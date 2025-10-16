LA Tech Week Highlights Southern California’s Expanding Tech Ecosystem

Los Angeles, CA—LA Tech Week 2025, a decentralized, week-long conference, is underway, highlighting the growing technological landscape of Southern California. Spanning from October 13 to 19, the event, presented by venture capital firm a16z, brings together founders, investors, and innovators from across the region to foster collaboration and showcase groundbreaking technologies.

A City-Wide Celebration of Innovation

Unlike a traditional, single-venue conference, LA Tech Week is a series of over 1,000 independent events hosted by companies and organizations throughout the city. This decentralized structure allows it to spotlight innovation in multiple neighborhoods and diverse sectors. While Los Angeles is often associated with the entertainment industry, LA Tech Week demonstrates the city’s broader technological strengths, with events covering everything from AI and fintech to aerospace and biotech.

The Impact on the Greater LA Tech Ecosystem

The event serves as a crucial platform for the entire Southern California tech ecosystem, which has seen significant growth in recent years. LA is now one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country, attracting an influx of talent and capital. This growth is driven by a diverse talent pool from local universities and a strong, creative culture that intersects with technology. LA Tech Week directly addresses the geographic fragmentation of the region by creating a central point of connection, bringing together disparate groups and fostering a unified “LA tech” identity. The decentralized format highlights various sub-ecosystems, such as Santa Monica’s “Silicon Beach” and Pasadena’s deep tech sector, which focuses on life-changing research in biotech and quantum computing.

Events Throughout the Week

The event lineup is as diverse as the city itself. In Culver City, AWS hosted “Investing in the Next Creative Wave” at its Amazon Studios space. We were honored to be invited to this exclusive event, which featured a panel on the intersection of investing, technology, and media and entertainment. Another AWS event, the “Culver Cup: Gen AI Film Showcase,” held at the historic Culver Theater, was a fascinating bracket-style contest that highlighted the work of creators who built AI-generated short films. Our thanks to the team at AWS for their hospitality and for showcasing the incredible potential of generative AI in media.

In Venice, the CTO Connect event hosted by Google Cloud for Startups focused on “Generative Media – The New AI Creative Era.” This in-person technical workshop was an invaluable opportunity to connect with key players from across the region. We are grateful for the invitation and the chance to participate in a forward-looking discussion on the future of creative technology.



Additionally, the Google event, AI Agents: Live + Labs, at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, focused on sharing emerging solutions for SMB’s and Small Business Owners.

A major focus of the week is on deep tech and aerospace. Events like “The Future of Space & Security Panel” showcase the region’s strengths in fields that require significant scientific and engineering expertise. USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) is opening its doors for panels and lab tours, offering a look into cutting-edge research in quantum computing and cybersecurity.

One of the week’s final events on Friday, October 17, is taking place at Cal Poly Pomona, an Inland Empire Regional Chamber member. The Asia Restaurant CEO Summit, an academic-based industry forum co-hosted by Nasdaq Inc., Cal Poly Pomona, and the Asia Innovation Academy. Registration is still available for this forum, which will bring together CEOs, investors, and innovators to discuss sustainable growth and scaling of Asian culinary traditions, bridging Wall Street insights with business leadership to fuel the next generation of global restaurant brands.

A Benefit for the Inland Empire

LA Tech Week is particularly beneficial for the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and its members. While the IE has its own growing tech ecosystem, with events like Inland Empire Tech Week, its businesses benefit immensely from connecting with the broader LA tech scene. The event provides a crucial platform for Inland Empire businesses and startups to:

Gain Visibility: Showcase their own innovations and connect with a wider network of investors, founders, and talent from both Los Angeles and beyond.

Showcase their own innovations and connect with a wider network of investors, founders, and talent from both Los Angeles and beyond. Access Capital: Meet with venture capitalists and funders from top firms like a16z, which have a strong presence in LA. This is a critical opportunity for local startups seeking investment.

Meet with venture capitalists and funders from top firms like a16z, which have a strong presence in LA. This is a critical opportunity for local startups seeking investment. Foster Collaboration: Forge partnerships with businesses and institutions in neighboring regions, helping to bridge the geographic gap and create a more unified Southern California tech economy.

Forge partnerships with businesses and institutions in neighboring regions, helping to bridge the geographic gap and create a more unified Southern California tech economy. Attract Talent: Connect with a diverse and highly skilled workforce, including students and graduates from top universities in the greater LA area.

LA Tech Week is a powerful demonstration of how Southern California is fostering a dynamic and interconnected tech ecosystem that benefits all its communities, from the coastal tech hubs to the growing innovation centers of the Inland Empire.



If you are interested in diving deeper and engaging with some of the companies mentioned, feel free to send a note to gabriel@iechamber.org for more information.