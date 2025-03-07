Dedeaux Properties Completes Strategic Expansion with 850,000 Square Feet of New Industrial Developments Across Southern California

Innovative Logistics Facilities Launched Amid Scarce Market Inventory to Meet Growing Demand

Dedeaux Properties, a leader in logistics real estate, has successfully obtained Certificates of Occupancy for five newly constructed industrial developments across Southern California, cumulatively encompassing approximately 850,000 square feet. This significant expansion comes at a pivotal time when the availability of new industrial spaces in Southern California is at its lowest in over a decade, according to recent market analyses.

The assortment of state-of-the-art developments includes:

A 167,000-square-foot warehouse strategically located in Ontario.

A sprawling 326,000-square-foot warehouse in Riverside.

A 165,000-square-foot high-velocity distribution center in Fontana, tailored for rapid logistics operations.

A 53,000-square-foot cross-dock facility in Perris, designed to enhance transshipment efficiency.

A 52,000-square-foot cross-dock in San Bernardino, geared towards facilitating quicker load transfers.

An 83,000-square-foot distribution center in Rialto, optimized for both storage and distribution functionalities.

These projects have been meticulously developed to cater to the surging demand for high-quality logistics real estate fueled by the consistent record cargo volumes handled at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Matt Evans, President of Dedeaux Properties, reflects on the current market dynamics and the firm’s strategic response. “The recent disruptions in capital markets have posed significant challenges for many developers in securing construction financing, leading to a thinner market. However, the Inland Empire continues to be a magnet for industrial activities, thanks to its proximity to major ports. Our new facilities are not just buildings; they are state-of-the-art logistics solutions designed to support the dynamic needs of modern supply chains.”

To further position itself for sustained growth and leverage potential market opportunities in 2025 and beyond, Dedeaux Properties has also successfully executed several strategic financial initiatives:

Recapitalization of a stabilized Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio that includes three sites totaling 1.1 million square feet of land in San Bernardino County. This transaction was conducted in partnership with the Carlyle Group, ensuring continued benefits from stable cash flows.

Divestiture of the firm’s inaugural Kern County development at Tejon Ranch to a textile owner/user, which has also facilitated an expanded relationship with Tejon Ranch Company for an additional warehouse project in Lebec.

Refinancing and restructuring of the financing arrangements for the majority of the projects completed in 2024, which has freed up substantial equity for future acquisitions and developments.

“These proactive steps have not only solidified our financial foundation but have also allowed us to optimize our asset base, ensuring substantial returns for our stakeholders and enhancing our capacity to seize emerging opportunities in the logistics sector,” Evans concluded.