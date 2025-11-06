Entertainment
ROI: Return on Insanity—Lucha VaVoom’s High-Yield Investment in the Pomona Arts Colony
The biggest, brashest spectacle in California nightlife has officially moved East, and the IE Business Journal couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the mayhem!
After two decades as a Downtown L.A. institution, Lucha VaVoom de La Liz (LVVDLL) has chosen the magnificent Fox Theater Pomona as its permanent new home. This move is not just a change of address—it’s a strategic calculation. Producer Liz Fairbairn effectively traded Downtown L.A.’s escalating Margin Call for a massive return on investment in the IE’s Experience Economy.
The residency kicks off with its inaugural show on Saturday, November 8th, signaling a new era for both the LVVDLL brand and the entire Pomona Arts Colony—a vibrant neighborhood that is now the definitive destination for bold, high-yield entertainment.
top left to right: Misterioso Jr., Los Crazy Chickens, Valioso, and Magno
The result is a dazzling new conquest, validating Pomona’s rise as the epicenter of high-energy entertainment positioned perfectly between the Inland Empire and Los Angeles. The residency ensures a reliable surge of discretionary spending for the local businesses that surround the Fox.
The New Home: Architectural Leverage and Asset Value
The move from the historic Mayan Theatre, which closed its doors in September, to the Fox Theater Pomona ensures architectural leverage. The beautifully restored 1931 Art Deco landmark provides the necessary visual and functional grandeur for LVVDLL’s unique mix of spectacle.
As producer Liz Fairbairn states: “The Mayan will always be a part of Lucha VaVoom de La Liz’s DNA… As we turn the page, we couldn’t imagine a better new home than the Fox Theater Pomona. Its Art Deco style, top-notch production, and commitment to live performance make it the perfect stage for the next chapter.”
This commitment translates into direct economic benefits: the show acts as a powerful economic anchor, ensuring a reliable surge of visitors for the businesses that surround the Fox.
Your Investment Strategy: The Perfect Night Out
The Fox Theater provides the necessary architectural grandeur—Art Deco glam replacing Mayan Revival mystique—while the surrounding Arts Colony delivers the essential ancillary spending opportunities. Your night out is now a powerful economic engine.
From the IE: You no longer need to brave the 10 Freeway west into L.A. traffic for world-class entertainment. The excitement is now local, accessible, and high-value.
For the LA Crowd: Consider Pomona your glamorous new outpost. The Fox is an easy jump east, delivering all the style of the Mayan without the congestion.
The Full Experience Pipeline
- Pre-Show Indulgence: Start early. The Fox is surrounded by excellent options. Enjoy a themed dinner at Luchador Bar & Kitchen or opt for a sophisticated treat at the nearby multi-floor Mi Havana Cigar House. This is your chance to elevate the evening before the chaos begins.
- The Spectacle: The November 8th debut and subsequent shows feature top talent, including celebrity hosts like Drew Carey, star fighters like TJ Perkins and Magno, and celebrated burlesque icons like Banbury Cross. This is the highest quality entertainment available.
- The Afterparty & Stay: Once the final pin is counted, the energy flows into the Arts Colony. Continue the night at spots like The Rookery Alehouse or a local dance floor. More importantly, consider booking a room nearby. Transform the cost of a long drive home into an effortless weekend experience.
top left to right: Banbury Cross, Lilikoi Kaos, Lady Blue, and Miss Betty Pain
Secure Your Investment Now
The success of this move is measured by packed houses, so don’t miss out. Tickets are the hottest inventory in the Inland Empire right now.
- Book Your Tickets: Secure your spot for the next explosive event at the Fox Theater immediately! Use the official ticketing link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/lucha-vavoom-de-la-liz-the-fox-theater-tickets/14549983?pl=lucha
- Plan Your Trip: Check FoxPomona.com for venue details and local hotel options.
- Follow the Fun: For news and show dates, follow @LuchaVaVoomdeLaLiz on social media.
We look forward to seeing the IE fully embrace its newest cultural phenomenon. Lucha!!! VaVoom!!!
Main Event Joins Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce: Bringing Premier Family Entertainment to Montclair
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Main Event as its newest member. Main Event has recently expanded its presence with a new location in Montclair, marking its first venture into the California market. Known for its vibrant entertainment options, Main Event Montclair offers a unique venue for family fun and corporate events, setting a new standard for entertainment in the region.
