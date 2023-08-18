Bizz Buzz
Hernandez resigns as County CEO; Snoke will continue filling in pending Board action
Leonard X. Hernandez resigned from the post of County Chief Executive Officer effective today. County Chief Operating Officer Luther Snoke has been filling in for Hernandez while Hernandez has been on leave and will continue to do so. The Board of Supervisors will act to appoint an interim or permanent CEO shortly.
“The Board of Supervisors appreciates the service Leonard provided to the public and the County organization, especially as we navigated our way through the pandemic and other very difficult challenges,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe.
Hernandez provided the following statement:
“It has been an extreme privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of San Bernardino County. I am thankful to the Board of Supervisors for their leadership and the hard-working men and women who do amazing work every day. Due to an urgent family health issue that requires my immediate and undivided attention, I have informed the Board of my resignation. Under the strong leadership of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s executive team, the County will continue doing great things for the residents of San Bernardino County.”
“The Board of Supervisors is committed to a seamless transition in staff leadership with no interruption in County services or impact on County residents or employees,” Rowe said. “Luther has performed well filling in for Leonard and I am confident in his ability to continue serving in this role until the Board takes action.”
Workforce Development Earns National Achievement Awards
Inspired by the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to meet the needs of employers and jobseekers and foster a vibrant local economy, the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department has been honored with eight 2023 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo).
Among the services and initiatives for which WDB was honored were the Rapid Response Community Resource Fair, Economic Recovery Business Outreach Program and, in partnership with the Public Defender’s office, the Record Clearing, Resource and Employment Fairs.
Thanks to strong and stable leadership and policy direction from Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe and her colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, San Bernardino County received a record-breaking 160 NACo awards this year. The awards reflect the Board’s efforts to cultivate the innovation that leads to the development of outstanding public service programs.
The NACo awards recognize the best of the best among county governments across the U.S. Nationwide, 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees provide important services, such as caring for our physical and mental health, maintaining roads, ensuring public safety, strengthening environmental stewardship, administering elections and much more.
“The Workforce Development programs and services recognized by NACo highlight the extraordinary work being done by Workforce Development to enhance career opportunities for our residents and help businesses grow,” Rowe said.
The first Rapid Response Community Resource Fair was developed shortly after United Furniture Industries (UFI) abruptly laid off more 300 employees in the High Desert without advance notice just days before Thanksgiving 2022. When Workforce Development was alerted, staff quickly mobilized businesses and community partners to help connect those laid off to available employment opportunities, as well as various other community resources. Approximately 275 of the affected UFI employees were offered new employment opportunities as a result.
The Economic Recovery Business Outreach Program was a pilot program that tapped into the wide-reaching business network of chambers of commerce. This collaboration between WDB and various chambers of commerce throughout the county was designed to leverage the relationship between chambers and small businesses to build awareness and accessibility to Workforce Development services available to them. Outcomes as a result of this partnership include various successful services including job listings, job fairs, positions filled, and job training assistance, among others.
Perhaps the most impactful program receiving this recognition is the Record Clearing, Resource and Employment Fairs. Workforce Development and the Public Defender’s Office have partnered with businesses and community organizations to increase economic access and equity. The partnership was designed to bring critical resources directly into the community – to churches, community centers, community colleges, and America’s Job Centers – for those looking to remove barriers and increase their access to employment opportunities and other services. The Public Defender helps participants by providing expungement or record clearing services, and Workforce Development brings employers with job opportunities, all within the same location. The events have been well received and proven useful to the community, making this a long-term partnership, not only between Workforce Development and the Public Defender’s office but a long list of other community organizations that have also participated.
“Our team and board feel fortunate to be recognized for these awards,” said William Sterling, chairman of the Workforce Development Board. “The underlying factor of the programs being recognized are partnerships. We feel fortunate for our staff and the relationships developed with other departments and organizations and the impact these services have had within our communities, which is at the core of what public service is supposed to be.”
Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce Hosts New Members Reception
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce its “New Members Reception,” scheduled for 5:30 pm on July 25th at the prestigious Five Star Event Center in Rancho Cucamonga. The event aims to honor and celebrate its latest members, including Legacy Bank in Murrieta, USI Insurance Services, Topgolf, SecLex, Southern California PGA, and Lopez Finance.
The reception is slated for an evening of festive celebration, with an array of food and wine pairings, followed by enriching networking opportunities. This occasion serves as an ideal platform for members to intermingle, explore potential collaborations, and strengthen their local business community ties.
“The New Members Reception is a tradition that embodies the spirit of the Inland Empire Chamber,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It provides an exceptional opportunity for our newest members to familiarize themselves with the Chamber’s community, and for our longstanding members to embrace new additions to our business network.”
The event attendees will represent a broad spectrum of industries and businesses. The diversity of these participants underscores the robustness of the Inland Empire business community and the Chamber’s commitment to foster economic growth across sectors.
Legacy Bank, USI Insurance Services, Topgolf, SecLex, Southern California PGA, and Lopez Finance have each made significant contributions in their respective fields. Their membership with the Chamber augments its reputation as a dynamic, inclusive, and vibrant business community.
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce extends a warm invitation to all members and looks forward to the enriching exchange of ideas and forging of new partnerships at this welcoming reception.
For additional information regarding the New Members Reception, please visit the website at nmr.iechamber.org.
Juice It Up! Proudly Opens First Calimesa Location
Leading Smoothie & Superfruit Bowl Chain Continues Growing in California’s Booming Inland Empire
Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie and superfruit bowl chains, is excited to announce that its new Calimesa, California, location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh and aesthetically appealing store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time franchisee Zoey Zahir, who expects to expand the Juice It Up! footprint with future stores throughout Riverside County and beyond. Located at The Marketplace at Calimesa, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Calimesa locals and visitors.
“As a frequent Juice It Up! customer, I was always impressed by the brand’s commitment to providing tasty and nutritional offerings that cater to all tastebuds, and as a proud small business owner and Calimesa local, I’m eager to help extend that commitment to this thriving community,” said Zahir. “We are thrilled to announce our opening, excited to help stimulate local economic growth and prosperity, looking forward to deepening our community involvement, and ready to welcome the community to our first location and have everyone enjoy the same products that we have fallen in love with.”
As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs, and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.
Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.
Juice It Up!’s new Calimesa store is located at 1008 Cherry Valley Blvd, Suite #110, and can be reached at (909) 795-6800. The location is open Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values, or to learn more about franchising with Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com.
