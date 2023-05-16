CBRE Arranges $27.7 Million Sale of Meadows Village Center, a 67,336 SF Center Anchored by Regional Grocer Barons Market, Wells Fargo, Palomar Health, and others in Temecula, Calif.

Multiple Bids Validates Continued Investor Demand for High-Performing, Grocery-Anchored Retail

CBRE announced the sale of Meadows Village Center, a 67,336-square-foot neighborhood grocery-anchored center featuring Barons Market and CVS Pharmacy (not a part of the sale) in Temecula, California, to Newport Beach, California-based investor, RA Centers, for $27.7 million.

Jimmy Slusher, Philip Voorhees, and James Tyrrell of CBRE’s National Retail Partners – West (NRP-West) represented the seller, funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, RA Centers, completed a 1031 exchange from a property previously sold by NRP-West in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Meadows Village Center is located at 31963 Rancho California Road on 7.98 acres in Temecula. The property is 96% leased, with a merchandising mix of 19 local, national, and regional retailers, including Barons Market, CVS Pharmacy (NAP), Starbucks, Wells Fargo, Palomar Health, Subway, Crumbl Cookies, UPS Store, and Pacific Dental.

“Meadows Village Center’s traditional grocery and pharmacy offering, suburban neighborhood location, recent renovations including upgraded signage, landscaping, common areas, and more, proved to support increasing tenant performance at the property,” noted Slusher.

“CBRE generated significant offer activity from private 1031 exchange buyers and professional investors, largely fueled by the established Temecula location, Barons Market’s recent lease renewal and the seller’s investment in the property,” continues Slusher. “This sale validates that investor demand for high-performing, grocery-anchored retail continues to drive competitive bid scenarios.”

Originally developed in 2006, Meadows Village Center serves residents of Temecula’s most affluent communities, along with visitors to the region en route to wine country properties accessible along Rancho California Road (22,550 CPD), connecting Meadows Village and Interestate-15 to the west.

Slusher, Voorhees, and Tyrrell, based in CBRE’s Newport Beach office, handle National Retail Partners retail investment assignments in the western states, including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii, representing the most accomplished retail investors in the U.S.

The team’s ability to collaborate across CBRE’s multi-discipline platform enhances its role as strategic advisors to western U.S. clients in the disposition and acquisition of retail properties, and also ensures the delivery of superior results in today’s investment market. Long recognized as industry-leading investment experts, the NRP-West team continues to specialize in portfolio sales, anchored centers, strip centers, single-tenant assets, specialty retail projects, REO and Receivership assets, and parcelized disposition strategy opportunities.