Q&A with Main Event: A Closer Look at the New Montclair Location
Q: Tell us about Main Event Montclair. What sets this entertainment venue apart from others in the region? A: Main Event Montclair distinguishes itself with its family-friendly atmosphere and exceptional customer service, available until late in the evening. We provide a plethora of activities ensuring a memorable experience for birthdays, corporate events, or simply a fun night out.
Q: Main Event offers a variety of experiences under one roof. What are some of the key attractions that guests can enjoy? A: Our guests can enjoy Bowling, Arcade Games, Laser Tag, Gel Blaster battles, and immersive virtual reality experiences. This mix of classic and modern entertainment caters to all ages, providing an action-packed environment for everyone.
Q: Why did you choose the Inland Empire for your newest location? A: The Inland Empire’s vibrant and growing community made Montclair the perfect location. We aimed to provide a destination where diverse residents can enjoy fun and create memories. The accessibility and central location of Montclair enhance our ability to serve this dynamic community.
Q: How does Main Event cater to both families and business professionals? A: We offer versatile experiences that suit family outings and professional gatherings. Our facilities are ideal for events, featuring customizable packages, private rooms, and flexible dining options, making Main Event a perfect blend of work and play.
Q: Can you tell us more about your food and beverage offerings? A: Main Event features two dining options: a Family Kitchen Menu for casual dining and a Catered Menu for events. Highlights include handcrafted burgers, signature pizzas, and our unique Grill & Chill menu with items like Slow-Smoked Ribs and Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.
Q: What types of events does Main Event host, and what makes it an ideal venue for corporate gatherings? A: Main Event is perfect for a variety of corporate events, offering spaces for team building, meetings, and networking. We provide everything from activity planning to catering, ensuring a comprehensive and enjoyable event experience.
Q: What can guests expect from your VIP experiences? A: Our VIP Bowling Lanes and private event spaces offer an exclusive atmosphere with plush seating, personalized service, and custom catering options, making any gathering special and memorable.
Q: How does Main Event support the local community? A: We actively participate in community engagement through partnerships, charitable events, and educational programs, aiming to positively impact and give back to the community we serve.
Q: For someone who has never been to Main Event, why is it a must-visit destination in the Inland Empire? A: Main Event is a must-visit for its unique Gel Blaster attraction, a fun and interactive alternative to paintball, suitable for all ages. It’s just one example of the innovative and exciting activities available at our location.
Q: Looking ahead, what are some exciting things Main Event has planned for 2025 and beyond? A: In 2025, we are hosting several community events including Educators Appreciation, Holiday Sneak Peek, and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, among others. These events are open to everyone and we look forward to welcoming the community.
Q: How can readers and businesses book their next event or visit Main Event Montclair? A: Contact our events team at 909-784-6620 or monsales@mainevent.com. For Inland Empire Business Journal subscribers, we offer a special promotion: Book a Banquet for 10 or more by January 21, 2025, and receive a free team-building event.
Main Event’s commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and dining experiences makes it a significant addition to the Inland Empire’s business community. The Chamber looks forward to supporting Main Event as it grows and continues to serve the local community.
Southern California’s newest destination is poised for even greater success in the coming years
For Ontario International Airport (ONT) and GOCAL (Greater Ontario California), National Transportation Week (May 12-18) and National Travel & Tourism Week (May 19-25) are opportunities to showcase Southern California’s fastest-growing destination.
Tourism is a multibillion-dollar enterprise in the Inland Empire, accounting for more than 180,000 jobs and generating nearly a half-billion dollars in tax revenues to support essential services. At the heart of this robust industry sector is Greater Ontario, home to ONT, California’s most popular airport, as well as the Ontario Convention Center, Toyota Arena and the largest number of hotels and restaurants in the IE. Future developments such as the Brightline West high-speed rail system and planned expansion of the Ontario Convention Center will only enhance the region’s marketability.
“The word is out: The Inland Empire and Greater Ontario are the place to be when it comes to experiencing what Southern California has to offer. Our location, our great natural amenities and the investment that has been made in creating a vibrant and dynamic destination are attracting millions of people a year and creating a buzz around the U.S. and around the world,” said Michael Krouse, GOCAL chief executive officer.
Research conducted by GOCAL and Visit California show that travel and tourism spending in San Bernardino County exceeds $5.5 billion, including $1.4 billion in spending at restaurants. Total wages paid within the hospitality sector across the Inland Empire exceed $5 billion per year. Today, hospitality ranks among the Inland Empire’s Top 5 employment sectors, and should reach 200,000 within 3-5 years, experts say.
