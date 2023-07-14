People On The Move — Claudia Medina Salazar, PA-C

Q&A with President & CEO of Mountain View Services–Mr. Eric Goodman

Tell us about Mountain View Services. What do you do?

Mountain View Services, Inc, has been the leading supplier of Groceries, Medical supplies, Janitorial supplies, Nutritional supplements, Incontinent Supplies, Durable Medical Equipment, OTC’s, Personal supplies, Safety and Facility Supplies, Linens and Office supplies to healthcare facilities since 1988. We save you time and money by reducing labor costs, employee liability, vehicle costs, theft, etc. Our services include Free menus, order forms, in-services, budgeting and delivery. Our mission is to provide healthcare facilities with products and services of the highest quality to provide care to the residents they serve.

What makes your company unique?

We are the only company we know of that offers Food and Medical supplies from the same supplier. Most food distributors supply industrial food items; we supply household-size items. We also provide our customers with menus tailored for their facilities.

How did the company start?

The founder of our company was a third-generation healthcare provider in California. At that time the company owned about 60 facilities and opened our company to supply their facilities. Today our company services over 500 homes for developmentally disabled adults and children. And other care homes in the community for individuals. Form elderly care homes, community-based home care, hospices and residential care.

Let’s get into your Mission. What is your “why”, and what gets you out of bed in the morning?

We want to help as many people in our community (facilities, individuals and charities) as we can. Our core values are Caring, Dependable and Honest. For over 33 years, we have provided needed supplies and served to over 3,000 developmentally disabled individuals. Now we are excited to expand our services to the local communities to help others who need medical supplies and healthcare products.

The more people we meet, the more people we can help. We want to impact our community by supporting charitable causes, providing medical supplies and healthcare products to people in need and helping healthcare facilities serve their residents. Together we can all make a difference in people’s lives in our communities.

Why did you choose this industry/focus?

As a company, we supported the industry serving as a supplier to care homes. My purpose is committed to healthcare. When I was 15, I had a lifesaving operation at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. I was in ICU for weeks, the hospital for months, and in a full-body cast for eight months. I had to have therapy to learn how to walk again. This is the reason I started working in healthcare and volunteering for healthcare charities.

We know you are very community-oriented. What difference are you making in the community?

We service homes for developmentally disabled adults and children, hospices, and home care. We also donate medical supplies to many local charities. Eric is on the board of directors for the American Heart Association, Mountain Shadows Foundation, The Fontana Foundation of Hope and was a twenty-year board member of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Why is charity important to Mountain View?

Giving back is part of our DNA. We have been doing it for 33 years and Eric is very passionate about helping others. Our business provides products and services that our client’s residents need to survive. I know every day that our work is doing something to help others, which drives my team and me to do a good job. Our mission is meaningful and fulfilling. We grew from a small, family-owned business to a more giant corporation with many employees. My motivation for our success is not making more money. My reason to grow the company is to help my employees and their families. If I can improve the lives of others, that means the business is a success.

What ways does your business give back?

We donate Medical supplies to charities like the Ronald McDonald House, Casa Teresa and American Heart Association, to name a few. In addition to providing funding, our team donates their time at fundraisers (walks, community events, golf tournaments, etc.). We help local youth activists and support our team members’ families.

Let’s get into the future of your business. Where do you see yourself in 1 year? In 5?

We want to grow but out of the need to help more people. We want MVS to be the leader of healthcare supplies in our industry and community and want people to see MVS as a community partner and resource for those in need. We want to be a leader and pioneer in Corporate Social Responsibility for organizations that are not Fortune 500 companies. Family-owned companies can make the most significant impact in their community.

What are your biggest focuses for the upcoming year?

Let people know we are here to help, Make a difference in our community, and help impact the lives of others. We need strong community partners from our customers, vendors and team.

Are there any exciting in-progress initiatives?

We are launching the Salesforce Philanthropy Cloud Through the United Way to help engage our team in employee giving, volunteering and learning. This empowers everyone to make an impact while supporting our company causes and causes they are passionate about.