to be occupied. The number of seats available this year is 3.4% higher than last summer.
Elkadi noted other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience such as curbside access for ride-share services; access to premium Aspire Lounges; 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping; competitively priced hourly, daily and valet parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked.
Officials reminded domestic travelers the deadline for Real ID-enabled driver’s licenses is May 7, 2025. Motorists can get driving, parking and terminal information 24/7 by listening to ONT Radio at 620AM and streaming here.
“Southern California shines in the summer, and Ontario International Airport is the perfect starting point for any adventure. From our world-famous beaches to stunning mountain escapes, desert resorts, and vibrant cultural attractions, ONT offers travelers easy access to everything that makes this region a top global destination.” Elkadi added
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger count increased in February as cargo tonnage continues upward trend
Ontario International Airport (ONT) saw a slight increase in passengers in February compared with the same month in the prior year, despite one fewer day due to Leap Year in 2024. Adjusting for the shorter month in 2025, ONT passenger volume was 3.6% higher than February 2024.
According to ONT officials, 450,093 air travelers chose the Southern California gateway last month versus 449,893 last year. Ontario’s domestic passenger count totaled 414,286, a 0.2% increase, while international volume decreased by 1.8% to 35,807.
Over the first two months of the year, ONT passenger traffic was 0.6% higher, with domestic volume up 1.3% while the number of international travelers was lower by 6.6%
“We continue to prove that we are the aviation gateway Southern California deserves. Even with a shorter month, we saw growth, an achievement that speaks to our resilience, strong demand, and the trust travelers and airlines place in us. With new service launching to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington as well as four international destinations in Mexico and Asia, ONT is not just keeping up; we are setting the stage for even greater success in 2025 and beyond,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).
|PassengerTotals
|Feb2025
|Feb2024
|Change
|YTD2025
|YTD2024
|Change
|Domestic
|414,286
|413,413
|0.2%
|849,205
|837,990
|1.3%
|International
|35,807
|36,480
|-1.8%
|76,127
|81,492
|-6.6%
|Total
|450,093
|449,893
|0.0%
|925,332
|919,482
|0.6%
The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in February were:
- Southwest Airlines (37.5%)
- American Airlines (16.1%)
- Frontier Airlines (10.7%)
- Delta Air Lines (9.1%)
- United Airlines (8.6%)
Air cargo increased by 6.8% in February, driven by shipments of mail which grew by more than 276%. Freight shipments for the month decreased 6.1%. For the year, freight and mail combined rose by 6.7%.
Air cargo(tonnage) Feb2025 Feb2024 Change YTD2025 YTD2024 Change Freight 50,606 53,922 -6.1% 103,029 110,691 -6.9% 9,727 2,583 276.5% 20,630 5,244 293.4% Total 60,333 56,505 6.8% 123,659 115,935 6.7%
“Ontario prides itself on first rate cargo facilities and operational excellence which makes our Inland Empire airport a hub of choice for cargo shippers,” Elkadi said.
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