Meanwhile, a recent study by Oxford Economics showed that annual spending by visitors traveling through ONT totals $2.7 billion per year, part of the airport’s $3.8 billion in annual economic impact.
“We’re proud of the role Ontario International Airport plays in the Inland Empire’s emergence as a premier international destination. As much as ONT connects our region to the world, we also connect the world to our region with direct flights from more than two dozen destinations – and growing,” said Atif Elkadi, ONT chief executive officer.
Last week, ONT announced that it expects 2.2 million passengers to use the airport this summer, up nearly 300,000 passengers – or 15% – from a year ago. Ontario has been one of the airport industry’s biggest success stories over the past seven years, with passenger volumes up more than 60%. This year, ONT is adding flights to and from El Paso, Nashville, Houston and Seattle. The airport also is seeing a record number of international travelers, which should only increase with planned expansion of customs services later this year. In its recently published Connect SoCal 2024 Regional Transportation Plan, the Southern California Association of Governments projects passenger volumes of 36 million at ONT by mid-century – nearly six times current levels.
“We are excited about the future, but also determined to grow the right way. Our region is in demand for a variety of reasons, including a quality of life that is unlike anything else in Southern California,” Elkadi said.
For GOCAL, the success of ONT further elevates the region’s attractiveness as a premier destination.
“We’ve got it all. Great recreational assets. Wonderful hotels and restaurants. A fast-growing international airport. And that’s not even counting our entertainment venues such as Toyota Arena, our world-class Ontario Convention Center and a cultural landscape that is attracting residents, businesses and visitors from everywhere,” Krouse said.
And the future is even brighter. With Los Angeles’ hosting of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, the arrival of Brightline West’s Las Vegas-to-Rancho Cucamonga high-speed rail service within four years and a projected 25% increase in the Inland Empire’s population between now and 2050, the local hospitality industry is poised for more dynamic growth in the coming years.
“There is no question that the leisure and hospitality industry has become a major economic driver for our region,” said Krouse.
Added Elkadi, “It’s hard to imagine another region with as much to offer as ours. For Ontario International Airport, we see nothing but new opportunities ahead as we meet the needs of this fast-growing region.”
Inland Empire Collaborative Launches with Grand Celebration
Powering the Future of Sports & Entertainment through Collaboration
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Inland Empire Sports & Entertainment Collaborative (IESEC). The vibrant launch party took place yesterday at the popular Topgolf in Ontario, attracting an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 200 attendees.
The event was graced by a lineup of notable speakers, including Dave Allen, West Region President for NASCAR, James Washington, President of the NFL Alumni Southern California Chapter, Michael K. Krouse, President & CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau, Nikki Gatch, CEO of the Southern California PGA, Mike Burrows, CEO of the San Bernardino International Airport, and Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.
These distinguished figures shared their insights on the potential of the IESEC to stimulate growth, foster community engagement, and enhance the local economy through sports and entertainment.
IESEC is proud to acknowledge its sponsors, Bank of America and the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency, for their invaluable support. The Collaborative is a testament to the power of synergy, with agencies such as the Southern California PGA, NFL Alumni SoCal, NASCAR, GOCAL, San Bernardino Int’l Airport, Ontario Reign, Empire Strykers, Inland Empire 66ers, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Ontario Clippers, and Southern California’s Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority actively participating.
In true festive spirit, guests were treated to an evening of sumptuous food, refreshing drinks, and engaging golf play. The energy and enthusiasm echoed the IESEC’s vision of fostering a sense of community through sports and entertainment.
IESEC, spearheaded by the IERCC, is committed to promoting, supporting, and facilitating partnerships between local businesses and regional sports teams, and entertainment venues throughout the Inland Empire. The initiative aims to create memorable experiences while generating revenue, stimulating economic growth, and positively impacting the community.
“Our goal with IESEC is to build a stronger, more connected community united in its love of sports and entertainment,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President of the IERCC. “By bringing people together to celebrate the best that the Inland Empire offers, we are creating a platform for exciting new opportunities and experiences.”
IESEC, initiated by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, is a consortium of experienced professionals dedicated to supporting sports and entertainment events in the Inland Empire region. Through partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and government entities, IESEC serves as a central hub for promoting a wide variety of cultural and entertainment experiences. By encouraging community participation and economic growth, IESEC aims to build a stronger, more vibrant Inland Empire.
For more information about the IESEC and its ongoing projects, please visit our website at www.iechamber.org
