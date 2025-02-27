Local Inland Empire Heroes to be Honored by American Red Cross

Hope Through Housing Foundation Will Use the Funds to Provide Digital Technology to Low-Income Families and Seniors

Spectrum today awarded Hope through Housing Foundation with a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for their Resident Empowerment Through Digital Access program. In 2023, Spectrum awarded $1.1 million total to 46 nonprofit organizations through Spectrum Digital Education, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout the company’s service area.

Hope through Housing is dedicated to breaking the generational cycle of poverty by providing an array of quality health and social services programs to low-income residents within National CORE affordable housing communities throughout Southern California. By delivering programs that empower individuals and change communities, Hope impacts the lives and futures of thousands of children, adults and seniors each year.



The grant was presented at Mission Village, a housing community for seniors ages 55 and over in Riverside that holds digital literacy classes for its residents. Jurupa Valley Mayor Guillermo Silva and Spectrum executives participated in the celebration. The organization will use the funding to provide computers with broadband access for their residents to connect with online resources needed to increase their social and economic mobility.

“We are so grateful to Spectrum for this opportunity to enhance our digital connectivity for residents of affordable housing,” said Alyssa Cotter, Hope through Housing Foundation, Vice President. “By providing quality computers in onsite community centers, combined with individual coaching and group workshops, this support will help to increase access for children, parents and seniors to critical resources. Increasing the physical, economic and social well-being of low-income families and seniors will be achieved through this generous grant.”



“I am pleased to congratulate Hope through Housing Foundation on being awarded a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant,” said Jurupa Valley Mayor Guillermo Silva. “Their work connecting seniors and families to digital technology and critical online resources is a tremendous asset to our community, and will improve the quality of life for many people. I appreciate Spectrum for supporting their mission and addressing digital and broadband inequality with this grant.”

Spectrum’s Commitment: $9 Million and Counting

Hope through Housing Foundation is one of 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states that Spectrum is supporting through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since the program’s 2017 launch, Spectrum has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative and has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, Spectrum Digital Education has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.



“The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter. “Through the Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve.”