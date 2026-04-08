Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sales of Two New Starbucks Properties in Pomona and San Bernardino, Calif., Totaling $8.14 Million

New 15‑year corporate leases, and high‑traffic locations drive two separate Starbucks transactions in Southern California

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the sale of two new single‑tenant Starbucks properties in Pomona and San Bernardino, California. The combined sales price was $8,139,000.

Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Bill Asher and Executive Vice President and Partner Jeff Lefko represented both sellers.

Starbucks — Pomona, California

The newly renovated, single‑tenant Starbucks café and drive‑thru located at 2302 North Garey Avenue in Pomona sold for $4,575,000. The buyer, a private investor based in Los Angeles completing a 1031 exchange, was represented by Brad Freeman of Freeman & Associates. Asher and Lefko represented the seller, LA Icon LLC of Los Angeles.

“We procured a repeat Southern California‑based 1031 exchange buyer through a broker relationship, both of whom we have successfully transacted with on multiple occasions,” Asher said. “We secured the buyer within days of closing their downleg, allowing them to confidently identify an upleg and close escrow early in their 1031 exchange period.”

The 1,650‑square‑foot building, originally constructed in 1977, was converted from an independent fast‑food restaurant and fully renovated in 2024 to Starbucks’ newest prototype. The property sits on a 0.38‑acre parcel at the hard‑corner, signalized intersection of Arrow Highway and Garey Avenue, which sees more than 38,000 cars per day.

The location benefits from dense, infill Los Angeles County demographics and proximity to major regional demand drivers, including The Claremont Colleges, the University of La Verne, the LA County Fairplex and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. The property is also 200 feet from the Pomona Gold Line Metro Station and near new multifamily development.

The newly renovated Starbucks features a corporate 15-year triple-net lease with 10% rental increasesevery five years during the primary term and each of the three five-year options.

“This is a rare 15-year primary lease term with no early termination right, signaling strong long-term commitment to the site,” Asher said. “The buyer also benefitted from a lease structure that Starbucks was responsible for maintaining the property including the roof, a unique characteristic for a fee-simple Starbucks investment in California in today’s market.”

Starbucks — San Bernardino, California

The new‑construction, single‑tenant Starbucks drive‑thru‑only prototype located at 291 East Hospitality Lane in San Bernardino sold for $3,564,000. The buyer, a local investor from Orange County, California, was represented by David Kluver, senior vice president and principal with Lee & Associates in Newport Beach, California. Asher and Lefko represented the seller, a local developer.

“We procured a repeat Starbucks investor based in Southern California through a broker relationship and closed escrow on a rare Starbucks drive‑thru‑only prototype in the Inland Empire,” Asher said. “The combination of a new 15‑year lease, a prime freeway‑adjacent location and strong co‑tenancy resulted in premium pricing for this asset.”

Completed in 2025, the 1,200‑square‑foot building sits on a 0.58‑acre parcel and features a double drive‑thru designed to maximize operational efficiency and throughput, ideal for this very accessible and visible freeway location. The property is secured by a 15‑year corporate triple‑net lease, with no early cancellation clause and 10% rental increases every five years during the primary term and each of the four five‑year options.

The site benefits from a strategic, freeway‑adjacent location just off the Interstate 10 Freeway (210,600 cars per day) and the signalized intersection of Hospitality Lane and Waterman Avenue (55,000 cars per day). It is co‑tenanted with a new Quick Quack Car Wash, which Hanley Investment Group recently sold, and is positioned adjacent to the Tri‑City Corporate Centre, a 153‑acre, 1.69‑million‑square‑foot master‑planned office, retail and hospitality district.

The surrounding area includes several major hotels, providing consistent daily traffic and strong synergy for the tenant. The Inland Empire continues to experience significant population and economic growth, with more than 257,000 residents within five miles and a daytime population of 142,440 within three miles.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), rated BBB+ by S&P, has been named one of Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” from 2009 to 2025 and operates more than 40,000 stores in 84 countries.

“Demand for single‑tenant, service‑oriented assets leased to nationally recognized operators like Starbucks remains exceptionally strong,” Asher said. “The combination of corporate credit, long‑term lease security and high‑traffic Inland Empire and Los Angeles County locations continues to resonate with private and 1031 exchange buyers.”

To date, Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of more than $760 million in Starbucks‑leased investments nationwide, including 75 Starbucks‑occupied properties in California.