Innovative Breakthroughs and Global Partnerships: California’s GITEX 2023 Delegation Returns Home from Dubai
Seizing the Future: IE Chamber Leads California Tech Visionaries in Groundbreaking International Collaborations
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) proudly led a top-tier delegation of tech representatives from California at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, which concluded last week. The event was a resounding success, providing invaluable global exposure for California’s tech industry and fostering numerous opportunities for international collaboration and partnership.
Despite the absence of IERCC’s President & CEO, Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., the delegation thrived under the leadership of the Chamber’s CTO, Mr. Gabriel Rangel. “Our presence at GITEX was pivotal; it opened doors for collaboration and showcased the Inland Empire’s innovative spirit on a global stage,” stated Mr. Gabriel Rangel, CTO of IERCC.
GITEX GLOBAL 2023, held from October 16-20, lived up to its reputation as the world’s largest tech and startup event. With its theme “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything,” the conference hosted over 6,000 companies and startups, drawing more than 170,000 tech enthusiasts from over 170 countries.
Central to the delegation’s mission was the fostering of bilateral relationships, and the results were substantial. IERCC facilitated critical introductions and meetings between California tech entities and potential global partners, securing several provisional agreements that promise to boost the state’s tech industry.
Further enhancing the delegation’s profile was Mr. Ram Thanapandian, Principal Technology Consultant to the State of California and Chair of CA State Treasurer Fiona Ma’s Technical Advisory Commission. His presence emphasized the state’s commitment to technological advancement and economic collaboration on a global scale.
“The insights our team gained at GITEX are invaluable. We’re excited to integrate these global tech perspectives into our local industry, driving innovation right here in the Inland Empire and California,” expressed Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr.
Post-event, the delegation is gearing up to capitalize on the progress made at GITEX. Follow-up meetings, collaborative tech projects, and shared research initiatives are already in the planning stages, promising to foster a period of vibrant growth and innovation for the tech industry in California and beyond.
Navigating the Digital Frontier: The 2023 Cybersecurity Update
Industry Experts and Enthusiasts Converge for a Comprehensive Deep-Dive into Advancements, Trends, and Challenges in Cybersecurity
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and the County of San Bernardino are pleased to announce the 2023 Cybersecurity Update on Thursday, June 29th, from 2-4 PM at The Enterprise Building in San Bernardino.
The event, themed “Cybersecurity: Advancements, Trends & Challenges in the Digital Frontier”, is a must-attend for IT professionals, cybersecurity enthusiasts, and anyone keen on understanding the state and future of digital security.
“Cybersecurity is a growing concern in this era of digital transformation. With the ever-present threats from AI-driven risks to complex network vulnerabilities, it’s more important than ever to stay informed,” said Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mr. Edward Ornelas. “This event is designed to bring together industry experts and interested individuals to discuss these topics, exchange ideas, and forge potential collaborations.”
The afternoon will commence with a keynote address from a leading authority in the cybersecurity field, examining the changing dynamics of cybersecurity, the progression of technology, and potential future developments. An interactive panel discussion will follow, focusing on a variety of pressing cybersecurity topics, including the role of AI, IoT security, blockchain security, and the evolving nature of cyber threats.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, pose questions, and gain valuable insights into the current cybersecurity landscape. The event will also provide an excellent networking platform for participants to connect with like-minded individuals and explore new collaboration opportunities.
Don’t miss this chance to participate in critical discussions shaping our digital lives. Seats are filling up fast, so secure your spot today.
To register for the 2023 Cybersecurity Update, please visit the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website or click here to register directly.
These are tech companies Americans want to work at most
Google is where Americans want to work the most in tech, receiving more than 487,000 searches a month Apple and Tesla take second and third, respectively
New research reveals that Google is the tech company Americans most want to work at.
The new study from document management company SmallPDF analyzed monthly searches for openings at the biggest tech companies in the US to see which brand was getting the most interest in job opportunities.
It found that Google comes out on top for searches, with ‘Google jobs’ receiving more than 339,000 searches a month on average in the US and the term ‘Google careers’ receiving more than 148,000 searches a month, adding up to a whopping total of 487,000 searches. This is more than 200,000 searches a month higher than second place.
Apple comes in second place on the list, thanks to 180,000 searches every month for ‘Apple jobs’ and 99,000 searches a month on average for ‘Apple careers’, adding up to 279,000 searches a month.
Coming in third place is a multinational automotive company, Tesla, with an average of 185,000 monthly searches for opportunities at the company. This is split down into 109,000 searches monthly for ‘Tesla jobs’ and 76,000 searches monthly for ‘Tesla careers.’
Facebook takes fourth place in the list, with 94,000 searches for ‘Facebook jobs’ and 49,000 searches a month for ‘Facebook careers’, which adds up to a total of 143,000 searches a month on average for Facebook work opportunities.
Rounding out the top five is Microsoft, which receives more than 141,000 searches a month for openings at the company. ‘Microsoft jobs’ receives 66,000 searches a month, and ‘Microsoft careers’ receives 75,000 searches a month on average.
|
|
Company
|
“Jobs” searches
|
“Careers” searches
|
Total
|
1
|
|
339,000
|
148,000
|
487,000
|
2
|
Apple
|
180,000
|
99,000
|
279,000
|
3
|
Tesla
|
109,000
|
76,000
|
185,000
|
4
|
|
94,000
|
49,000
|
143,000
|
5
|
Microsoft
|
66,000
|
75,000
|
141,000
|
6
|
Salesforce
|
52,000
|
41,000
|
93,000
|
7
|
Verizon
|
45,000
|
41,000
|
86,000
|
8
|
Spectrum
|
43,000
|
38,000
|
81,000
|
9
|
Netflix
|
45,000
|
34,000
|
79,000
|
10
|
AT&T
|
37,000
|
31,000
|
68,000
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from SmallPDF said: “While some of the US’s most well-known tech companies do indeed make their way into the top ten, many do not, indicating that the job searches for many people are varied and job seekers in the tech field are keeping their options open. The companies at the top of the list benefit from the prestige that their brand holds, which helps them attract the best talent, which helps them continue to lead the industry.”
The study was conducted by SmallPDF, which offers easy PDF conversion tools, allowing you to be more productive and work smarter with documents.
Source: smallpdf.com
