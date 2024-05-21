Commercial Real Estate Transactions
DAUM Commercial Completes $16M Sale of 49,561 Square Foot Industrial Property in Corona
Deal follows value-add strategy with brokerage assisting with upgrades, repositioning in strong Inland Empire market
DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, a leading provider of commercial real estate services including brokerage, tenant representation, consulting, leasing, sales, and property management, has completed the sale of a 49,561 square foot industrial building in Corona, Calif. The total consideration for sale of the building was $15.99 million.
“The sale of this property was the culmination of a yearlong project with our client to renovate and reposition a 1980’s vintage industrial property,” said Charles Johnson, SIOR, Executive Vice President and Principal at DAUM Commercial. “The transaction demonstrates that even in a challenging market, properties that cater to the masses by way of efficient loading, minimal office, and excellent location, will attract buyers and lenders willing to finance the purchase.”
The property at 1141 California Ave. in Corona, Riverside County, was built in 1988. In 2023, the asset was purchased by PPVS Properties LLC. With the assistance of their Daum Commercial team, the company worked to renovate the property and reposition the site for possible industrial lease or sale.
The free-standing industrial building of over 49,000 square feet sits on a more than 2.5-acre site with ample space for employees, customers, and commercial truck parking. The warehouse building consists of cross-dock loading with four grade level doors and six dock high doors. The property has a fenced-in yard area, an interior warehouse clearance of 24 feet, and a 2,169 square foot office space. The warehouse, office, yard, and loading areas were all fully renovated to a turnkey, move-in position.
With close access to the I-15 Freeway, Ontario International Airport, and the Port of Long Beach, Riverside County is the 10th largest county in the U.S. with a gross domestic product of $115.4 billion as of 2021. These strategic advantages have bolstered the region’s industrial real estate market amid the recent uncertainty in the national economy.
According to DAUM’s Q1 2024 Market Report, Southern California’s Eastern Inland Empire is currently experiencing direct vacancy rates of 5.2% and an overall vacancy of 7.6% driven primarily by an increase in available sublet space. New deliveries of industrial space accounted for 1.6 million square feet with another 5.5 million under construction. Asking rents fell in Q1 to $1.21 per square foot. High interest rates have tempered overall sales with volume in Q1 down 27.9% compared to Q4 2023 with a median per square foot price of $235.89.
Commercial Edge, a real estate data provider, noted that in-place rents increased in February by 12.7% year-over-year across the entire Inland Empire leading the entire country. Between 2021 and Q1 2024 rents in this market have grown by over 60%.
The DAUM Commercial team of Johnson, Joseph Harmon, SIOR; and Noah Samarin, EVP and Principal, represented the seller. Clyde Stauff, SIOR, Jace Gan, and Jackson Marlow of Colliers International’s Orange County represented the buyer, who will use the property to expand their existing flooring business.
CBRE Negotiates $14 Million Sale of Ariana at El Paseo in Palm Desert
The deal is one of the largest in Palm Desert over the last decade
CBRE arranged the $14 million sale ($222,222 price per unit) of 63-unit Ariana at El Paseo in Palm Desert, Calif., to Investment Concepts, Inc. CBRE’s Eric Chen, Kevin Sin, Blake Torgerson, Dean Zander and Stew Weston represented the seller, 45278 Deep Canyon Road, in the transaction.
“Our team successfully marketed this unpriced property to investors,” said Mr. Chen, executive vice president. “Our team generated multiple competitive offers resulting in the largest multifamily transaction in Palm Desert over the last eight years. The owner passed away last year, and her trustee was tasked with selling this asset. The owner has generously donated all proceeds to various charities.”
The boutique apartment homes are located at 45278 Deep Canyon Road and offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, averaging 865 sq. ft. Each unit features a fully equipped kitchen, vinyl plank flooring, oversized patios and balconies, central air and heating, and large closets. The community amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site laundry facilities, an outdoor lounge and fireplace area, a pet play area and BBQ stations.
“This immaculately maintained property is a generational quality asset in the growing Coachella Valley submarket. The Coachella Valley has seen some of the highest rent growth in all pockets of the Inland Empire in the past few years due to increased economic growth in the region. Multifamily fundamentals remain strong in the area with the restriction of supply coming into the market,” added Mr. Sin.
According to CBRE research, Coachella Valley has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the Inland Empire, at 4.3%, second only to Redlands. In the first quarter of the year, the submarket also saw a 1.9% year-over-year rent change.
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Chipotle Drive-Thru Anchored Pad in Palm Desert, Calif., for $3.86 Million
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a fully occupied, multi-tenant retail pad property in Palm Desert, California. The property is anchored by a new Chipotle Mexican Grill with a drive-thru “Chipotlane” near the Interstate 10 freeway Washington Street on/off ramp. This transaction closed at $3.86 million, marking the 17th Chipotle property sold by Hanley Investment Group in the last 24 months.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, a private investor based in Los Angeles. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from San Diego, was represented by Omar Hussein of Beacon Realty Advisors in Del Mar, California.
“We generated multiple qualified offers and created a competitive bidding environment to achieve maximum market pricing,” said Asher. “We procured an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer and negotiated a 21-day due diligence period and a timely closing to help accommodate the buyer’s exchange requirement.”
