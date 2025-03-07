Ontario International Airport Celebrates 47 Months of Continuous Passenger Growth

New Air Services and Strong Cargo Performance Propel ONT’s Growth in Early 2025

Ontario International Airport (ONT) has marked a significant achievement, recording its 47th straight month of passenger growth. In January 2025, passenger volume at ONT rose by 1.2%, with over 475,000 travelers compared to 469,000 in January 2024.

The airport saw an increase in domestic travelers, with nearly 435,000 passengers representing a 2.4% rise from the previous year. However, international traffic experienced a decrease, down 10% to just over 40,000 passengers.

Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), expressed optimism about the future. “We’re kicking off the new year with incredible momentum, as more travelers continue to choose ONT. With several exciting new air service announcements from our airline partners, 2025 is set to be a year of substantial growth, opportunity, and enhanced connectivity for our community.”

Looking ahead, ONT is poised to introduce several new travel options. This summer, passengers will benefit from daily flights to Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Chicago/O’Hare (ORD) via Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, respectively. Additionally, international service expansions include STARLUX Airlines commencing four-times weekly flights to Taipei (TPE) in June and Volaris launching routes to three more cities in Mexico in July, including a daily flight from ONT to Los Cabos (SJD).

Passenger Totals for January 2025 vs. January 2024:

Domestic: 434,919 (2.4% increase)

434,919 (2.4% increase) International: 40,320 (10.4% decrease)

40,320 (10.4% decrease) Total: 475,239 (1.2% increase)

Top carriers for passenger volume in January included Southwest Airlines (35.1%), American Airlines (15.3%), Frontier Airlines (11.6%), Delta Air Lines (9.3%), and United Airlines (8.8%).

In terms of cargo, ONT experienced a 6.6% overall increase in January 2025. This growth was driven largely by a more than 300% increase in mail shipments, although freight shipments saw a decline of 7.7%.

Air Cargo Performance for January 2025 vs. January 2024:

Freight: 52,423 tons (-7.7%)

52,423 tons (-7.7%) Mail: 10,903 tons (309.8% increase)

10,903 tons (309.8% increase) Total: 63,326 tons (6.6% increase)

Elkadi highlighted ONT’s expanding role in both passenger and cargo transport. “Ontario International Airport continues to solidify its position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing passenger airports and a top ten cargo hub, reinforcing our vital role in regional and global travel,” he said.

ONT remains committed to enhancing its facilities and services to support the region’s economic growth and meet the evolving needs of travelers and businesses alike.