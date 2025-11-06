ROI: Return on Insanity—Lucha VaVoom’s High-Yield Investment in the Pomona Arts Colony

The biggest, brashest spectacle in California nightlife has officially moved East, and the IE Business Journal couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the mayhem!

After two decades as a Downtown L.A. institution, Lucha VaVoom de La Liz (LVVDLL) has chosen the magnificent Fox Theater Pomona as its permanent new home. This move is not just a change of address—it’s a strategic calculation. Producer Liz Fairbairn effectively traded Downtown L.A.’s escalating Margin Call for a massive return on investment in the IE’s Experience Economy.

The residency kicks off with its inaugural show on Saturday, November 8th, signaling a new era for both the LVVDLL brand and the entire Pomona Arts Colony—a vibrant neighborhood that is now the definitive destination for bold, high-yield entertainment.

top left to right: Misterioso Jr., Los Crazy Chickens, Valioso, and Magno

The result is a dazzling new conquest, validating Pomona’s rise as the epicenter of high-energy entertainment positioned perfectly between the Inland Empire and Los Angeles. The residency ensures a reliable surge of discretionary spending for the local businesses that surround the Fox.

The New Home: Architectural Leverage and Asset Value

The move from the historic Mayan Theatre, which closed its doors in September, to the Fox Theater Pomona ensures architectural leverage. The beautifully restored 1931 Art Deco landmark provides the necessary visual and functional grandeur for LVVDLL’s unique mix of spectacle.

As producer Liz Fairbairn states: “The Mayan will always be a part of Lucha VaVoom de La Liz’s DNA… As we turn the page, we couldn’t imagine a better new home than the Fox Theater Pomona. Its Art Deco style, top-notch production, and commitment to live performance make it the perfect stage for the next chapter.”

This commitment translates into direct economic benefits: the show acts as a powerful economic anchor, ensuring a reliable surge of visitors for the businesses that surround the Fox.

Your Investment Strategy: The Perfect Night Out

The Fox Theater provides the necessary architectural grandeur—Art Deco glam replacing Mayan Revival mystique—while the surrounding Arts Colony delivers the essential ancillary spending opportunities. Your night out is now a powerful economic engine.

From the IE: You no longer need to brave the 10 Freeway west into L.A. traffic for world-class entertainment. The excitement is now local, accessible, and high-value.

For the LA Crowd: Consider Pomona your glamorous new outpost. The Fox is an easy jump east, delivering all the style of the Mayan without the congestion.

The Full Experience Pipeline

Pre-Show Indulgence: Start early. The Fox is surrounded by excellent options. Enjoy a themed dinner at Luchador Bar & Kitchen or opt for a sophisticated treat at the nearby multi-floor Mi Havana Cigar House. This is your chance to elevate the evening before the chaos begins. The Spectacle: The November 8th debut and subsequent shows feature top talent, including celebrity hosts like Drew Carey, star fighters like TJ Perkins and Magno, and celebrated burlesque icons like Banbury Cross. This is the highest quality entertainment available. The Afterparty & Stay: Once the final pin is counted, the energy flows into the Arts Colony. Continue the night at spots like The Rookery Alehouse or a local dance floor. More importantly, consider booking a room nearby. Transform the cost of a long drive home into an effortless weekend experience.

top left to right: Banbury Cross, Lilikoi Kaos, Lady Blue, and Miss Betty Pain

Secure Your Investment Now

The success of this move is measured by packed houses, so don’t miss out. Tickets are the hottest inventory in the Inland Empire right now.

Book Your Tickets: Secure your spot for the next explosive event at the Fox Theater immediately! Use the official ticketing link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/lucha-vavoom-de-la-liz-the-fox-theater-tickets/14549983?pl=lucha

Check FoxPomona.com for venue details and local hotel options. Follow the Fun: For news and show dates, follow @LuchaVaVoomdeLaLiz on social media.

We look forward to seeing the IE fully embrace its newest cultural phenomenon. Lucha!!! VaVoom!!!