Built in 2008, the 8,500-square-foot, four-tenant retail pad sits on 1.01 acres at 39575 Washington Street in the heart of Coachella Valley. Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies approximately 40% of the building with a new 10-year triple-net corporate lease (NYSE: CMG). Other tenants include Cornerstone Pharmacy, Luxury Nails & Spa, and Keller Williams Realty Coachella Valley | Jelmberg Team.
The property is strategically located at a signalized intersection on Washington Street, a major north/south corridor in the Coachella Valley (46,350 cars per day). It is ideally positioned one block from the Interstate 10 entrance/exit for Washington Boulevard (107,750 cars per day). Interstate 10 connects Los Angeles to San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and Phoenix, Arizona. The Chipotle-anchored property is also directly across from Sun City Palm Desert, a 1,600-acre gated community with over 5,000 homes and more than 9,000 residents.
Surrounding retailers include Stater Bros., EOS Fitness, Bank of America, DaVita Dialysis, Del Taco, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Walgreens. The property is less than 2.5 miles from the new Acrisure Arena, an 11,000-seat indoor arena that opened in December 2022 and is home to an NHL minor league ice hockey team.
Palm Desert is the geographic center of the Coachella Valley, a rapidly growing region in Southern California. The average household income within a three-mile radius is over $110,000. The population within a three-mile radius of the investment property has increased by 65% between 2000 and 2021. Within one mile, the number of households has increased by 44% during the same period.
The Coachella Valley attracts over three million visitors each year and hosts major events such as the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (the world’s largest music festival, attracting over 250,000 visitors), the Stagecoach Festival (the second largest country music festival with over 85,000 visitors), and the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival (attracting 315,000 visitors). The region is also home to four casinos and more than 130 golf courses.
Asher adds, “Chipotle is one of the more sought-after QSR drive-thru tenants in the marketplace right now, and it showed based on the high-interest level we received on the property. The sale of the Chipotle-anchored pad building in Palm Desert demonstrates there is still an active buyer pool for top-tier multi-tenant retail pad investments in today’s market.”
Hanley Investment Group has sold $1.8 billion in retail properties in the Inland Empire, including $470 million in volume in the last 48 months.
CBRE’s NRP – Newport Beach Retail Investment Team Closes 1,000th Retail Investment Transaction, Launches Retail Private Capital Team
CBRE’s NRP – Newport Beach Retail Investment Team announced the completion of its 1,000th retail investment sale transaction with the closing of Komar Desert Center in La Quinta, California. Komar Desert Center consists of multiple pad retail buildings shadow-anchored by the only Costco in the Desert. The property sold for $26.4 million to a private capital investor, completing a 1031 exchange.
Led by Phil Voorhees, the Newport Beach, California team, successfully closed 1,000 retail investment sale transactions, including 359 anchored shopping centers, 267 strip shopping centers, 356 single-tenant-net-leased (STNL) investments, and a variety of other retail properties, totaling nearly $14.8 billion in value and encompassing over 75 million square feet throughout the west. Since 2012, the team achieved an average of 97% of the list price on 581 closed transactions, amounting to nearly $8.8 billion. The team consists of 19 members and leverages CBRE’s extensive resources to deliver exceptional results for institutional and private clients.
“This is a day that is – at the same time – hard to imagine and inevitable,” said team leader Phil Voorhees, Vice Chairman at CBRE. “When I arrived at CBRE in 2001, Todd Goodman (retired) and Preston Fetrow already managed one of the few retail investment teams in the country focused solely on retail investments. Now we have closed the 1,000th retail investment sale transaction and expanded the team’s footprint to include strip centers and STNL investments. The team’s remarkable track record of accuracy and consistency over more than two decades is extremely gratifying.”
With its 1,000th successful transaction completed, Voorhees is stepping down from CBRE’s National Retail Partners platform to focus on private capital assets and clients, and personal investments. Voorhees and his longtime partner, John Read, will co-lead the private capital team and expand throughout the region.
Jimmy Slusher will assume leadership of the Newport Beach National Retail Partners team, concentrating on institutional clients and premier retail assets. The Newport Beach NRP team is part of CBRE’s National Retail Partners platform, a national group covering every region around the country advising real estate investment trusts (REITs), operators, developers and pension fund clients, the institutional cohort targeting larger format retail investments.
“In hindsight, the team laid a foundation of success, one successfully closed transaction at a time,” noted Slusher, regarding the 1,000th team transaction. “We’re grateful for many repeat clients and working at a great company that has supported the team over the years.”
Read added, “Variety is the spice of life, and that could not ring truer than with the variety of clients and retail investments our team represented over many years. While our 1,000th sale is a significant milestone, we approach every assignment and transaction with the same level of passion and process, regardless of its size. We are grateful for our clients’ trust in our ability to execute and represent their best interests, which has been instrumental in our success.”
Going forward, Slusher will lead National Retail Partner’s efforts in the region while Voorhees and Read will handle private client opportunities. The two separate teams will be positioned to service a wide variety of retail investment matters across the region. Long recognized as industry-leading retail investment experts, the teams continue to specialize in portfolio sales, anchored centers, strip centers, single-tenant assets, specialty retail projects, REO and Receivership assets and parcelized disposition strategy opportunities. Based in Orange County, California, the teams consist of specialists with institutional and private client relationships that leverage institutional quality knowledge and service across unparalleled access to private capital investors and the brokers who represent them, domestically and around the world.
