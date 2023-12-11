Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Chipotle Drive-Thru Anchored Pad in Palm Desert, Calif., for $3.86 Million

CBRE’s NRP – Newport Beach Retail Investment Team announced the completion of its 1,000th retail investment sale transaction with the closing of Komar Desert Center in La Quinta, California. Komar Desert Center consists of multiple pad retail buildings shadow-anchored by the only Costco in the Desert. The property sold for $26.4 million to a private capital investor, completing a 1031 exchange.

Led by Phil Voorhees, the Newport Beach, California team, successfully closed 1,000 retail investment sale transactions, including 359 anchored shopping centers, 267 strip shopping centers, 356 single-tenant-net-leased (STNL) investments, and a variety of other retail properties, totaling nearly $14.8 billion in value and encompassing over 75 million square feet throughout the west. Since 2012, the team achieved an average of 97% of the list price on 581 closed transactions, amounting to nearly $8.8 billion. The team consists of 19 members and leverages CBRE’s extensive resources to deliver exceptional results for institutional and private clients.

“This is a day that is – at the same time – hard to imagine and inevitable,” said team leader Phil Voorhees, Vice Chairman at CBRE. “When I arrived at CBRE in 2001, Todd Goodman (retired) and Preston Fetrow already managed one of the few retail investment teams in the country focused solely on retail investments. Now we have closed the 1,000th retail investment sale transaction and expanded the team’s footprint to include strip centers and STNL investments. The team’s remarkable track record of accuracy and consistency over more than two decades is extremely gratifying.”

With its 1,000th successful transaction completed, Voorhees is stepping down from CBRE’s National Retail Partners platform to focus on private capital assets and clients, and personal investments. Voorhees and his longtime partner, John Read, will co-lead the private capital team and expand throughout the region.

Jimmy Slusher will assume leadership of the Newport Beach National Retail Partners team, concentrating on institutional clients and premier retail assets. The Newport Beach NRP team is part of CBRE’s National Retail Partners platform, a national group covering every region around the country advising real estate investment trusts (REITs), operators, developers and pension fund clients, the institutional cohort targeting larger format retail investments.

“In hindsight, the team laid a foundation of success, one successfully closed transaction at a time,” noted Slusher, regarding the 1,000th team transaction. “We’re grateful for many repeat clients and working at a great company that has supported the team over the years.”

Read added, “Variety is the spice of life, and that could not ring truer than with the variety of clients and retail investments our team represented over many years. While our 1,000th sale is a significant milestone, we approach every assignment and transaction with the same level of passion and process, regardless of its size. We are grateful for our clients’ trust in our ability to execute and represent their best interests, which has been instrumental in our success.”

Going forward, Slusher will lead National Retail Partner’s efforts in the region while Voorhees and Read will handle private client opportunities. The two separate teams will be positioned to service a wide variety of retail investment matters across the region. Long recognized as industry-leading retail investment experts, the teams continue to specialize in portfolio sales, anchored centers, strip centers, single-tenant assets, specialty retail projects, REO and Receivership assets and parcelized disposition strategy opportunities. Based in Orange County, California, the teams consist of specialists with institutional and private client relationships that leverage institutional quality knowledge and service across unparalleled access to private capital investors and the brokers who represent them, domestically and around the world.