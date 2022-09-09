Andrew Roseberry — People On The Move

People On The Move
Erickson-Hall Construction Co. welcomes Andrew Roseberry as its Talent Acquisition Specialist. A Navy veteran, he brings eight years of HR experience. At Erickson-Hall, he will improve efficiencies, streamline hiring processes, and recruit new personnel. Erickson-Hall has been a California construction leader since 1998.
Andrew can be reached at Careers@ericksonhall.com.
Children’s Fund Appoints New President & CEO
Veteran Non-Profit Leader, Cesar Navarrete, to Guide Organization Helping Children
Kristin Pierce, Chair of Children’s Fund Board, a San Bernardino County nonprofit, has announced the appointment of Cesar Navarrete as the new president and CEO of that organization.
For the last eight years, Navarrete has served as Executive Director of Child Advocates for San Bernardino County, a Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. Over that period, he doubled the capacity of that organization to improve the lives of children and youth in foster and juvenile care. Child Advocates, under his leadership, was awarded the prestigious Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Award in 2020.
For eight years previous, he served the Family Service Association, a Riverside County nonprofit. Fresh out of college, he started as a program coordinator at the Mead Valley Community Center, rising through the organization to Director of Programs Administration.
Navarrete is a Moreno Valley resident. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a Master’s of Public Administration from Cal State University, San Bernardino. He is a member of the public administration adjunct faculty there, teaching a course on Nonprofit Management and Leadership. He is also a member of the School of Public Administration Advisory Board.
He serves with several organizations throughout the county, including the San Bernardino County Children’s Policy Council and the San Bernardino County Foster Care Advisory Council. Children’s Fund and CASA have a history of supporting each other in their mutual goal of helping foster youth.
“Cesar impressed the search committee with his abilities as a visionary builder and his compassion for children and families,” said Board Chair Pierce. “He is the ideal person to lead us into a new era of service to the San Bernardino County.”
Navarrete was drawn to Children’s Fund because of its breadth of programs helping children. “Children’s Fund is a pillar in the community that works tirelessly to provide the help and support that our children, youth, and families need, not only to meet their basic needs, but to inspire hope, by breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities,” Navarrete said.
Navarrete replaces Ciriaco “Cid” Pinedo, EDD, the new CEO of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.
Career & Workplace
Daniel D’Arrigo Named Chief Financial Officer for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Former long-time Fortune 500 executive will lead Tribe’s growth and development strategy
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) announced today Daniel (Dan) D’Arrigo will become Chief Financial Officer for the San Manuel enterprise. Dan comes to San Manuel with more than 25 years’ experience in senior finance and capital markets roles in the gaming, leisure and hospitality industry at some of the industry’s biggest and most successful companies.
“As Chief Financial Officer, Dan will play a critical role in leading the Tribe’s fiscal strategy, growth and development,” said Laurens Vosloo, Chief Executive Officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “One of Dan’s greatest strengths is his credibility with the investment community and capital markets. We are very pleased that Dan is joining our team at a time when the Tribe is experiencing tremendous growth and has such great potential for new opportunities.”
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be joining the San Manuel enterprise,” said D’Arrigo. “The Tribe has achieved much success while also assembling a top-notch leadership team under Laurens’ direction. I look forward to working alongside such experienced colleagues and further positioning the enterprise for long term sustainable growth.”
Dan previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in Las Vegas, where he oversaw the company’s domestic and international financial functions, including corporate finance, treasury, shared services, internal audit, and investor relations. During his tenure with MGM, Dan was instrumental in structuring the acquisition and financial strategies to acquire Mirage Resorts and Mandalay Resort Group. He also played a key role in expanding the company’s portfolio internationally, as well as the creation of the company’s real-estate investment trust.
LâMO Footwear recently announced John Pierce as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. Pierce brings 30 years of industry sales and business management experience to his new role. He joins LâMO as the company gained momentum with record sales last year and has had a strong start to 2022.
