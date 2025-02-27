Philanthropy & Nonprofits
Local Inland Empire Heroes to be Honored by American Red Cross
Nine-year-old who saved her three-year-old brother’s life, military organization supporting troops around the globe, and Riverside Police Department officer who saved an infant’s life are among the eight honorees being recognized
The American Red Cross is celebrating individuals from Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for outstanding acts of courage and community service at the 2025 Inland Empire Heroes Awards. This event will be held on Tuesday, March 18 at the Ontario Convention Center.
“Not all heroes wear capes. Our Inland Empire Heroes Awards and luncheon recognizes ordinary people with extraordinary courage in our communities,” said Lois Beckman, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Riverside County. “From saving lives to helping their communities, each hero being honored has their own incredible story, and we know that everyone who attends this year’s event will be truly inspired.”
2025 Inland Empire Heroes Awards Honorees
- Youth Hero Award: Ariel Barba – San Bernardino, Calif. On the morning of September 1, 2024, nine-year-old Ariel Barba woke up and checked on her three-year-old brother, Elijah, as she did every morning. She realized her brother was not where he should be, looked outside and noticed he was face down in the pool. Without hesitation, Ariel jumped into the pool and pulled her brother from the water. She immediately began performing CPR on her unconscious brother. An adult family member arrived and rushed Elijah to a nearby hospital, where he received medical treatment. Medical staff advised Elijah’s family that Ariel had most likely saved her brother’s life. Ariel learned CPR from watching a video on YouTube that showed a child doing the job of a lifeguard and showed step-by-step how to perform CPR. Thanks to her knowledge and heroism, Ariel saved her brother’s life.
- First Responder Hero Award: Ransom De Castro – Riverside, Calif. In September 2024, Officer Ransom De Castro with the Riverside Police Department was dispatched to a call of a one-month-old baby who was in distress and not breathing. When he arrived on scene, Officer De Castro assessed the situation and began performing infant CPR, which resulted in the baby beginning to breathe on its own. He continued to assist when medical personnel arrived. The infant began to show signs of life and was immediately transported to a local hospital for additional treatment. Trauma staff at the hospital stabilized the infant, who began breathing on its own with good vital signs. Officer De Castro’s heroic efforts prevented significant brain damage in the baby and ultimately helped save the infant’s life.
- Service to the Armed Forces Hero Award: Raven Hilden – Murrieta, Calif.Raven Hilden is the founder and CEO of MilVet, an organization that supports members of the military community in the Inland Empire and beyond. MilVet’s programs include emergency veteran support, advocacy, holiday assistance for military families and more. Every month, MilVet coordinates care package assembly events and distributes them to deployed service members across the world, including at Red Cross stations throughout Eastern Europe. “Raven Hilden’s hard work, dedication, leadership, and vision is the fuel that moves the MilVet mission forward. Her presence is enriching and inspiring, and the Inland Empire is a much better community with her in it,” says Raul Diaz, Regional Service to the Armed Forces Program Manager with the American Red Cross Southern California Region.
- Animal Welfare Hero Award: San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Animal Care – San Bernardino, Calif. During the Line Fire and Bridge Fires in 2024, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Animal Care (Animal Care) played a vital role in helping animals displaced by the wildfires. Animal Care operated three shelters for evacuated animals, which were co-located at disaster shelters run by the Red Cross and partners – allowing evacuees to be housed as close as possible to their pets. In total, Animal Care cared for 645 animals between the three animal shelter locations, including pigs, chickens, goats, sheep, donkey, ducks, tortoise, guinea pigs, rabbits, horses, alpaca, peacocks, turtles, turkeys, parakeets, and a gecko. By caring for evacuated animals, they not only helped impacted animals but also provided comfort to their owners, who were able to evacuate knowing there would be a safe place for their pets.
- Disaster Services Hero Award: Travis Snyder – Crestline, Calif.In February 2023, winter storms brought historic snowfall to the San Bernardino mountains, trapping many in their homes and significantly impacting accessibility to mountain communities. Seeing so many in need of help, Travis Snyder of Advantage Backhoes worked tirelessly to move snow clearing equipment up the mountain, even hiking 19 miles from his house down the mountain initially to meet his operators and facilitate the movement of equipment up the mountain. In the following days, Travis and his operators worked day and night to dig out neighborhoods inundated with snow. Travis and his operators worked 24 hours a day for 19 days straight while working with San Bernardino County emergency response teams, playing a critical role in helping those impacted and proving to be an invaluable asset to the Incident Management Team who was tasked with rescue efforts.
