Technology
LA Tech Week Highlights Southern California’s Expanding Tech Ecosystem
Los Angeles, CA—LA Tech Week 2025, a decentralized, week-long conference, is underway, highlighting the growing technological landscape of Southern California. Spanning from October 13 to 19, the event, presented by venture capital firm a16z, brings together founders, investors, and innovators from across the region to foster collaboration and showcase groundbreaking technologies.
A City-Wide Celebration of Innovation
Unlike a traditional, single-venue conference, LA Tech Week is a series of over 1,000 independent events hosted by companies and organizations throughout the city. This decentralized structure allows it to spotlight innovation in multiple neighborhoods and diverse sectors. While Los Angeles is often associated with the entertainment industry, LA Tech Week demonstrates the city’s broader technological strengths, with events covering everything from AI and fintech to aerospace and biotech.
The Impact on the Greater LA Tech Ecosystem
The event serves as a crucial platform for the entire Southern California tech ecosystem, which has seen significant growth in recent years. LA is now one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country, attracting an influx of talent and capital. This growth is driven by a diverse talent pool from local universities and a strong, creative culture that intersects with technology. LA Tech Week directly addresses the geographic fragmentation of the region by creating a central point of connection, bringing together disparate groups and fostering a unified “LA tech” identity. The decentralized format highlights various sub-ecosystems, such as Santa Monica’s “Silicon Beach” and Pasadena’s deep tech sector, which focuses on life-changing research in biotech and quantum computing.
Events Throughout the Week
The event lineup is as diverse as the city itself. In Culver City, AWS hosted “Investing in the Next Creative Wave” at its Amazon Studios space. We were honored to be invited to this exclusive event, which featured a panel on the intersection of investing, technology, and media and entertainment. Another AWS event, the “Culver Cup: Gen AI Film Showcase,” held at the historic Culver Theater, was a fascinating bracket-style contest that highlighted the work of creators who built AI-generated short films. Our thanks to the team at AWS for their hospitality and for showcasing the incredible potential of generative AI in media.
In Venice, the CTO Connect event hosted by Google Cloud for Startups focused on “Generative Media – The New AI Creative Era.” This in-person technical workshop was an invaluable opportunity to connect with key players from across the region. We are grateful for the invitation and the chance to participate in a forward-looking discussion on the future of creative technology.
Additionally, the Google event, AI Agents: Live + Labs, at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, focused on sharing emerging solutions for SMB’s and Small Business Owners.
A major focus of the week is on deep tech and aerospace. Events like “The Future of Space & Security Panel” showcase the region’s strengths in fields that require significant scientific and engineering expertise. USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) is opening its doors for panels and lab tours, offering a look into cutting-edge research in quantum computing and cybersecurity.
One of the week’s final events on Friday, October 17, is taking place at Cal Poly Pomona, an Inland Empire Regional Chamber member. The Asia Restaurant CEO Summit, an academic-based industry forum co-hosted by Nasdaq Inc., Cal Poly Pomona, and the Asia Innovation Academy. Registration is still available for this forum, which will bring together CEOs, investors, and innovators to discuss sustainable growth and scaling of Asian culinary traditions, bridging Wall Street insights with business leadership to fuel the next generation of global restaurant brands.
A Benefit for the Inland Empire
LA Tech Week is particularly beneficial for the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and its members. While the IE has its own growing tech ecosystem, with events like Inland Empire Tech Week, its businesses benefit immensely from connecting with the broader LA tech scene. The event provides a crucial platform for Inland Empire businesses and startups to:
- Gain Visibility: Showcase their own innovations and connect with a wider network of investors, founders, and talent from both Los Angeles and beyond.
- Access Capital: Meet with venture capitalists and funders from top firms like a16z, which have a strong presence in LA. This is a critical opportunity for local startups seeking investment.
- Foster Collaboration: Forge partnerships with businesses and institutions in neighboring regions, helping to bridge the geographic gap and create a more unified Southern California tech economy.
- Attract Talent: Connect with a diverse and highly skilled workforce, including students and graduates from top universities in the greater LA area.
LA Tech Week is a powerful demonstration of how Southern California is fostering a dynamic and interconnected tech ecosystem that benefits all its communities, from the coastal tech hubs to the growing innovation centers of the Inland Empire.
If you are interested in diving deeper and engaging with some of the companies mentioned, feel free to send a note to gabriel@iechamber.org for more information.
Technology
Revolutionizing Recycling: Ontario Scientist Unveils Breakthrough in Plastic Processing
Introducing WPNX17: A Pioneering Solution to Plastic Waste Challenges
By Ken Alan, IEBJ Freelance Reporter
The alchemists’ dream of turning lead into gold has captured imaginations for centuries. No less impressive would be the ability to transform waste plastics into something that can be recycled without the need for sorting, as different kinds of plastic can’t simply be ground up and combined. Consequently, about 91 percent ends up in landfills, the ocean or our air every year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED, www.oced.org). Now, an Ontario inventor and entrepreneur has a patent pending process that can combine disparate plastics, such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE).
Tina Richter, President & CEO of Weapon X Worldwide, Inc., calls her secret formula “WPNX17,” an abbreviation for the Weapon X name and its 17 different chemicals.
“The chemicals are ‘all natural’ so it is FDA approved,” she said, adding WPNX17 is a food grade plastic, by itself.
