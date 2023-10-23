Innovative Breakthroughs and Global Partnerships: California’s GITEX 2023 Delegation Returns Home from Dubai

Seizing the Future: IE Chamber Leads California Tech Visionaries in Groundbreaking International Collaborations

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) proudly led a top-tier delegation of tech representatives from California at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, which concluded last week. The event was a resounding success, providing invaluable global exposure for California’s tech industry and fostering numerous opportunities for international collaboration and partnership.

Despite the absence of IERCC’s President & CEO, Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., the delegation thrived under the leadership of the Chamber’s CTO, Mr. Gabriel Rangel. “Our presence at GITEX was pivotal; it opened doors for collaboration and showcased the Inland Empire’s innovative spirit on a global stage,” stated Mr. Gabriel Rangel, CTO of IERCC.

GITEX GLOBAL 2023, held from October 16-20, lived up to its reputation as the world’s largest tech and startup event. With its theme “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything,” the conference hosted over 6,000 companies and startups, drawing more than 170,000 tech enthusiasts from over 170 countries.

Central to the delegation’s mission was the fostering of bilateral relationships, and the results were substantial. IERCC facilitated critical introductions and meetings between California tech entities and potential global partners, securing several provisional agreements that promise to boost the state’s tech industry.

Further enhancing the delegation’s profile was Mr. Ram Thanapandian, Principal Technology Consultant to the State of California and Chair of CA State Treasurer Fiona Ma’s Technical Advisory Commission. His presence emphasized the state’s commitment to technological advancement and economic collaboration on a global scale.

“The insights our team gained at GITEX are invaluable. We’re excited to integrate these global tech perspectives into our local industry, driving innovation right here in the Inland Empire and California,” expressed Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr.

Post-event, the delegation is gearing up to capitalize on the progress made at GITEX. Follow-up meetings, collaborative tech projects, and shared research initiatives are already in the planning stages, promising to foster a period of vibrant growth and innovation for the tech industry in California and beyond.