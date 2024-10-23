United Way Unveils New Brand Strategy to Reflect Its Transformative Approach Forward 

Rebranding Impact: United Way Introduces New Brand Strategy to Enhance Community Engagement and Global Influence

Today, Inland Southern California United Way (ISCUW) joins United Way Worldwide (UWW) to announce a refreshed brand to reflect the organization’s reach and impact in communities as one of the world’s largest and oldest privately funded charities that helps over 48 million people annually, including 1 million people in the Inland SoCal Region.

“The global brand refresh is a significant milestone in our organization’s 137-year history and represents our commitment to evolve and innovate in order to meet the changing needs of our communities worldwide,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW. “It signifies our organization’s longstanding journey, while also embodying our transformative approach to remain relevant, sustainable, impactful now and in the future.”

United Way’s global brand refresh effort comes at a time when data reveal a decline in the proportion of Americans who volunteer or contribute to nonprofit organizations. Through this renewed strategy, United Way aims to spur greater engagement and action among the public and reinforce what United Way stands for, how it’s different, and why audiences should be engaged with the work of United Way. Underpinning the revitalized brand are four impact areas – youth opportunity, healthy community, financial security, and community resiliency – that highlight United Way’s expertise and unwavering commitment.

“By aligning with the global brand refresh, and further unifying with our global network, our United Way will be better equipped to tackle the unique needs of our community and drive meaningful change in the lives of individuals and families here in the Inland SoCal Region,” said Kimberly Starrs, president and CEO of

ISCUW. “This strategic branding approach helps us to better amplify the impact we are having not just in the Inland SoCal Region, but in all communities where we operate.”

UWW’s global brand refresh was informed by a comprehensive and robust brand discovery process that included both qualitative and quantitative research at the local and global level reflecting the needs of communities.

Additionally, United Way is rolling out a new branding campaign theme, “United is the Way™.” By activating the United Way name into a declarative statement of purpose, “United is the Way” invites all people and communities to take action and make a bigger impact, together. The brand refresh also includes a revitalized visual identity, in which UWW’s iconic circle of hope logo has been unboxed to signify the dynamic nature of the 137-year-old organization, which – through its deep roots in tens of thousands of communities around the world – listens and responds in real-time to changing, pressing needs.

UWW’s new brand will be rolled out across all communication channels, including a refreshed website. The organization is confident that the global brand refresh will resonate with its diverse audience and inspire increased engagement and support of communities around the world.