- Good Samaritan Hero Award: Thomas Mann – Temecula, Calif. In July 2024 Thomas Mann, a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard, Water Safety Instructor, and Lifeguard Instructor, was on his way to work as a Lead Lifeguard with the City of Temecula Aquatics Team when he stopped at a gas station. While parking, he was notified of an unresponsive person surrounded by a crowd of people. He immediately assessed the scene, where he saw an unconscious man on the ground, bleeding from the back of his head and not breathing. Without hesitation, Thomas ran to his car, grabbed his hip pack and immediately began performing CPR. He provided continuous care until EMS arrived and took over medical care. Using his Red Cross training and knowledge, Thomas was able to help save the man’s life.
- Gift of Life Hero Award: DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont – Claremont, Calif. Since September 2020, the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont has hosted 44 Red Cross blood drives. Thanks to their dedication, these blood drives have resulted in the collection of 1,178 units of blood, which could positively impact thousands of lives. Having dedicated blood drive sponsors like the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont is invaluable, and helps the Red Cross provide lifesaving blood to patients in need. The efforts of blood drive hosts like the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont not only contribute to the vital need for blood donations, but also foster a sense of community spirit and compassion.
- Corporate Hero Award: Quality Foam Packaging, Aerofoam Industries – Lake Elsinore, Calif.
Aerofoam Industries and its sister company, Quality Foam Packaging, were founded by Noel and Ruth Castellon to provide comfortable seating solutions for commercial airlines. For over 25 years, the Castellons have supported the American Red Cross, donating more than $250,000 to support the Red Cross mission and helping the organization make a difference every day for those who rely on its services in disasters and other emergencies.
The Inland Empire Heroes Awards is made possible thanks to the generosity of Regional Sponsor U.S. Bank; Presenting Sponsors Mrs. Joan Herman and Sysco Riverside; Community Sponsors Altura Credit Union, Circle K, Double Tree by Hilton Claremont, Inland Empire Business Journal, JJ Roofing, Ed Monie, the Ontario Convention Center, and other local sponsors.
“The generous support of our event sponsors allows us to honor incredible individuals from across the Inland Empire, as well as raise funds for vital Red Cross services,” said Yevette Baysinger, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of San Bernardino County.
This year’s event donations will benefit Red Cross Disaster Relief. From Hurricanes Helene and Milton to the Airport Fire, Line Fire, Bridge Fire, Los Angeles wildfires and countless other crises, the Red Cross has been there for thousands of people across the nation – providing vital relief and tangible help and hope – to ensure no one faces a disaster alone. Donations to Red Cross Disaster Relief will help the organization continue to deliver care to people in need.
Nominations for the Inland Empire Heroes Awards are accepted year-round. Individual event tickets and sponsorships are also available now. For more information about the Inland Empire Heroes Awards, please visit redcross.org/IEHeroes.
Philanthropy & Nonprofits
United Way Unveils New Brand Strategy to Reflect Its Transformative Approach Forward
Rebranding Impact: United Way Introduces New Brand Strategy to Enhance Community Engagement and Global Influence
Today, Inland Southern California United Way (ISCUW) joins United Way Worldwide (UWW) to announce a refreshed brand to reflect the organization’s reach and impact in communities as one of the world’s largest and oldest privately funded charities that helps over 48 million people annually, including 1 million people in the Inland SoCal Region.
“The global brand refresh is a significant milestone in our organization’s 137-year history and represents our commitment to evolve and innovate in order to meet the changing needs of our communities worldwide,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW. “It signifies our organization’s longstanding journey, while also embodying our transformative approach to remain relevant, sustainable, impactful now and in the future.”
United Way’s global brand refresh effort comes at a time when data reveal a decline in the proportion of Americans who volunteer or contribute to nonprofit organizations. Through this renewed strategy, United Way aims to spur greater engagement and action among the public and reinforce what United Way stands for, how it’s different, and why audiences should be engaged with the work of United Way. Underpinning the revitalized brand are four impact areas – youth opportunity, healthy community, financial security, and community resiliency – that highlight United Way’s expertise and unwavering commitment.
“By aligning with the global brand refresh, and further unifying with our global network, our United Way will be better equipped to tackle the unique needs of our community and drive meaningful change in the lives of individuals and families here in the Inland SoCal Region,” said Kimberly Starrs, president and CEO of
ISCUW. “This strategic branding approach helps us to better amplify the impact we are having not just in the Inland SoCal Region, but in all communities where we operate.”
UWW’s global brand refresh was informed by a comprehensive and robust brand discovery process that included both qualitative and quantitative research at the local and global level reflecting the needs of communities.
Additionally, United Way is rolling out a new branding campaign theme, “United is the Way™.” By activating the United Way name into a declarative statement of purpose, “United is the Way” invites all people and communities to take action and make a bigger impact, together. The brand refresh also includes a revitalized visual identity, in which UWW’s iconic circle of hope logo has been unboxed to signify the dynamic nature of the 137-year-old organization, which – through its deep roots in tens of thousands of communities around the world – listens and responds in real-time to changing, pressing needs.