Weapon X was formally introduced at a ribbon cutting and open house hosted by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. The product is already being used by Home Depot and Walmart. The company has quietly shown their solution at domestic trade shows and will make its first global appearance at PRS (Plastics Recycling Show) in Amsterdam, in June.
“Today’s a big day for us as we continue to push for better sustainability and tech advancements here in the Inland Empire,” said Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We’re really excited to showcase Weapon X’s WPNX17. It’s a revolutionary tech that could totally change how we handle plastic recycling and really raise the bar for environmental responsibility in our industry.”
“It’s like the Holy Grail of plastic recycling,” said Greg Smith of Smart Plastics. “One of the things that’s always held plastic recycling back is you’ve got these seven different types of plastic that have to be sorted, so it adds a lot of cost.”
“I would call it a ‘plastic alloy’ rather than a catalyst,” said Vladimir Boglidskiy of Smart Plastics who evaluated the technology. “It’s like, you can’t mix water and oil. You need something to help them mix, like soap.”
The open house featured a demonstration of a recycled plastic injection molding machine presented by BOLE Machinery of Stow, Ohio. President Jack Liu explained how the recycled plastic is used to create planter baskets for bonsai trees. Every 26 seconds the machine dropped another finished basket into the hopper. The machine’s design eliminates six steps normally required for recycled plastics: melting, filtration, cleaning, granulation, transporting and drying. This results in an energy savings of 70 to 80 percent.
Richter, who has worked in the plastics industry for over 40 years, said she saw the need for a solution after having millions of pounds of contaminated recycled plastics delivered to her facility that couldn’t be used. She said WPNX17 isn’t biodegradable but she is working on a version that is.
One observer noted this technology could create a whole new industry of “plastic harvesters” — entrepreneurs who create new ways to sweep waste plastics from our streets and oceans, turning them into cash. Then, at last, the alchemists’ dream will come true.
Technology
Unveiling the Future: The Inland Empire Technology Summit 2024
Discover Innovation at the Nexus of Business and Technology in California’s Vibrant Innovation Ecosystem
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Cal Poly Pomona College of Business Administration and the Singelyn Graduate School of Business announces the inaugural Technology Summit on June 13th, 2024 (6/13/24). The conference showcases the Inland Empire region as the Innovation Empire- California’s vibrant innovation ecosystem.
Technology Driven Economic Development
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying ahead of technological advancements is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity. The Technology Summit aims to bridge the gap between current business practices and the potential unlocked by new technological tools. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a variety of topics, keynote speeches, and panel discussions.
Who Should Attend?
This event is designed for business owners, IT professionals, entrepreneurs, students and anyone keen on integrating cutting-edge technology into their operations. Whether you’re looking to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, or foster innovation, the Technology Summit is your gateway to the future.
Featured Speakers and Sessions
The summit will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, who are at the forefront of their respective fields. These thought leaders will provide valuable insights into applying new technologies and their impact on various industries. Showcasing the IE as an Innovator’s Empire.
Networking Opportunities
Beyond the learning experience, the Technology Summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators, fostering relationships that could shape the future of their businesses.
Registration Information
Spaces for the Technology Summit are limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of businesses within the Inland Empire. Through events like the Technology Summit, the Chamber aims to provide valuable resources, networking opportunities, and strategic insights to our members and the business community at large.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the technological trends shaping our future. Join us at the Technology Summit and unlock the potential of new tools and technologies for your business..
Event information and registration now available.
Technology
Innovative Breakthroughs and Global Partnerships: California’s GITEX 2023 Delegation Returns Home from Dubai
Seizing the Future: IE Chamber Leads California Tech Visionaries in Groundbreaking International Collaborations
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) proudly led a top-tier delegation of tech representatives from California at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, which concluded last week. The event was a resounding success, providing invaluable global exposure for California’s tech industry and fostering numerous opportunities for international collaboration and partnership.
Despite the absence of IERCC’s President & CEO, Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr., the delegation thrived under the leadership of the Chamber’s CTO, Mr. Gabriel Rangel. “Our presence at GITEX was pivotal; it opened doors for collaboration and showcased the Inland Empire’s innovative spirit on a global stage,” stated Mr. Gabriel Rangel, CTO of IERCC.
GITEX GLOBAL 2023, held from October 16-20, lived up to its reputation as the world’s largest tech and startup event. With its theme “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything,” the conference hosted over 6,000 companies and startups, drawing more than 170,000 tech enthusiasts from over 170 countries.
Central to the delegation’s mission was the fostering of bilateral relationships, and the results were substantial. IERCC facilitated critical introductions and meetings between California tech entities and potential global partners, securing several provisional agreements that promise to boost the state’s tech industry.
Further enhancing the delegation’s profile was Mr. Ram Thanapandian, Principal Technology Consultant to the State of California and Chair of CA State Treasurer Fiona Ma’s Technical Advisory Commission. His presence emphasized the state’s commitment to technological advancement and economic collaboration on a global scale.
“The insights our team gained at GITEX are invaluable. We’re excited to integrate these global tech perspectives into our local industry, driving innovation right here in the Inland Empire and California,” expressed Mr. Edward Ornelas, Jr.
Post-event, the delegation is gearing up to capitalize on the progress made at GITEX. Follow-up meetings, collaborative tech projects, and shared research initiatives are already in the planning stages, promising to foster a period of vibrant growth and innovation for the tech industry in California and beyond.
