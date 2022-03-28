Daniel D’Arrigo Named Chief Financial Officer for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Former long-time Fortune 500 executive will lead Tribe’s growth and development strategy

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) announced today Daniel (Dan) D’Arrigo will become Chief Financial Officer for the San Manuel enterprise. Dan comes to San Manuel with more than 25 years’ experience in senior finance and capital markets roles in the gaming, leisure and hospitality industry at some of the industry’s biggest and most successful companies.

“As Chief Financial Officer, Dan will play a critical role in leading the Tribe’s fiscal strategy, growth and development,” said Laurens Vosloo, Chief Executive Officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “One of Dan’s greatest strengths is his credibility with the investment community and capital markets. We are very pleased that Dan is joining our team at a time when the Tribe is experiencing tremendous growth and has such great potential for new opportunities.”

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be joining the San Manuel enterprise,” said D’Arrigo. “The Tribe has achieved much success while also assembling a top-notch leadership team under Laurens’ direction. I look forward to working alongside such experienced colleagues and further positioning the enterprise for long term sustainable growth.”

Dan previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in Las Vegas, where he oversaw the company’s domestic and international financial functions, including corporate finance, treasury, shared services, internal audit, and investor relations. During his tenure with MGM, Dan was instrumental in structuring the acquisition and financial strategies to acquire Mirage Resorts and Mandalay Resort Group. He also played a key role in expanding the company’s portfolio internationally, as well as the creation of the company’s real-estate investment trust.