Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport Celebrates 47 Months of Continuous Passenger Growth
New Air Services and Strong Cargo Performance Propel ONT’s Growth in Early 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) has marked a significant achievement, recording its 47th straight month of passenger growth. In January 2025, passenger volume at ONT rose by 1.2%, with over 475,000 travelers compared to 469,000 in January 2024.
The airport saw an increase in domestic travelers, with nearly 435,000 passengers representing a 2.4% rise from the previous year. However, international traffic experienced a decrease, down 10% to just over 40,000 passengers.
Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), expressed optimism about the future. “We’re kicking off the new year with incredible momentum, as more travelers continue to choose ONT. With several exciting new air service announcements from our airline partners, 2025 is set to be a year of substantial growth, opportunity, and enhanced connectivity for our community.”
Looking ahead, ONT is poised to introduce several new travel options. This summer, passengers will benefit from daily flights to Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Chicago/O’Hare (ORD) via Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, respectively. Additionally, international service expansions include STARLUX Airlines commencing four-times weekly flights to Taipei (TPE) in June and Volaris launching routes to three more cities in Mexico in July, including a daily flight from ONT to Los Cabos (SJD).
Passenger Totals for January 2025 vs. January 2024:
- Domestic: 434,919 (2.4% increase)
- International: 40,320 (10.4% decrease)
- Total: 475,239 (1.2% increase)
Top carriers for passenger volume in January included Southwest Airlines (35.1%), American Airlines (15.3%), Frontier Airlines (11.6%), Delta Air Lines (9.3%), and United Airlines (8.8%).
In terms of cargo, ONT experienced a 6.6% overall increase in January 2025. This growth was driven largely by a more than 300% increase in mail shipments, although freight shipments saw a decline of 7.7%.
Air Cargo Performance for January 2025 vs. January 2024:
- Freight: 52,423 tons (-7.7%)
- Mail: 10,903 tons (309.8% increase)
- Total: 63,326 tons (6.6% increase)
Elkadi highlighted ONT’s expanding role in both passenger and cargo transport. “Ontario International Airport continues to solidify its position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing passenger airports and a top ten cargo hub, reinforcing our vital role in regional and global travel,” he said.
ONT remains committed to enhancing its facilities and services to support the region’s economic growth and meet the evolving needs of travelers and businesses alike.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport to welcome STARLUX as its newest airline partner in June 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed news from STARLUX Airlines that it will begin service between the Inland Empire and Taiwan in June.
The Taipei-based carrier will initiate nonstop service between ONT and Taipei, Taiwan (TPE) on June 2, 2025, with flights operating four times a week in both directions – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Flights will depart from Terminal 4 at ONT at 11:10 p.m. local time and arrive at TPE at 4:15 a.m. two days later. Return flights will depart TPE at 8:05 p.m. local time and arrive at ONT’s International Arrivals Terminal at 5:05 p.m. on the same day.
STARLUX offers convenient connections at its TPE hub to many destinations in East and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Hong Kong, and will serve the ONT route with Airbus A350-900 equipped with 306 seats: four first class; 26 business class; 36 premium economy; and 240 economy.
“We are most grateful to STARLUX Airlines for its confidence in our airport, employees and community neighbors,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Greater Ontario is the gateway to Southern California – a premier destination served by one of the fastest-growing and most popular airports in the United States. We look forward to welcoming STARLUX travelers to the convenience of ONT and all that our great region has to offer.”
The announcement comes just weeks after ONT announced that the number of international travelers in 2024 was the highest in the airport’s history, growing 5.1% to 438,896.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare
United Airlines to Link the Inland Empire with Global Destinations Through Its Chicago Hub Starting May 2025
Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials said they are pleased to learn United Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between the Inland Empire and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in May 2025.
“We are thrilled that United has chosen to add service from Ontario to its home base in Chicago, which will become our airport’s 27th nonstop destination,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Airport Commissioners. “United’s O’Hare service will enable Ontario passengers to travel nearly anywhere across the globe via one of the world’s busiest airports. Providing more options to reach more destinations is what we’re all about.”
The service between Ontario and Chicago O’Hare will begin May 22 in the westbound direction, and May 23 in the eastbound direction, with a daily departure from ONT at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and a return flight departing ORD at 7:55 p.m. Central Time.
The flights are timed to offer travelers convenient connections to and from United’s global hub serving more than 180 nonstop destinations worldwide.
United will launch the route using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 166 seats in three classes: First, Economy Plus and Economy.
The Chicago service will complement United’s existing nonstop service from ONT to Denver, Houston and San Francisco.
“This welcome news reflects the confidence of our airline partners in our facilities, services and amenities, and the strong demand for air travel through our Southern California gateway,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer. “We look forward to extending the world class service air travelers have come to expect at Ontario to more airline passengers in 2025.”
The United Airlines announcement comes as ONT welcomed more than 7 million travelers in 2024, 27% more than pre-pandemic 2019 and a 67% increase since 2016 when ONT was transferred to local control from the City of Los Angeles. Ontario is the fastest growing among medium- and large-size airports in California.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport awarded $2.5 million from FAA to reduce emissions, increase sustainability
Greening the Gateway: Ontario International Airport Secures $2.5 Million from FAA for Sustainability Enhancements
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $2.5 million to Ontario International Airport’s (ONT) to further the popular Southern California gateway’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
The money is through FAA’s Voluntary Airport Low-Emission (VALE) Program and will be used to replace 22 Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units – external heating, cooling and dehumidifying devices that control temperatures and keep jetways and planes comfortable when aircraft are parked at the gate. The units are connected to airport electrical power sources, eliminating the need for parked aircraft to use on-board auxiliary power units, which require jet fuel.
The VALE funding comes two weeks after ONT received $4 million in FAA funding for its runway rehabilitation program.
“We are deeply appreciative to the FAA and to Congresswoman Norma Torres, who has played such a critical role in securing funding for ONT as we meet the needs of this dynamic region we serve. The VALE Program funding will allow us to replace older PCA units with state-of-the-art, high energy-efficient models that reduce emissions and improve air quality,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
Since its return to local ownership in 2016, Ontario International has been a leader in promoting sustainable airport operations through its investment in energy-efficient infrastructure, the recycling of runway and construction materials, its fleet of zero-emission shuttle buses and its support of enhanced transit to and from the airport, among other things.
This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Commercial Real Estate3 months ago
The Evolution of Retail: A Comprehensive Look at the Inland Empire’s Newest Shopping Center
-
Business4 months ago
Inland Empire Celebrates Entrepreneurial Excellence at Spirit Awards Gala
-
Commercial Real Estate2 months ago
Valore Ventures Sells SoCal Single-Tenant NNN Retail Property
-
Entertainment2 months ago
Main Event Joins Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce: Bringing Premier Family Entertainment to Montclair
-
Commercial Real Estate Transactions1 month ago
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Drive-Thru in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., for $6.22 Million
-
Travel & Tourism1 month ago
Ontario International Airport Expands Reach with New Daily Flights to Chicago O’Hare