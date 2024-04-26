Unveiling the Future: The Inland Empire Technology Summit 2024

Discover Innovation at the Nexus of Business and Technology in California’s Vibrant Innovation Ecosystem

Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Cal Poly Pomona College of Business Administration and the Singelyn Graduate School of Business announces the inaugural Technology Summit on June 13th, 2024 (6/13/24). The conference showcases the Inland Empire region as the Innovation Empire- California’s vibrant innovation ecosystem.

Technology Driven Economic Development

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying ahead of technological advancements is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity. The Technology Summit aims to bridge the gap between current business practices and the potential unlocked by new technological tools. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a variety of topics, keynote speeches, and panel discussions.

Who Should Attend?

This event is designed for business owners, IT professionals, entrepreneurs, students and anyone keen on integrating cutting-edge technology into their operations. Whether you’re looking to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, or foster innovation, the Technology Summit is your gateway to the future.

Featured Speakers and Sessions

The summit will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, who are at the forefront of their respective fields. These thought leaders will provide valuable insights into applying new technologies and their impact on various industries. Showcasing the IE as an Innovator’s Empire.

Networking Opportunities

Beyond the learning experience, the Technology Summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators, fostering relationships that could shape the future of their businesses.

Registration Information

Spaces for the Technology Summit are limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of businesses within the Inland Empire. Through events like the Technology Summit, the Chamber aims to provide valuable resources, networking opportunities, and strategic insights to our members and the business community at large.



Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the technological trends shaping our future. Join us at the Technology Summit and unlock the potential of new tools and technologies for your business..

Event information and registration now available.