UWW’s new brand will be rolled out across all communication channels, including a refreshed website. The organization is confident that the global brand refresh will resonate with its diverse audience and inspire increased engagement and support of communities around the world.
Philanthropy & Nonprofits
Spectrum Awards $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant to Hope Through Housing Foundation
Hope Through Housing Foundation Will Use the Funds to Provide Digital Technology to Low-Income Families and Seniors
Spectrum today awarded Hope through Housing Foundation with a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for their Resident Empowerment Through Digital Access program. In 2023, Spectrum awarded $1.1 million total to 46 nonprofit organizations through Spectrum Digital Education, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout the company’s service area.
Hope through Housing is dedicated to breaking the generational cycle of poverty by providing an array of quality health and social services programs to low-income residents within National CORE affordable housing communities throughout Southern California. By delivering programs that empower individuals and change communities, Hope impacts the lives and futures of thousands of children, adults and seniors each year.
The grant was presented at Mission Village, a housing community for seniors ages 55 and over in Riverside that holds digital literacy classes for its residents. Jurupa Valley Mayor Guillermo Silva and Spectrum executives participated in the celebration. The organization will use the funding to provide computers with broadband access for their residents to connect with online resources needed to increase their social and economic mobility.
“We are so grateful to Spectrum for this opportunity to enhance our digital connectivity for residents of affordable housing,” said Alyssa Cotter, Hope through Housing Foundation, Vice President. “By providing quality computers in onsite community centers, combined with individual coaching and group workshops, this support will help to increase access for children, parents and seniors to critical resources. Increasing the physical, economic and social well-being of low-income families and seniors will be achieved through this generous grant.”
“I am pleased to congratulate Hope through Housing Foundation on being awarded a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant,” said Jurupa Valley Mayor Guillermo Silva. “Their work connecting seniors and families to digital technology and critical online resources is a tremendous asset to our community, and will improve the quality of life for many people. I appreciate Spectrum for supporting their mission and addressing digital and broadband inequality with this grant.”
Spectrum’s Commitment: $9 Million and Counting
Hope through Housing Foundation is one of 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states that Spectrum is supporting through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since the program’s 2017 launch, Spectrum has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative and has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, Spectrum Digital Education has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.
“The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter. “Through the Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve.”
Business
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Hawaii Chamber as Honorary Global Member
Empowering Future Generations: IERCC and Chamber of Commerce Hawaii Forge Partnership for Youth Development
In a landmark meeting that signifies the growing collaboration between regional chambers of commerce, the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) proudly welcomed the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii as an Honorary Global Member. This momentous occasion was marked by a ceremonial presentation led by Eddy Sumar, MBA, CCE, CICE, a distinguished member and Chair of the Education and Youth Skills Development Liaison at IERCC.
Eddy Sumar, renowned for his passionate advocacy for youth education and skill development, met with Sherry Menor-McNamara, CCE, President & CEO, and Tyler Hunt, Associate Vice President of Membership Services, of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. The meeting was not just a formal presentation but also an opportunity to share the innovative approaches IERCC is employing to champion youth development.
In a unique and inspiring gesture, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii representatives were introduced to IERCC’s youth initiatives through a trilogy of educational books authored by Eddy Sumar himself. These books – “A Treasure Hunt With OTIS,” “The Hidden Dreams,” and “The Cutting Edge” – are a testament to Sumar’s dedication to empowering the youth. Each book addresses critical areas of youth development:
- “A Treasure Hunt With OTIS” provides wisdom to guide young lives.
- “The Hidden Dreams” unlocks the potential of identifying and pursuing youthful aspirations.
- “The Cutting Edge” offers vital insights into understanding credit and financial literacy.
Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership, stating, “This collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to foster the leaders of tomorrow. By combining our resources and expertise, we can more effectively prepare our youth for the dynamic world they will inherit. Our shared vision for youth development and education is the cornerstone of this partnership.”
The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii expressed its enthusiasm for the collaboration, recognizing the value of the resources provided by IERCC. This partnership is a significant step towards a shared goal of fostering a brighter future for youth through education, skill development, and empowerment.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastically developing plans to launch a summer internship program exclusively for students from the Inland Empire, offering them the opportunity to travel to Hawaii for this enriching experience. This initiative, which stems from the IERCC’s recent collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, is focused on providing Inland Empire students with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse business and cultural environment of Hawaii. The program aims to equip these students with invaluable hands-on experience in various industries, enhancing their skills and broadening their perspectives. This visionary approach underscores the IERCC’s dedication to fostering the professional and personal growth of its youth, preparing them for successful careers in an increasingly interconnected world.
The IERCC is committed to continuing these collaborative efforts and looks forward to a fruitful and impactful partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, collectively striving to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.
